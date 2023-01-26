ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BuzzFeed News

Emma Roberts Just Fueled That Viral Conspiracy Theory About Lea Michele Not Being Able To Read And It’s So Awkward

By Stephanie Soteriou
BuzzFeed News
BuzzFeed News
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ap6z2_0kS4UrUZ00

In 2017, podcast hosts Jaye Hunt and Robert Ackerman sparked a viral rumor that actor Lea Michele can’t read or write.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qR0bL_0kS4UrUZ00
Taylor Hill / WireImage

The pair were discussing Naya Rivera’s memoir at the time, which contains an anecdote about Lea refusing to improvise scenes when they worked together on Glee .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wCMRI_0kS4UrUZ00
Fox / FOX Image Collection via Getty Images

Speaking on their podcast One More Thing , the pop culture enthusiasts theorized that the reason that Lea never improvised was because she had just memorized lines that had been read to her from the script.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TgLBz_0kS4UrUZ00
Fox / FOX Image Collection via Getty Images

They then joked that Lea probably hadn’t read Naya’s memoir, and this led to a 40-minute long Facebook Live discussion with further “evidence” that Lea can’t read.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FnG4l_0kS4UrUZ00
Valerie Macon / AFP via Getty Images

The two have always maintained that the theory was in jest and later told Jezebel that it was based on the idea that Lea is a former child star, so she may not have learned how to read and write at school.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xQRiE_0kS4UrUZ00
Fairchild Archive / Penske Media via Getty Images

But that didn’t stop their comments from going viral, and “Lea Michele can’t read” quickly became a wild conspiracy theory that first peaked in 2018.

Tbh Lea Michele is taking all these jokes like a champ. But that’s probably only because she can’t read what we are all saying about her.

@villanellewoods 04:31 AM - 25 Mar 2018

At the time, Lea joined in on the joke, retweeting a fan who had referenced it and adding: “Loved READING this tweet and wanted to WRITE you back😛 literally laughing out loud at all this😂 love you!!! 😘❤️"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1S29tx_0kS4UrUZ00
Twitter

She could also be seen laughing in the background of her Glee costar Darren Criss’s Instagram story as he said that she can't read, write, speak, swim, or walk.

Darren via Lea's Instagram storyhttps://t.co/UhAnta36Hu

@DarrenArmy 09:24 PM - 23 Mar 2018

Before long, more “evidence” had come to light as fans made compilation videos of Lea presenting at award shows and appearing to hesitate before announcing the winner.

And after a few years on the back burner, the theory was back with a vengeance in 2022 after Lea admitted that it does get under her skin.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lnpe7_0kS4UrUZ00
Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images

In fact, in August she suggested to the New York Times that the entire thing was misogynistic.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PJiYO_0kS4UrUZ00
Jamie Mccarthy / Getty Images for alice + olivia

“I went to Glee every single day; I knew my lines every single day,” she said. “And then there’s a rumor online that I can’t read or write? It’s sad. It really is. I think often if I were a man, a lot of this wouldn’t be the case.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1E9S34_0kS4UrUZ00
Tsm / GC Images

But despite this, she has continued to poke fun at herself on social media — even referencing the rumor when she first joined TikTok in September.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EwoU0_0kS4UrUZ00
Bruce Glikas / Getty Images

One of the star’s first videos was her pretending to call her best friend, Jonathan Groff, to get him to read her the comments.

@leamichele

lol 😉🤪😌

♬ original sound - Tik Toker

Everybody ran with the joke, and soon her followers were translating all of their comments into emojis so that Lea could understand them if the rumor was true.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46q67u_0kS4UrUZ00
Jesse Grant / Getty Images for THR

Once again, Lea joined in, captioning one of her outfit check TikToks with: “👧🏻👁️🍽️ ( girl I ate )”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NsNeG_0kS4UrUZ00
tiktok.com

She also acknowledged the meme in replies to some comments, writing to one fan: “These are the comments I like to READ.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XO95Y_0kS4UrUZ00
tiktok.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DYExw_0kS4UrUZ00
tiktok.com

Since then, fans have found further “evidence” to fuel the theory, including her recent appearance on The Tonight Show where she appeared to hesitate before reading a prompt card during a game of charades.

yeah she’s never beating those allegations

@jimmyoutsold 04:52 AM - 16 Jan 2023

And this week, Lea’s friend Emma Roberts further fanned the flames when she addressed the conspiracy on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36h7DQ_0kS4UrUZ00
Kevin Tachman

The actor, who worked with Emma on Scream Queens , was asked what the “biggest misconception” that people have about Lea is — and host Andy was quick to interject.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pfwMB_0kS4UrUZ00
Fox / FOX Image Collection via Getty Images

“The biggest misconception is that she can’t read, right?” he asked.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gqAcM_0kS4UrUZ00
Bravo

Emma laughed awkwardly as she replied: “Well… I mean… We’ve not been in a book club together!”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ERaMh_0kS4UrUZ00
Bravo

As Emma trailed off, Andy’s other guest, Julie Bowen, interrupted: “Why is reading so important, god damn it! Let her not read if that’s what she wants!”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JtZmr_0kS4UrUZ00
Bravo

Emma then laughed in agreement, and it didn’t take long for viewers to pick up on the fact that she didn’t exactly deny the rumor.

@x.emmaroberts

NAHHH LMFAOO #emmaroberts #emmarobertsedit #screamqueens #screamqueensedit #leamichele #leamicheleisilliterate #leamichelecantread #leamicheleedit #chaneloberlin #chaneloberlinedit #ahsedit #funny #ahs #jillrobertsedit #juliebowen #jillroberts #scream4

♬ original sound - sophie

The clip was posted to TikTok and quickly went viral, with one user commenting: “the way she didnt say that lea can read….”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Tv1ti_0kS4UrUZ00
tiktok.com

“WHY DOES NO ONE ANSWER,” someone else asked. Another user wrote: “the way they just dodge the question instead of saying yes or no…”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XEBxu_0kS4UrUZ00
tiktok.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qunKu_0kS4UrUZ00
tiktok.com

One more comment read: “I love that no one just says ‘yeah leah Michelle can read’ they're all like ‘I mean... why wouldn't she be able to haha’ like... what do you know”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Gt5F4_0kS4UrUZ00
tiktok.com

Someone else added: “i love how everyone who has worked with lea laughs at the theory but doesn’t deny it either 😭😭”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VzShJ_0kS4UrUZ00
tiktok.com

And one more summarized the entire situation pretty well when they concluded: “we are never going to get to the bottom of this.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bVLze_0kS4UrUZ00
tiktok.com

More on this

Comments / 0

Related
Distractify

Michael Jackson’s Youngest Child No Longer Goes by Blanket

“King of Pop” Michael Jackson’s family has been all over the news lately. The late pop star’s ex-wife Lisa Marie Presley passed away on Jan. 12. His daughter, Paris Jackson, attended the Los Angeles premiere of the documentary Pamela, a love story on Monday, Jan. 30. And that same day, Michael’s son Prince Jackson congratulated cousin Jaafar Jackson on his role as the “Thriller” singer in the upcoming biopic Michael. But what about Michael’s other son? Where is Blanket Jackson now?
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

Leah Remini Stuns At Marc Anthony’s Wedding After Not Being In Attendance At J.Lo’s

Leah Remini wasn’t at Jennifer Lopez‘s wedding to Ben Affleck last summer, which was shocking since Leah, 52, and J.Lo, 53, have been close friends for a very long time. But a recent wedding that Leah did make it to was J.Lo’s ex-husband, Marc Anthony, 54, and Nadia Ferreira‘s lavish nuptials in Miami on January 28. Leah, who has known Marc for a long, long time as well, showed off her glamorous look for the “I Need To Know” hitmaker’s special day on Instagram.
MIAMI, FL
BuzzFeed News

BuzzFeed News

25K+
Followers
2K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

We cover what you care about, break big stories that hold major institutions accountable for their actions, and expose injustices that change people's lives.

 https://www.buzzfeednews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy