Here's How Different The "Worst Picture Of The Year" And The "Best Picture Of The Year" Have Been Since 1980
Every year since 1980, the Razzies have awarded a Worst Picture of the year.
And every year since 1927, the Academy Awards (obviously) pick their own Best Picture of the year.
So, because I'm feeling random, let's see what movies won the Best Picture and the Worst Picture for each of the years these award shows overlapped.
The Worst Picture of 1980: Can't Stop the Music
The Best Picture of 1980: Ordinary People
The Worst Picture of 1981: Mommie Dearest
The Best Picture of 1981: Chariots of Fire
The Worst Picture of 1982: Inchon
The Best Picture of 1982: Gandhi
The Worst Picture of 1983: The Lonely Lady
The Best Picture of 1983: Terms of Endearment
The Worst Picture of 1984: Bolero
The Best Picture of 1984: Amadeus
The Worst Picture of 1985: Rambo: First Blood Part II
The Best Picture of 1985: Out of Africa
The Worst Picture of 1986: Howard the Duck...
...and Under the Cherry Moon.
The Best Picture of 1986: Platoon
The Worst Picture of 1987: Leonard Part 6
The Best Picture of 1987: The Last Emperor
The Worst Picture of 1988: Cocktail
The Best Picture of 1988: Rain Man
The Worst Picture of 1989: Star Trek V: The Final Frontier
The Best Picture of 1989: Driving Miss Daisy
The Worst Picture of 1990: The Adventures of Ford Fairlane...
...and Ghosts Can't Do It
The Best Picture of 1990: Dances with Wolves
The Worst Picture of 1991: Hudson Hawk
The Best Picture of 1991: The Silence of the Lambs
The Worst Picture of 1992: Shining Through
The Best Picture of 1992: Unforgiven
The Worst Picture of 1993: Indecent Proposal
The "Best Picture" of 1993: Schindler's List
The Worst Picture of 1994: Color of Night
The Best Picture of 1994: Forrest Gump
The Worst Picture of 1995: Showgirls
The Best Picture of 1995: Braveheart
The Worst Picture of 1996: Striptease
The Best Picture of 1996: The English Patient
The Worst Picture of 1997: The Postman
The Best Picture of 1997: Titanic
The Worst Picture of 1998: An Alan Smithee Film: Burn Hollywood Burn
The Best Picture of 1998: Shakespeare in Love
The Worst Picture of 1999: Wild Wild West
The Best Picture of 1999: American Beauty
The Worst Picture of 2000: Battlefield Earth
The Best Picture of 2000: Gladiator
The Worst Picture of 2001: Freddy Got Fingered
The Best Picture of 2001: A Beautiful Mind
The Worst Picture of 2002: Swept Away
The Best Picture of 2002: Chicago
The Worst Picture of 2003: Gigli
The Best Picture of 2003: The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King
The Worst Picture of 2004: Catwoman
The Best Picture of 2004: Million Dollar Baby
The Worst Picture of 2005: Dirty Love
The Best Picture of 2005: Crash
The Worst Picture of 2006: Basic Instinct 2
The Best Picture of 2006: The Departed
The Worst Picture of 2007: I Know Who Killed Me
The Best Picture of 2007: No Country for Old Men
The Worst Picture of 2008: The Love Guru
The Best Picture of 2008: Slumdog Millionaire
The Worst Picture of 2009: Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen
The Best Picture of 2009: The Hurt Locker
The Worst Picture of 2010: The Last Airbender
The Best Picture of 2010: The King's Speech
The Worst Picture of 2011: Jack and Jill
The Best Picture of 2011: The Artist
The Worst Picture of 2012: The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn — Part 2
The Best Picture of 2012: Argo
The Worst Picture of 2013: Movie 43
The Best Picture of 2013: 12 Years a Slave
The Worst Picture of 2014: Saving Christmas
The Best Picture of 2014: Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance)
The Worst Picture of 2015: Fantastic Four...
...and Fifty Shades of Grey
The Best Picture of 2015: Spotlight
The Worst Picture of 2016: Hillary's America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party
The Best Picture of 2016: Moonlight
The Worst Picture of 2017: The Emoji Movie
The Best Picture of 2017: The Shape of Water
The Worst Picture of 2018: Holmes & Watson
The Best Picture of 2018: Green Book
The Worst Picture of 2019: Cats
The Best Picture of 2019: Parasite
The Worst Picture of 2020: Absolute Proof
The Best Picture of 2020: Nomadland
The Worst Picture of 2021: Diana: The Musical
The Best Picture of 2021: CODA
And lastly, here are the Worst Picture nominees for this year:
BlondeDisney’s PinocchioGood MourningThe King’s DaughterMorbius
Comments / 0