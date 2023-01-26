Rainy, windy weather this morning as snow exits New Jersey

TODAY: A sun and cloud coverage mix drives the forecast today, but windy conditions will make it feel cooler as we head out. Temperatures try recovering back into the mid-40s this afternoon.

MORE: News 12 New Jersey Weather Center

Storm Watch Team Meteorologist James Gregorio says it's a decent day outside today despite rain and snow from Wednesday. He says the wind won't be as breezy.

FRIDAY: Mix of sun and clouds. Daytime highs around 45 degrees. Overnight temperatures cool to around 31.

SATURDAY: Mix of sun and clouds. Daytime highs around 489 degrees. Overnight temperatures cool to around 31.

SUNDAY: Cloudy skies and rain returns. Daytime highs around 49 and overnight lows around 34.