Angie Craig seeks public comment on long delays in mail deliveries in south metro

By Esme Murphy
 4 days ago

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Democratic U.S. Rep. Angie Craig wants to know what's causing days-long delays in mail delivery in the Twin Cities' southern suburbs.

Craig sent U.S. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy a letter last month saying she was frustrated with reports that her constituents regularly go up to four days without mail. Craig represents Dakota, Scott, Goodhue and Wabasha counties as well as parts of Rice and Washington counties.

She said she wrote to the postal service in early November about mail delays in Lakeville and followed up with a phone call on Dec. 8. Craig has since launched an online survey in response to continued USPS delays. She'll be collecting responses until next Friday and then sending your feedback to Postmaster General Louis DeJoy.

"My constituents need to get their mail on time, no exceptions. I wrote to Postmaster General DeJoy a month ago expressing my concern with delays across the Second District, and I have still not heard back from him. That is unacceptable," Craig said . "I'm launching this survey today to gauge the extent of the postal issues in my district and will take their stories directly to the Postmaster General. It's time we see accountability and improved service."

Craig says in just a few hours of the site going live she has gotten over 1,000 complaints filed from around the state. The four Republican members of the Minnesota delegation also wrote a letter to DeJoy voicing their constituents' complaints.

Craig says she is going to take all the complaints she gets on her website and send them directly to DeJoy. Craig says she is very frustrated that DeJoy has not gotten back to her since she started writing him in December.

Craig is not alone in her frustrations. Sen. Amy Klobuchar has also reached out to DeJoy with complaints.

