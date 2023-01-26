Emilia Clarke ‘feels like a Khaleesi’ as she reunites with Game of Thrones co-star Jason Momoa

Emilia Clarke has delighted Game of Thrones fans as she reunited with her former co-star Jason Momoa .

Momoa appeared in the first two seasons of HBO’s fantasy epic as Dothraki leader Khal Drogo, who marries Clarke’s dragon queen Daenerys Targaryen.

On Wednesday (25 January), both Clarke and Momoa were in attendance at the Sundance Film Festival.

Clarke posted a series of photos to Instagram of herself standing amongst the Utah snow, with the third photo showing her deep in conversation with Momoa.

“Oh thank you @sundanceorg for making me feel like a Khaleesi all over again! (Complete with fire that I learnt I can’t walk through),” she captioned the post.

“What a snowy wonderland of people I love and admire with films that bring the HEAT!”

Momoa commented a series of red hearts beneath the post, then reposted the photo to his Story, writing: “Proud of you. Miss u mama.”

Fans delighted in seeing the pair reunited, with one commenter writing: “Khaleesi and her Khal.”

Clarke was at Sundance promoting The Pod Generation , a sci-fi romcom co-starring Chiwetel Ejiofor.

Last week, Clarke admitted that she “can’t” watch Game of Thrones prequel series House of the Dragon .

“It’s too weird,” she said. “I’m so happy it’s happening. I’m over the moon about all the awards… I just can’t do it.

“It’s so weird. It’s so strange. It’s kind of like someone saying, ‘You want to go to this school reunion that’s not your year? Want to go to that school reunion?’ That’s how it feels. I’m avoiding it,” the British actor explained.

House of the Dragon was the recent surprise winner at the Golden Globes for Best Television Drama , beating out competition from Apple TV’s Severance, and Netflix’s The Crown, Better Call Saul and Ozark .