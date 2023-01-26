Southampton boss Nathan Jones has challenged his squad to take another step forward by continuing their FA Cup run alongside the battle for Premier League survival.The Saints were edged out by Newcastle 1-0 at home on Tuesday night in the first leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final.There has been little turnaround for Jones to ready the squad ahead of Saturday’s visit of Sky Bet Championship side Blackpool, which will be a first game in charge for new manager Mick McCarthy.After pulling themselves back into the fight to stay in the top flight following the World Cup break, Jones has set...

2 DAYS AGO