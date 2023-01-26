ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Liverpool flop could face Manchester United in FA Cup tie

Andy Carroll is in for a frosty reception at Old Trafford this weekend. Reading manager Paul Ince has said striker Andy Carroll is in contention to face Manchester United in the FA Cup on Saturday night. The former Liverpool and Newcastle United centre-forward has been training in the build-up to...
West Brom make double loan swoop for Nottingham Forest midfielder Lewis O'Brien and Fulham's Nathaniel Chalobah - as Baggies bid to bolster their Championship play-off push

West Brom are seeking to reinforce their Championship promotion-chasing hopes with a double loan move in the remaining days of the January transfer window. The Baggies are discussing loan deals with Premier League clubs Nottingham Forest and Fulham ahead of a push on the playoff places. West Brom manager Carlos...
Premier League assist leaders: Who will win Playmaker of the Season?

LEEDS, England — Leeds added another American to its coaching staff by hiring former United States midfielder Chris Armas to be an assistant to compatriot Jesse Marsch. Armas was Marsch’s assistant at New York Red Bulls from 2015-18 before becoming head coach when Marsch moved to German team Leipzig.
U.S. Soccer crisis deepens as top team officials quit

The United States men's national team, already without a permanent coach, was plunged further into turmoil on Thursday with both the federation's Sporting Director and the national team General Manager quitting their jobs. Sporting Director Earnie Stewart is leaving to join Dutch club PSV Eindhoven and General Manager Brian McBride has stood down from his role, U.S. Soccer said.
Nathan Jones hoping to keep Southampton progressing in FA Cup

Southampton boss Nathan Jones has challenged his squad to take another step forward by continuing their FA Cup run alongside the battle for Premier League survival.The Saints were edged out by Newcastle 1-0 at home on Tuesday night in the first leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final.There has been little turnaround for Jones to ready the squad ahead of Saturday’s visit of Sky Bet Championship side Blackpool, which will be a first game in charge for new manager Mick McCarthy.After pulling themselves back into the fight to stay in the top flight following the World Cup break, Jones has set...
PSV coach Van Nistelrooy goes for Man Utd winger Elanga

PSV Eindhoven are interested in Manchester United winger Anthony Elanga. The attacker, 20, has started just seven games under Erik ten Hag this season. He has largely been used as an impact substitute, with the likes of Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial, Antony and Bruno Fernandes being selected ahead of him.
