Tyre Nichols Death: All five former Memphis Police officers charged with murder

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — All five former Memphis Police officers who were fired following the death of Tyre Nichols have been charged with second degree murder.

On January 7, 2023, Nichols had two different confrontations with Memphis Police officers during a traffic stop, leading Nichols to complain of shortness of breath and be taken to a Memphis hospital, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).

Nichols died at that hospital on January 10.

Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Emmitt Martin III, Desmond Mills Jr., and Justin Smith all were fired Jan. 20, 2023, following an MPD internal employment investigation into their confrontation with Nichols.

During a news conference Thursday afternoon, Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy said footage of Nichols’ arrest will be released sometime after 6 p.m. Friday.

Desmond Mills, Demetrius Haley, Justin Smith, Emmitt Martin III, and Teddarius Bean each face two counts of official misconduct, one count of official oppression, one count of second-degree murder, one count of aggravated assault and two counts of aggravated kidnapping, according to Mulroy.

In an interview on FOX13′s Good Morning Memphis on January 24, Mulroy said, “I can’t stress this enough. We are moving as quickly as we can on this case. We understand that it’s in the public interest for us to get to the next stage of this case as soon as possible. Just stay tuned and be patient,”

Attorney Blake Ballin confirmed to FOX13 that he has been retained by Mills.

FOX13 also confirmed that Emmitt Martin III has retained attorney Bill Massey to represent him.

Both attorneys have announced that they will hold a news conference Thursday afternoon following Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy’s news conference.

FOX13 has also learned that in 2016 a federal civil rights complaint was filed against Haley, claiming that Haley and other officers strip-searched an inmate at the penal farm and beat that inmate until he blacked out.

That lawsuit was later dropped.

Memphis Police Chief CJ Davis released a video just before 10:30pm Wednesday, January 25, saying that “these officers were found to be directly responsible for the physical abuse of Mr. Nichols.”

Davis also said that other officers are under investigation related to the confrontation with Nichols.

A federal civil rights investigation into those officers’ actions is underway.

On Thursday, TBI said the bonds set for Haley and Martin were at $350,000 while Bean, Mills, and Smith were at $250,000 each.

According to court records on Thursday afternoon, all five officers have bonded out.

Also on Thursday, David Rausch, director of the TBI, said what happened in Nichols’ arrest was “criminal” and “not at all proper policing.”

President Biden made a statement about Nichols’ death investigation Thursday afternoon:

“Jill and I extend our heartfelt condolences to the family of Tyre Nichols and the entire Memphis community. Tyre’s family deserves a swift, full, and transparent investigation into his death. As Americans grieve, the Department of Justice conducts its investigation, and state authorities continue their work, I join Tyre’s family in calling for peaceful protest. Outrage is understandable, but violence is never acceptable. Violence is destructive and against the law. It has no place in peaceful protests seeking justice. Public trust is the foundation of public safety and there are still too many places in America today where the bonds of trust are frayed or broken. Tyre’s death is a painful reminder that we must do more to ensure that our criminal justice system lives up to the promise of fair and impartial justice, equal treatment, and dignity for all. We also cannot ignore the fact that fatal encounters with law enforcement have disparately impacted Black and Brown people. To deliver real change, we must have accountability when law enforcement officers violate their oaths, and we need to build lasting trust between law enforcement, the vast majority of whom wear the badge honorably, and the communities they are sworn to serve and protect. That is why I called on Congress to send the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act to my desk. When they didn’t, I signed an executive order that included stricter use of force standards and accountability provisions for federal law enforcement, as well as measures to strengthen accountability at the state and local level. Today, we all must re-commit ourselves to the critical work that must be done to advance meaningful reforms.”

This is a developing story. Check back often and turn to FOX13 News for the latest updates.

©2022 Imagicomm Memphis, Inc.