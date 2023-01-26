ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Tyre Nichols Death: All five former Memphis Police officers charged with murder

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FE1QT_0kS11AyT00

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — All five former Memphis Police officers who were fired following the death of Tyre Nichols have been charged with second degree murder.

On January 7, 2023, Nichols had two different confrontations with Memphis Police officers during a traffic stop, leading Nichols to complain of shortness of breath and be taken to a Memphis hospital, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).

Nichols died at that hospital on January 10.

Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Emmitt Martin III, Desmond Mills Jr., and Justin Smith all were fired Jan. 20, 2023, following an MPD internal employment investigation into their confrontation with Nichols.

During a news conference Thursday afternoon, Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy said footage of Nichols’ arrest will be released sometime after 6 p.m. Friday.

Desmond Mills, Demetrius Haley, Justin Smith, Emmitt Martin III, and Teddarius Bean each face two counts of official misconduct, one count of official oppression, one count of second-degree murder, one count of aggravated assault and two counts of aggravated kidnapping, according to Mulroy.

In an interview on FOX13′s Good Morning Memphis on January 24, Mulroy said, “I can’t stress this enough. We are moving as quickly as we can on this case. We understand that it’s in the public interest for us to get to the next stage of this case as soon as possible. Just stay tuned and be patient,”

Attorney Blake Ballin confirmed to FOX13 that he has been retained by Mills.

FOX13 also confirmed that Emmitt Martin III has retained attorney Bill Massey to represent him.

Both attorneys have announced that they will hold a news conference Thursday afternoon following Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy’s news conference.

FOX13 has also learned that in 2016 a federal civil rights complaint was filed against Haley, claiming that Haley and other officers strip-searched an inmate at the penal farm and beat that inmate until he blacked out.

That lawsuit was later dropped.

Memphis Police Chief CJ Davis released a video just before 10:30pm Wednesday, January 25, saying that “these officers were found to be directly responsible for the physical abuse of Mr. Nichols.”

Davis also said that other officers are under investigation related to the confrontation with Nichols.

A federal civil rights investigation into those officers’ actions is underway.

On Thursday, TBI said the bonds set for Haley and Martin were at $350,000 while Bean, Mills, and Smith were at $250,000 each.

According to court records on Thursday afternoon, all five officers have bonded out.

Also on Thursday, David Rausch, director of the TBI, said what happened in Nichols’ arrest was “criminal” and “not at all proper policing.”

President Biden made a statement about Nichols’ death investigation Thursday afternoon:

“Jill and I extend our heartfelt condolences to the family of Tyre Nichols and the entire Memphis community. Tyre’s family deserves a swift, full, and transparent investigation into his death. As Americans grieve, the Department of Justice conducts its investigation, and state authorities continue their work, I join Tyre’s family in calling for peaceful protest. Outrage is understandable, but violence is never acceptable.  Violence is destructive and against the law.  It has no place in peaceful protests seeking justice. Public trust is the foundation of public safety and there are still too many places in America today where the bonds of trust are frayed or broken. Tyre’s death is a painful reminder that we must do more to ensure that our criminal justice system lives up to the promise of fair and impartial justice, equal treatment, and dignity for all. We also cannot ignore the fact that fatal encounters with law enforcement have disparately impacted Black and Brown people. To deliver real change, we must have accountability when law enforcement officers violate their oaths, and we need to build lasting trust between law enforcement, the vast majority of whom wear the badge honorably, and the communities they are sworn to serve and protect. That is why I called on Congress to send the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act to my desk. When they didn’t, I signed an executive order that included stricter use of force standards and accountability provisions for federal law enforcement, as well as measures to strengthen accountability at the state and local level. Today, we all must re-commit ourselves to the critical work that must be done to advance meaningful reforms.”

This is a developing story. Check back often and turn to FOX13 News for the latest updates.

©2022 Imagicomm Memphis, Inc.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX13 Investigates: 6 years of personnel files from officers charged with Tyre Nichols murder

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — FOX13 obtained personnel files for the former Memphis Police officers who have been charged with the second-degree murder of Tyre Nichols. Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Emmitt Martin III, Desmond Mills Jr., and Justin Smith were all charged with two counts of official misconduct, one count of official oppression, one count of second-degree murder, one count of aggravated assault and two counts of aggravated kidnapping.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Seventh officer in Tyre Nichols case relieved of duty

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Memphis Police say a seventh officer was relieved of duty for his involvement in the confrontation with Tyre Nichols but did not name the officer. MPD released a statement Monday with additional information about their findings in the investigation. The seventh officer has not been identified and their role in the incident […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Armed robbery shakes up Cooper Young neighbors

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shots were fired and a man robbed in an early-evening robbery on a street in Cooper-Young. According to a police report, the robbery happened on Oliver near Cox around 7 p.m. Monday. A man told police he was walking on the sidewalk when a black, four-door car pulled up next to him. […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Woman accused of attacking child with hammer, threatening grandmother

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say they were called to a Hickory Hill home after a woman threatened to kill her grandmother and hit her child with a hammer. Cheyjuana Perry, 31, is facing charges of domestic abuse, child abuse and neglect, and vandalism. When officers arrived at the apartment on Bald Eagle Drive, they said […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

MPD searching for suspects who fired shots into a southeast Memphis home

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are trying to find the gunmen caught on camera opening fire on a home in southeast Memphis not far from Wooddale Middle School. MPD officers were called to the home in the 3500 block of Marconi Cv. about 2:30 a.m. on Jan. 13, 2023. The victim told investigators he and his family were inside their home asleep when someone shot into the home. MPD did not say if anyone was injured, but said bullets did penetrate the home.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Train strikes car, killing two people

UPDATE: MPD says a third person was able to get out of the car and was taken to Regional One Health in critical condition. ** MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people are dead after their car was hit by a train Wednesday in North Memphis. According to Memphis police, after midnight, officers responded to a crash […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

SCSO: Two arrested after woman beaten, forced to drink antifreeze

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office says a woman is recovering after being beaten for hours, kidnapped, forced to drink antifreeze, and robbed. The victim identified her boyfriend 22-year-old Tobie Hurd and 21-year-old Jacob Duboise as the men who held her at gunpoint. Dubois has been charged with especially aggravated kidnapping, aggravated […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

2 dead, 1 injured after train crashed into car

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department responded to a train crash on Tuesday morning. According to MPD, a car was struck by a train just after midnight. MPD says it happened near Chelsea Avenue and Carpenter Street. Two people did not survive their injuries. A third person was able...
MEMPHIS, TN
WNTZ

3 Memphis Fire employees terminated in Tyre Nichols investigation

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two EMTs and a lieutenant with the Memphis Fire Department have been terminated for violating policy and protocol in their response to Tyre Nichols on Jan. 7. EMT-Basic Robert Long, EMT-Advanced JaMichael Sandridge and Lt. Michelle Whitaker failed to make an adequate assessment of the patient when they arrived on the scene, […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Tyre Nichols GoFundMe page passes $1M

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The GoFundMe account setup for Tyre Nichols has passes over one million dollars in donations. The GoFundMe page was created on Jan. 28 and is on it’s way to making the goal of $1.2M. Donations poured in after the video footage showing the violent arrest was made public. Memphis City Councilman JB […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

2 Shelby County deputies placed on leave following Tyre Nichols death

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two Shelby County sheriff’s deputies have been relieved of duty, Sheriff Floyd Bonner says. The decision comes in the wake of Tyre Nichols’ death. Sheriff Bonner says he saw the footage for the first time Friday evening, and made the decision to launch an investigation into the deputies.
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
128K+
Followers
137K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy