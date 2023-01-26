Read full article on original website
Cristiano Ronaldo mistake called out by Al Nassr manager after cup elimination
Al Nassr manager Rudi Garcia points to a mistake from Cristiano Ronaldo as the team lost in the Saudi Super Cup semi-final.
Former Liverpool flop could face Manchester United in FA Cup tie
Andy Carroll is in for a frosty reception at Old Trafford this weekend. Reading manager Paul Ince has said striker Andy Carroll is in contention to face Manchester United in the FA Cup on Saturday night. The former Liverpool and Newcastle United centre-forward has been training in the build-up to...
West Brom make double loan swoop for Nottingham Forest midfielder Lewis O'Brien and Fulham's Nathaniel Chalobah - as Baggies bid to bolster their Championship play-off push
West Brom are seeking to reinforce their Championship promotion-chasing hopes with a double loan move in the remaining days of the January transfer window. The Baggies are discussing loan deals with Premier League clubs Nottingham Forest and Fulham ahead of a push on the playoff places. West Brom manager Carlos...
Frank Lampard breaks his silence on Instagram after being sacked by Everton
Frank Lampard has broken his silence on Instagram after he was sacked by Everton earlier this week and returned to Merseyside on Thursday to say his goodbyes.
Nottingham Forest confident of agreeing Jonjo Shelvey and Felipe deals
Nottingham Forest are set for a deadline-beating double swoop with Jonjo Shelvey and Filipe in their sights.
Sheffield United stun Wrexham late to force FA Cup replay
A late goal from Sheffield United's John Egan put the brakes on a blockbuster win for Wrexham in a 3-3 FA Cup draw at the Racehorse Ground.
Jurgen Klopp explains why Mohamed Salah is 'suffering' this season
Jurgen Klopp admits Mohamed Salah is 'suffering' at Liverpool this season.
Former Sunderland man quits role amid US soccer World Cup blackmail scandal
It continues to properly kick off in US Soccer, with a former Sunderland man right at the heart of it.
‘People haven’t seen what I’m capable of’: Gordon seals £40m Newcastle move
The 21-year-old forward Anthony Gordon has signed a ‘long-term’ deal after his Everton exit, and said: ‘I was always convinced Newcastle were for me’
Premier League assist leaders: Who will win Playmaker of the Season?
LEEDS, England — Leeds added another American to its coaching staff by hiring former United States midfielder Chris Armas to be an assistant to compatriot Jesse Marsch. Armas was Marsch’s assistant at New York Red Bulls from 2015-18 before becoming head coach when Marsch moved to German team Leipzig.
Who are the potential new owners of Everton?
Here's who could soon be investing in Premier League crisis-club Everton.
U.S. Soccer crisis deepens as top team officials quit
The United States men's national team, already without a permanent coach, was plunged further into turmoil on Thursday with both the federation's Sporting Director and the national team General Manager quitting their jobs. Sporting Director Earnie Stewart is leaving to join Dutch club PSV Eindhoven and General Manager Brian McBride has stood down from his role, U.S. Soccer said.
Liverpool predicted lineup vs Brighton - FA Cup
Liverpool's predicted starting XI for their FA Cup meeting with Brighton
Nathan Jones hoping to keep Southampton progressing in FA Cup
Southampton boss Nathan Jones has challenged his squad to take another step forward by continuing their FA Cup run alongside the battle for Premier League survival.The Saints were edged out by Newcastle 1-0 at home on Tuesday night in the first leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final.There has been little turnaround for Jones to ready the squad ahead of Saturday’s visit of Sky Bet Championship side Blackpool, which will be a first game in charge for new manager Mick McCarthy.After pulling themselves back into the fight to stay in the top flight following the World Cup break, Jones has set...
Tottenham offer Richarlison injury update after Preston absence
Tottenham offer an update on Richarlison's fitness after he missed the FA Cup win over Preston.
Milan Skriniar confirms agreement to join new club
Milan Skriniar has confirmed he has agreed to join PSG.
Newcastle United reach agreement for Anthony Gordon from Everton: report
Newcastle United have signed Anthony Gordon from Everton to strengthen their top four bid
Chelsea confirm signing of Malo Gusto from Lyon
Chelsea have confirmed the signing of Malo Gusto from Lyon.
PSV coach Van Nistelrooy goes for Man Utd winger Elanga
PSV Eindhoven are interested in Manchester United winger Anthony Elanga. The attacker, 20, has started just seven games under Erik ten Hag this season. He has largely been used as an impact substitute, with the likes of Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial, Antony and Bruno Fernandes being selected ahead of him.
