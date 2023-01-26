ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reuters

Holocaust survivor finds refuge from Ukraine war in Poland

By Agnieszka Pikulicka-Wilczewska
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago

KRAKOW, Poland, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Iya Rudzitskaya, a 92-year-old Ukrainian Jew, has fled Kyiv twice. First, in 1941, when she was just 10 years old and German bombs started falling on the then Ukrainian Soviet Socialist Republic. The second time came last year, when Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24.

"I did not believe that this could ever happen," said Rudzitskaya, sitting in the small one-bedroom flat she shares with her son Artur in the Polish city of Krakow.

"Earlier, the Germans were the enemy. But I don't understand the Russians. They think that they are defending their country, they are defending themselves, but they came to us. They have destroyed Kharkiv, what do they need it for?"

Rudzitskaya slowly goes through family photos she took from Kyiv along with some books, documents and basic necessities. She squints her eyes, trying to find her young self in the pictures. Her sight is failing her, but her memories are still vivid.

She was born in 1931 in a respectable Jewish family. Her grandfather, Nuchim Waisblat, was the main Kyiv rabbi, her father, Vladimir, was a writer and publisher of books by Ukrainian authors including Taras Shevchenko, the founding father of Ukrainian literature.

When Germany invaded the Soviet Union in early July 1941, Rudzitskaya woke up to the sound of bombs. As a young pioneer, the mass youth organization of the Soviet Union, she was tasked with delivering summons to young men to join the war.

But her father knew that as Jews they were no longer safe in Kyiv.

"He said in panic that we have no choice but to leave. But it was already almost impossible. In July the panic was terrible, everyone who could was fleeing: the Communists, Jews and all the others," Rudzitskaya said.

Her parents took her and her brother and fled first to Kharkiv in eastern Ukraine. From there, they travelled across the Soviet Union to Tashkent, the capital of the Uzbek Soviet Socialist Republic, located nearly 3,800 km (2360 miles) away from their hometown.

Rudzitskaya remembers they left Kharkiv on Sept. 21. On Sept. 29, the Babyn Yar massacre took place. Within two days, Nazis murdered some 33,771 Ukrainian Jews, one of the biggest single massacres of Jews during the Nazi Holocaust.

Russian shells struck close to the Babyn Yar memorial in March of 2022.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BnzX2_0kRyOVKH00

Friday Jan. 27 marks International Holocaust Memorial Day, on the anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz concentration camp.

Rudzitskaya's family returned to Kyiv after the war. She got a job as a typographist, got married and had her only son, Artur, 54.

When Russia invaded Ukraine, the two, with a help of a Kyiv synagogue fled first to Moldova, then to Lithuania, where an apartment was made available. But there were few job opportunities there for Artur.

The American Jewish Joint Distribution Committee, or Joint, a Jewish relief organization whose Kyiv branch was once headed by Rudzitskaya's grandfather, invited them to Warsaw and then to Krakow.

"TORN FROM EVERYTHING"

After passing through 10 different apartments since fleeing Kyiv, Rudzitskaya and her son now have a flat for three months. From the window they see a Russian flag hanging from the Russian consulate.

When you look the other way, the street looks like Kyiv, Rudzitskaya said.

"I want to go home. Just go out and talk to my neighbours in the language I understand," she said. "I had my own daily routine, everything. And here I am torn out of everything."

She had a grave waiting for her in Kyiv, she said, next to her parents.

"There is even a plaque with my name. You just need to add the last digits and everything, everything will be in order."

In the 11 months since it invaded, Russia has killed thousands of civilians, forced millions from their homes and reduced entire cities to rubble.

It says its "special military operation" was necessary to stem a security threat arising from Ukraine's ties to the West. Kyiv and its allies say Ukraine never menaced Russia and the invasion is a war of aggression to subdue a neighbour and seize land.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 1

Related
Benzinga

Kim Jong Un, Other World Leaders Would 'Think Twice' Before Attacking After US-Japan Defense Ties, Says Expert

An expert believes that Japan's and the U.S. increased defense cooperation would force world leaders like Kim Jong Un to "think twice" before taking serious steps. What Happened: Washington and Tokyo last week agreed to work more closely together on defense after a summit between Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and U.S. President Joe Biden.
WASHINGTON STATE
Andrei Tapalaga

Who Are the Living Relatives of Adolf Hitler?

It must be quite tough to live in the present while people are aware that you are a relative of one of the most terrible persons to have ever lived since the number of lives lost as a result of his ideals will never be forgotten.
Daily Beast

Kremlin Admits ‘Putin’s Chef’ Might Be Assassinated Soon

The Kremlin signaled Tuesday that Wagner Group boss Yevgeny Prigozhin could soon find himself the target of an assassination attempt. Although Prigozhin is widely reported to have pissed off many officials in Vladimir Putin’s orbit with his antics in Ukraine, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said it is actually authorities in Kyiv that Prigozhin should worry about.
Benzinga

Kim Jong Un Wanted US Military In South Korea For Protection From Xi Jinping, Says Mike Pompeo

Kim Jong Un once told former U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo that he needed the U.S. military in South Korea to protect himself from the dominance of China. What Happened: In his new memoir titled "Never Give an Inch, Fighting for the America I Love," Pompeo said Kim told him that he was not bothered at all by the U.S. military presence in Seoul during a conversation on his first trip to Pyongyang in March 2018.
TheDailyBeast

Putin Lackeys Lose Their Minds Over Ukraine Getting Battle Tanks

It didn’t take long for Russian officials to start foaming at the mouth and ranting about global conspiracies after Germany agreed to deliver its Leopard 2 battle tanks to Ukraine on Wednesday.After weeks of resistance, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced that, along with allies, the country would provide 88 of the battle tanks to Ukraine, effectively giving Kyiv more firepower to launch new offensives. The Biden administration was also expected to announce a deal to send 30 M1 Abrams tanks to the country. The Russian Embassy in Berlin was among the first out of the gate after the news broke—offering...
WASHINGTON STATE
Washington Examiner

France offers 'high-performance' tanks to Ukraine, in contrast with Biden and Germany

French President Emmanuel Macron has agreed to send “wheeled tanks” to Ukraine, a milestone arms transfer that could set a precedent for other Western states. “We will receive more armored vehicles, in particular wheeled tanks of French production,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Wednesday. “This is what sends a clear signal to all our other partners: there is no rational reason why Ukraine has not yet been supplied with Western-type tanks.”
Daily Beast

Putin’s Favorite Neighbor Whips Out the Big Guns in New Warning

Belarus’ army has begun removing armored vehicles from long-term storage to contribute to the joint regional grouping of Russian and Belarusian fighting forces, according to the Belarusian Ministry of Defense. The decision was made in order to facilitate “interoperability measures” for the battlegroups, which have been conducting joint drills...
Reuters

Reuters

685K+
Followers
376K+
Post
325M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy