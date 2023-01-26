ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here's How Different The "Worst Picture Of The Year" And The "Best Picture Of The Year" Have Been Since 1980

By Matt Stopera
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eh8yd_0kS4YyF800

Every year since 1980, the Razzies have awarded a Worst Picture of the year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tbL9v_0kS4YyF800
Allen Berezovsky / Getty Images

And every year since 1927, the Academy Awards (obviously) pick their own Best Picture of the year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ys3Yg_0kS4YyF800
Gilbert Flores / Variety via Getty Images

So, because I'm feeling random, let's see what movies won the Best Picture and the Worst Picture for each of the years these award shows overlapped.

The Worst Picture of 1980: Can't Stop the Music

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UnGoS_0kS4YyF800
Associated Film Distribution / Associated Film Distribution / courtesy Everett Collection

The Best Picture of 1980: Ordinary People

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hJhPq_0kS4YyF800
Paramount/Courtesy Everett Collection

The Worst Picture of 1981: Mommie Dearest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QGQnV_0kS4YyF800
Paramount / Â©Paramount/Courtesy Everett Collection

The Best Picture of 1981: Chariots of Fire

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Xx2Iq_0kS4YyF800
20th Century Fox Film Corp/ Courtesy Everett Collection

The Worst Picture of 1982: Inchon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Cvt3h_0kS4YyF800
Mgm / Â©MGM/courtesy Everett / Everett

The Best Picture of 1982: Gandhi

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37Y9DS_0kS4YyF800
Columbia Pictures / Â©Columbia Pictures/Courtesy Everett Collection

The Worst Picture of 1983: The Lonely Lady

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tLXR9_0kS4YyF800
Universal / Â©Universal/Courtesy Everett Collection

The Best Picture of 1983: Terms of Endearment

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wpQRg_0kS4YyF800
Paramount / courtesy Everett Collection

The Worst Picture of 1984: Bolero

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2D5JRq_0kS4YyF800
Cannon Films / Â©Cannon Films/Courtesy Everett Collection

The Best Picture of 1984: Amadeus

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DTiOp_0kS4YyF800
Orion Pictures Corp / Â©Orion Pictures Corp/Courtesy Everett Collection

The Worst Picture of 1985: Rambo: First Blood Part II

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pSgdK_0kS4YyF800
TriStar Pictures / courtesy Everett Collection

The Best Picture of 1985: Out of Africa

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00H7g0_0kS4YyF800
Universal / courtesy Everett Collection

The Worst Picture of 1986: Howard the Duck...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XfgsP_0kS4YyF800
Universal / Â©Universal/Courtesy Everett Collection

...and Under the Cherry Moon.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CAsXi_0kS4YyF800
Warner Bros / ©Warner Bros/Courtesy Everett Collection

The Best Picture of 1986: Platoon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zDxCY_0kS4YyF800
Orion Pictures Corp / Â©Orion Pictures Corp/Courtesy Everett Collection

The Worst Picture of 1987: Leonard Part 6

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FpSh9_0kS4YyF800
Columbia Pictures / Â©Columbia Pictures/Courtesy Everett Collection

The Best Picture of 1987: The Last Emperor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44RM8d_0kS4YyF800
Columbia Pictures / Â©Columbia Pictures/Courtesy Everett Collection

The Worst Picture of 1988: Cocktail

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08Z8uI_0kS4YyF800
Buena Vista Pictures / Â©Buena Vista Pictures/Courtesy Everett Collection

The Best Picture of 1988: Rain Man

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WwicB_0kS4YyF800
United Artists/Courtesy Everett Collection

The Worst Picture of 1989: Star Trek V: The Final Frontier

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=482BOP_0kS4YyF800
Paramount / courtesy Everett Collection

The Best Picture of 1989: Driving Miss Daisy

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oUvW4_0kS4YyF800
Warner Brothers / courtesy Everett Collection

The Worst Picture of 1990: The Adventures of Ford Fairlane...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2F5d0K_0kS4YyF800
20thcentfox / Â©20thCentFox/Courtesy Everett Collection

...and Ghosts Can't Do It

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XNIiH_0kS4YyF800
Triumph Releasingcorporation / Triumph ReleasingCorporation / courtesy Everett Collection

The Best Picture of 1990: Dances with Wolves

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jwUfo_0kS4YyF800
Orion Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

The Worst Picture of 1991: Hudson Hawk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uXBZi_0kS4YyF800
TriStarPictures / courtesy Everett Collection

The Best Picture of 1991: The Silence of the Lambs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18NcSu_0kS4YyF800
Orion Pictures Corp / Â©Orion Pictures Corp/Courtesy Everett Co / Everett Collection

The Worst Picture of 1992: Shining Through

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1a6wcd_0kS4YyF800
/ ©20thCentFox/Courtesy Everett Collection

The Best Picture of 1992: Unforgiven

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bsDid_0kS4YyF800
Warner Bros. / Courtesy Everett Collection

The Worst Picture of 1993: Indecent Proposal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YH41K_0kS4YyF800
Paramount / Â©Paramount/Courtesy Everett Collection

The "Best Picture" of 1993: Schindler's List

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09m0dm_0kS4YyF800
Universal / Â©Universal/Courtesy Everett Collection

The Worst Picture of 1994: Color of Night

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09hXsU_0kS4YyF800
Buena Vista Pictures / Â©Buena Vista Pictures/Courtesy Everett Collection

The Best Picture of 1994: Forrest Gump

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1trscF_0kS4YyF800
Paramount / Â©Paramount/Courtesy Everett Collection

The Worst Picture of 1995: Showgirls

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24GLLK_0kS4YyF800
United Artists / Courtesy Everett Collection

The Best Picture of 1995: Braveheart

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Pd9v7_0kS4YyF800
Paramount Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

The Worst Picture of 1996: Striptease

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eq9zd_0kS4YyF800
Columbia Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

The Best Picture of 1996: The English Patient

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1R9XQ4_0kS4YyF800
Miramax / Â©Miramax/Courtesy Everett Collection

The Worst Picture of 1997: The Postman

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rnjv5_0kS4YyF800
Warner Bros/ Courtesy of Everett Collection

The Best Picture of 1997: Titanic

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eYjNY_0kS4YyF800
0th Century Fox Film Corp./Courtesy: Everett Collection.

The Worst Picture of 1998: An Alan Smithee Film: Burn Hollywood Burn

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OqZT1_0kS4YyF800
Buena Vista Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

The Best Picture of 1998: Shakespeare in Love

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JrkyC_0kS4YyF800
Miramax / Â©Miramax/Courtesy Everett Collection

The Worst Picture of 1999: Wild Wild West

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eE4H7_0kS4YyF800
Warner Brothers / courtesy Everett Collection

The Best Picture of 1999: American Beauty

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26embt_0kS4YyF800
Dreamworks / Â©DreamWorks/Courtesy Everett Collection

The Worst Picture of 2000: Battlefield Earth

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TI4JF_0kS4YyF800
Warner Bros. / Warner Bros./ Courtesy: Everett Collection.

The Best Picture of 2000: Gladiator

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11dEUF_0kS4YyF800
Dreamworks / Â©DreamWorks/Courtesy Everett Collection

The Worst Picture of 2001: Freddy Got Fingered

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VrnSN_0kS4YyF800
20thcentfox / Â©20thCentFox/Courtesy Everett Collection

The Best Picture of 2001: A Beautiful Mind

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lyHa8_0kS4YyF800
Universal / Â©Universal/Courtesy Everett Collection

The Worst Picture of 2002: Swept Away

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iKmQz_0kS4YyF800
Universal / Â©Universal/Courtesy Everett Collection

The Best Picture of 2002: Chicago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Gz0WZ_0kS4YyF800
Miramax / Â©Miramax/Courtesy Everett Collection

The Worst Picture of 2003: Gigli

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VrUS6_0kS4YyF800
Columbia Pictures / courtesy Everett Collection

The Best Picture of 2003: The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sHUeg_0kS4YyF800
New Line Cinema / Â©New Line Cinema/Courtesy Everett Collection

The Worst Picture of 2004: Catwoman

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EqYhg_0kS4YyF800
Warner Bros / Â©Warner Bros/Courtesy Everett Collection

The Best Picture of 2004: Million Dollar Baby

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23tOrl_0kS4YyF800
Warner Bros / Â©Warner Bros/Courtesy Everett Collection

The Worst Picture of 2005: Dirty Love

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24WnHz_0kS4YyF800
First Look Pictures / Â©First Look Pictures/Courtesy Everett Collection

The Best Picture of 2005: Crash

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19Cs7Z_0kS4YyF800
Lions Gate / Â©Lions Gate/Courtesy Everett Collection

The Worst Picture of 2006: Basic Instinct 2

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1u76F2_0kS4YyF800
Mgm / Â©MGM/Courtesy Everett Collection

The Best Picture of 2006: The Departed

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UTBQy_0kS4YyF800
Warner Bros / Â©Warner Bros/Courtesy Everett Collection

The Worst Picture of 2007: I Know Who Killed Me

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KMjIU_0kS4YyF800
Tristar Pictures / Â©TriStar Pictures/Courtesy Everett Collection

The Best Picture of 2007: No Country for Old Men

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xnzka_0kS4YyF800
Miramax / Â©Miramax/Courtesy Everett Collection

The Worst Picture of 2008: The Love Guru

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14FWt8_0kS4YyF800
Paramount / Â©Paramount/Courtesy Everett Collection

The Best Picture of 2008: Slumdog Millionaire

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BOiA2_0kS4YyF800
Fox Searchlight / Â©Fox Searchlight/Courtesy Everett Collection

The Worst Picture of 2009: Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4S9Mwg_0kS4YyF800
Paramount / Â©Paramount/Courtesy Everett Collection

The Best Picture of 2009: The Hurt Locker

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MPLkR_0kS4YyF800
Summit Entertainment / Summit Entertainment / courtesy Everett Collection

The Worst Picture of 2010: The Last Airbender

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dxEhi_0kS4YyF800
Paramount / Â©Paramount/Courtesy Everett Collection

The Best Picture of 2010: The King's Speech

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VFmo9_0kS4YyF800
Weinstein Company / Â©Weinstein Company/Courtesy Everett Collection

The Worst Picture of 2011: Jack and Jill

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1o8hMW_0kS4YyF800
Columbia Pictures / Â©Columbia Pictures/Courtesy Everett Collection

The Best Picture of 2011: The Artist

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iEn4G_0kS4YyF800
Weinstein Company / Â©Weinstein Company/Courtesy Everett Collection

The Worst Picture of 2012: The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn — Part 2

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cFM6t_0kS4YyF800
Summit Entertainment

The Best Picture of 2012: Argo

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04ab3n_0kS4YyF800
Warner Bros / Â©Warner Bros/Courtesy Everett Collection

The Worst Picture of 2013: Movie 43

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gfgUv_0kS4YyF800
Relativity Media / Relativity Media/Courtesy Everett Collection

The Best Picture of 2013: 12 Years a Slave

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23dSqV_0kS4YyF800
Fox Searchlight / Â©Fox Searchlight/Courtesy Everett Collection

The Worst Picture of 2014: Saving Christmas

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3flyzn_0kS4YyF800
Samuel Goldwyn Films / Â©Samuel Goldwyn Films/courtesy Everett C / Everett Collection

The Best Picture of 2014: Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XdG9m_0kS4YyF800
Fox Searchlight Pictures / courtesy Everett Collection

The Worst Picture of 2015: Fantastic Four...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FlKp4_0kS4YyF800
Pacific Press / LightRocket via Getty Images

...and Fifty Shades of Grey

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bmlX1_0kS4YyF800
Focus Features / Â©Focus Features/Courtesy Everett Collection

The Best Picture of 2015: Spotlight

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3J2rdE_0kS4YyF800
Open Road Films / courtesy Everett Collection

The Worst Picture of 2016: Hillary's America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fZZGp_0kS4YyF800
Pure Flix Entertainment/ Courtesy Everett Collection

The Best Picture of 2016: Moonlight

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1g3ZSj_0kS4YyF800
A24 / courtesy Everett Collection

The Worst Picture of 2017: The Emoji Movie

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0C5gEx_0kS4YyF800
Trae Patton / Â©Columbia Pictures/courtesy Everett Co / Everett Collection

The Best Picture of 2017: The Shape of Water

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kHHnj_0kS4YyF800
2017 Fox Searchlight Pictures./ Courtesy Everett Collection

The Worst Picture of 2018: Holmes & Watson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ki2Jt_0kS4YyF800
Giles Keyte / Â©Columbia Pictures/courtesy Everett Co / Everett Collection

The Best Picture of 2018: Green Book

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nNErT_0kS4YyF800
Universal Pictures;participant;and Dreamworks / Â©Universal/courtesy Everett / Everett Collection

The Worst Picture of 2019: Cats

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34M5CU_0kS4YyF800
Universal Pictures / courtesy Everett Collection

The Best Picture of 2019: Parasite

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sOfsa_0kS4YyF800
Neon / courtesy Everett Collection

The Worst Picture of 2020: Absolute Proof

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35tcki_0kS4YyF800
Joe Raedle / Getty Images

The Best Picture of 2020: Nomadland

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VZDyq_0kS4YyF800
Searchlight Pictures / Courtesy Everett Collection

The Worst Picture of 2021: Diana: The Musical

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0i2xIJ_0kS4YyF800
Netflix / courtesy Everett Collection

The Best Picture of 2021: CODA

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xNdxe_0kS4YyF800
Apple TV+ / Courtesy Everett Collection

And lastly, here are the Worst Picture nominees for this year:

BlondeDisney’s PinocchioGood MourningThe King’s DaughterMorbius

And here are the Best Picture nominees:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BmvvW_0kS4YyF800
oscars.org

