Florida State

Toby Hazlewood

Crowds Protest As Florida’s Ron DeSantis Is Honored With Prestigious Award From Union League of Freedom

Gold medal awarded to DeSantis for protecting freedom. On January 24, Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis was bestowed with the highest honor possible, by the Union League of Freedom in Philadelphia - the Gold Medal which was first awarded to Abraham Lincoln in 1863. While the award was granted for his role in protecting the freedom of Floridians through his leadership and decisions made during his time as governor, his award wasn't universally popular either with members of the public, or members of the Union League of Freedom itself.
Washington Examiner

Biden’s Coast Guard sends SOS to DeSantis

How bad is the Biden border crisis? So bad that White House staffers can’t even keep track of who they are asking to help bail them out of the catastrophe they created. Last week, after more than 300 Cuban immigrants landed at Dry Tortugas National Park and Key West, Florida, Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) declared a state of emergency and activated the Florida National Guard to help manage the situation. He even joked he would send President Joe Biden the bill since it is Biden’s nonexistent immigration enforcement policies that caused the current wave of illegal migration.
Washington Examiner

Sen. Rick Scott announces run for reelection, not for president: Report

Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) has reportedly announced that he is running for reelection, but not to be president. "I’m running for the U.S. Senate," Scott said, NBC News reported. The outlet was told that Scott plans to push his controversial tax plan, "Rescue America," which President Joe Biden blasted last fall.
The Independent

Ron DeSantis endorses challenger ahead of RNC chair election following midterms disaster

Gov Ron DeSantis of Florida is backing a challenger to Republican National Committee (RNC) chair Ronna McDaniel in the upcoming RNC election.In an interview with Charlie Kirk, Mr DeSantis said that he is backing Harmeet Dhillon to take the helm of the national committee.“I think we need a change,” Mr DeSantis said. “I think we need to get some new blood in the RNC.”Wow. Ron Desantis endorses Harmeet Dhillon over Ronna McDaniel for RNC Chair in their election tomorrow. “We’ve had 3 substandard elections cycles in a row .. I think it’s time for a change.” pic.twitter.com/hPoPOMWumv— Ron Filipkowski...
Toby Hazlewood

Florida’s Ron DeSantis “Lacks the National Appeal or Charisma” To Become President, Say Republican Donors

"They like him because they don't know him" say critics. In recent weeks there have been numerous indications that Ron DeSantis could be the factored Republican candidate for the 2024 presidential election. He leads the one-term former president Donald Trump in one opinion poll after another, and numerous politicians in the GOP and conservative news media outlets have deserted Trump in favor of the Florida Governor.
