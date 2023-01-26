Moment Zelensky finds out German tanks will be delivered to Ukraine during TV interview

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Volodymyr Zelensky was first told of Germany ’s decision to send tanks to Ukraine during an interview with Sky News.

After weeks of intense pressure, chancellor Olaf Scholz confirmed the nation would send 14 of its state-of-the-art vehicles to help Ukraine in its battle against Russia .

“My spokesperson just told me that Scholz has agreed to give us Leopard tanks,” Mr Zelensky told Kay Burley from Sky News.

“I’m very happy, I would like to say thank you to Germany, Britain and to the United States that they made this decision.”

Randog
3d ago

awsum can't wait to see those tanks destroying what's left of the Russian army .Biden spent less than 5% of our military budget and has wiped out over 50% of the Russian army ......oh and hey Brandon is having another great year .turns out he has a brilliant military mind .

Annette Crawford Hall
3d ago

So what has Ukraine done to support this conflict. More than half their men ran like cowards. Those who came to the US will never leave and we won’t make them.

Novartis
3d ago

Well the last time German tanks rolled through Ukraine to Russia was WW 2 and Millions of Russians lost their lives. So I would say yes Putin is paying attention and adjusting degrees in the direction of Germany

