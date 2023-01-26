Read full article on original website
Related
Covid-19 'baby bump' brought an increased US fertility rate in 2021 -- but also record high preterm births
The number of babies born each year in the United States has been steadily dropping since the Great Recession of 2008. When the Covid-19 pandemic hit and brought another burst of uncertainty, many expected an even steeper dropoff.
North Carolina Doctor convicted of fraud after she was found guilty of reusing single-use surgical devices
A doctor in North Carolina has been convicted after she was caught reusing single-use needles numerous times. According to reports, an ear, nose, and throat surgeon has been arrested and charged with putting patients at risk for infection and possibly even death after she was caught red-handed reusing needles that should be discarded after one use.
Putin Aide Issues Warning: 'Wrath of God' Awaits US If It Pursues Prosecution Of Russia In War Court
A top Russian diplomat warned the U.S. in July 2022 against proceeding with efforts to bring the country before an international war court. 'Wrath Of God:' Dmitry Medvedev, the deputy secretary of Russia's Security Council, said the U.S. may have to face the "wrath of God" if it helps set up an international tribunal to investigate Russia's action in Ukraine, the Associated Press reported.
The disappearance of a teen gripped China. The discovery of his body raised more questions
The whereabouts of the 15-year-old, who vanished from a boarding school in southern Jiangxi province in October, was for months among the most discussed topics on the Chinese internet.
US spends most on health care but has worst health outcomes among high-income countries, new report finds
The United States spends more on health care than any other high-income country but still has the lowest life expectancy at birth and the highest rate of people with multiple chronic diseases, according to a new report from The Commonwealth Fund, an independent research group.
Covid-19 is a leading cause of death for children in the US, despite relatively low mortality rate
Covid-19 has become the eighth most common cause of death among children in the United States, according to a study published Monday.
First on CNN: Biden administration to strengthen Obamacare contraceptive mandate in proposed rule
The Biden administration wants to make it easier for women to access birth control at no cost under the Affordable Care Act, reversing Trump-era rules that weakened the law's contraceptive mandate for employer-provided health insurance plans.
Biden intends to end Covid-19 and public health emergencies on May 11
President Joe Biden intends to end the Covid-19 national and public health emergencies on May 11, the White House said Monday.
Children lost about 35% of a normal school year's worth of learning during the pandemic, study suggests
A new paper adds to the mounting evidence that school-age children across the globe experienced significant setbacks in their learning progress during the Covid-19 pandemic.
US court rejects J&J bankruptcy strategy for tens of thousands of talc lawsuits
Johnson & Johnson's strategy to use bankruptcy to resolve the multibillion-dollar litigation over claims its talc products cause cancer was rejected by a federal appeals court on Monday, but the healthcare conglomerate said it would challenge the ruling.
CNN
1M+
Followers
184K+
Post
1147M+
Views
ABOUT
It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.
Comments / 0