HPD searching for hit-and-run driver after e-bike rider found dead on Shepherd Drive in River Oaks

Houston police are searching for a hit-and-run driver after a man who was riding an electric bicycle in the River Oaks area Thursday morning was found dead.

Officers were dispatched to a person down call around 4:30 a.m. Thursday in the 1500 block of South Shepherd Drive near West Gray Street.

At the scene, officers found a man dead. Police said the victim is possibly a Hispanic man in his 50s or 60s.

Police said the man was riding an electric bike, heading southbound on Shepherd, when he was struck by a vehicle of unknown make or model.

This caused the man to lose control of his e-bike and go over the curb, coming to a stop on the sidewalk west of the roadway, HPD said.

Paramedics pronounced the man dead at the scene.

The driver took off after hitting the bicyclist, police said.

Investigators initially said it was unclear if the victim was struck by a driver or possibly suffered a medical emergency because there was no visible damage to the e-bike. However, in an update later Thursday morning, they said they were looking for a hit-and-run driver.

Police noted that the man was not wearing reflective clothing or a helmet, and the rear tail light was not working on the e-bike.

Investigators were searching for surveillance video in the area.

Anyone with information on the wanted vehicle or driver is urged to contact the HPD Hit and Run Unit at 713-247-4072 or speak anonymously with Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.