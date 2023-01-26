ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tickets still available for A Room to Heal’s fundraiser

By Pat Giblin
 3 days ago

BINGHAMTON, NY ( WIVT/WBGH ) – Tickets are still available for A Room to Heal’s annual Hearts for Hope fundraiser that will take place tomorrow night at the DoubleTree Hotel in Binghamton.

A Room to Heal is a local non-profit whose mission is to create healing environments in the homes of Southern Tier children who are affected by serious medical conditions.

Since 2005, the organization has completed over 125 bedroom makeovers for children in our community.

Friday’s event will feature food and drink tastings from 19 different restaurants, wineries, distilleries, and breweries.

It will also have live music, over 60 raffle baskets, and a silent auction.

Tickets are on sale now for $45. You can purchase them here .

The event will run from 6 to 9 p.m.

