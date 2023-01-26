Read full article on original website
Cristiano Ronaldo mistake called out by Al Nassr manager after cup elimination
Al Nassr manager Rudi Garcia points to a mistake from Cristiano Ronaldo as the team lost in the Saudi Super Cup semi-final.
Jurgen Klopp explains why Mohamed Salah is 'suffering' this season
Jurgen Klopp admits Mohamed Salah is 'suffering' at Liverpool this season.
Sporting set to seal Hector Bellerin deal as Tottenham close in on Pedro Porro
Hector Bellerin on his way to Sporting with Spurs ready to finalise Pedro Porro deal
Sheffield United stun Wrexham late to force FA Cup replay
A late goal from Sheffield United's John Egan put the brakes on a blockbuster win for Wrexham in a 3-3 FA Cup draw at the Racehorse Ground.
Nottingham Forest confident of agreeing Jonjo Shelvey and Felipe deals
Nottingham Forest are set for a deadline-beating double swoop with Jonjo Shelvey and Filipe in their sights.
Inaki Williams' record run of consecutive La Liga appearances comes to an end
Inaki Williams' record-breaking run of consecutive La Liga appearances for Athletic Club came to an end this weekend
Who are the potential new owners of Everton?
Here's who could soon be investing in Premier League crisis-club Everton.
Man City CEO clarifies Pep Guardiola comments over Barcelona return
Manchester City CEO Ferran Soriano claimed that Pep Guardiola would see out the remainder of his contract with the Premier League champions despite talk of a move back to Barcelona
Tottenham offer Richarlison injury update after Preston absence
Tottenham offer an update on Richarlison's fitness after he missed the FA Cup win over Preston.
Transfer rumours: Klopp's Bellingham talks; Mbappe's PSG request
90min rounds up the latest transfer news, rumours and gossip circulating around the world... Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has held talks with both Borussia Dortmund's Jude Bellingham and Benfica's Enzo Fernandez as he prepares to bolster his midfield with a huge big-money signing. (Foot Mercato) Another in-demand midfielder, West Ham's...
Sporting CP manager makes Pedro Porro admission as Tottenham talks continue
Sporting CP manager Ruben Amorim speaks out about Tottenham target Pedro Porro.
Chelsea confirm signing of Malo Gusto from Lyon
Chelsea have confirmed the signing of Malo Gusto from Lyon.
Brighton expecting further bids for Moises Caicedo from Arsenal & Chelsea
Brighton are expecting further bids from Arsenal and Chelsea for midfielder Moises Caicedo.
Transfer rumours: Newcastle & Tottenham want Lukaku; Arsenal ready Rice bid
Sunday's transfer rumours, with updates on Romelu Lukaku, Declan Rice, Enzo Fernandez & more.
Yann Sommer makes admission about Bayern Munich transfer
Yann Sommer find it difficult to handle all the media attention his move to Bayern Munich created.
Premier League teams with the toughest fixture lists remaining
A look at the Premier League teams who have suffered the hardest fixture lists so far, and who can expect the toughest run-ins to come
Tottenham hold talks over Bundesliga centre-back
Tottenham have contacted a Bundesliga side in their search for defensive reinforcements.
'Nice one, Sonny!' Tottenham chant lyrics, origin and video
A look at the lyrics, origin and video of the Tottenham chant for Son Heung-min, 'Nice one, Sonny!'
