Think DeSantis Can Beat Trump In GOP Race? Not If This Happens, Polls Show
The 2024 presidential election is around 22 months away but could heat up as a big topic in 2023. Three candidates currently lead the way in polls ahead of the next presidential election. Here’s a look at one big factor that may decide who wins the Republican nomination:. What...
Trump says DeSantis would've dropped out of Florida Governor’s race without his endorsement
Trump went on to claim he got DeSantis over Democrat Andrew Gillum, whom Trump called a “crackhead.”
Donald Trump Backs Ron DeSantis' Florida Foe
"He doesn't like him, but doesn't want the blood on his hands," an unnamed DeSantis ally once said of the Florida governor's relationship with Joe Gruters.
Exclusive: How Trump body-shamed DeSantis, told donors not to fund him & threaten to release more info if he were to run
Donald Trump allegedly body-shamed Governor DeSantis, encouraged his donors not to fund him for midterm elections and threatened to release scathing information about him if he ran for office.
AOL Corp
How much is Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez worth?
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., 33, is the youngest woman to be elected to Congress. Ocasio-Cortez, who represents New York’s 14th Congressional district, is affectionately known as AOC and has become the modern face of the political left since she was elected in 2018. True to millennial form, she’s honest...
Mike Lindell Backed by More Republicans Than McDaniel to Lead RNC: Poll
A candidate needs a simple majority, or 85 of 168 votes, to win. Members will convene on Friday for the secret-ballot election.
Crowds Protest As Florida’s Ron DeSantis Is Honored With Prestigious Award From Union League of Freedom
Gold medal awarded to DeSantis for protecting freedom. On January 24, Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis was bestowed with the highest honor possible, by the Union League of Freedom in Philadelphia - the Gold Medal which was first awarded to Abraham Lincoln in 1863. While the award was granted for his role in protecting the freedom of Floridians through his leadership and decisions made during his time as governor, his award wasn't universally popular either with members of the public, or members of the Union League of Freedom itself.
Marjorie Taylor Greene Mocked After Her Amendment Fails Spectacularly
Greene's amendment failed by one of the most lopsided votes you'll ever see as Democrats and Republicans alike rejected it en masse.
Washington Examiner
Biden’s Coast Guard sends SOS to DeSantis
How bad is the Biden border crisis? So bad that White House staffers can’t even keep track of who they are asking to help bail them out of the catastrophe they created. Last week, after more than 300 Cuban immigrants landed at Dry Tortugas National Park and Key West, Florida, Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) declared a state of emergency and activated the Florida National Guard to help manage the situation. He even joked he would send President Joe Biden the bill since it is Biden’s nonexistent immigration enforcement policies that caused the current wave of illegal migration.
DeSantis ally warns against donating to ‘Ready for Ron’ as PAC plans to spend $3.3M on ads
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is keeping his distance from Ready for Ron, a PAC that says it will spend $3 million to convince DeSantis to run for president
Florida Gov. DeSantis appoints anti-trans, anti-abortion author to Sarasota's New College board of trustees
Ryan Anderson is also a former senior research fellow at The Heritage Foundation.
'This is outrageous': Don Lemon reacts to Florida book law
Efforts are underway in Florida counties to comply with a law championed by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis that requires the approval of books in classroom libraries leaving some teachers feeling fearful and confused.
Washington Examiner
Sen. Rick Scott announces run for reelection, not for president: Report
Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) has reportedly announced that he is running for reelection, but not to be president. "I’m running for the U.S. Senate," Scott said, NBC News reported. The outlet was told that Scott plans to push his controversial tax plan, "Rescue America," which President Joe Biden blasted last fall.
Ron DeSantis endorses challenger ahead of RNC chair election following midterms disaster
Gov Ron DeSantis of Florida is backing a challenger to Republican National Committee (RNC) chair Ronna McDaniel in the upcoming RNC election.In an interview with Charlie Kirk, Mr DeSantis said that he is backing Harmeet Dhillon to take the helm of the national committee.“I think we need a change,” Mr DeSantis said. “I think we need to get some new blood in the RNC.”Wow. Ron Desantis endorses Harmeet Dhillon over Ronna McDaniel for RNC Chair in their election tomorrow. “We’ve had 3 substandard elections cycles in a row .. I think it’s time for a change.” pic.twitter.com/hPoPOMWumv— Ron Filipkowski...
DeSantis weighs in, Trump doesn’t, in GOP brawl between McDaniel and Dhillon to chair the RNC
Ron DeSantis takes sides, but Donald Trump stays neutral in the combustible battle between Ronna McDaniel and Harmeet Dhillon for Republican National Committee chair.
Republicans reelect Trump-backed McDaniel as party chairperson
DANA POINT, Calif., Jan 27 (Reuters) - The Republican National Committee reelected Ronna McDaniel to a fourth term as chairwoman, giving a mandate that would keep the Donald Trump-backed candidate in the top party post through the 2024 U.S. presidential elections.
Florida’s Ron DeSantis “Lacks the National Appeal or Charisma” To Become President, Say Republican Donors
"They like him because they don't know him" say critics. In recent weeks there have been numerous indications that Ron DeSantis could be the factored Republican candidate for the 2024 presidential election. He leads the one-term former president Donald Trump in one opinion poll after another, and numerous politicians in the GOP and conservative news media outlets have deserted Trump in favor of the Florida Governor.
Florida Couple Praises Gov. DeSantis For Resolving A “Huge Problem”
A Florida Keys couple this week praised Gov. Ron DeSantis for refunding out-of-pocket costs they spent removing a boat used by illegal immigrants while also lashing out at the Biden administration for creating a “huge problem” for homeowners in South Florida. As The Free Press
Ronna McDaniel Wins Fourth Term As RNC Chair After Divisive Race
McDaniel was installed by coup-attempting former President Donald Trump and took the blame for the GOP's three bad election cycles he caused.
