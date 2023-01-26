Read full article on original website
Cristiano Ronaldo mistake called out by Al Nassr manager after cup elimination
Al Nassr manager Rudi Garcia points to a mistake from Cristiano Ronaldo as the team lost in the Saudi Super Cup semi-final.
Mexicans abroad: Gimenez & Pineda score, Alvarez thrives with Ajax
A round-up of everything you might have missed from Mexican national team players in foreign leagues.
Nottingham Forest confident of agreeing Jonjo Shelvey and Felipe deals
Nottingham Forest are set for a deadline-beating double swoop with Jonjo Shelvey and Filipe in their sights.
What to expect from Arnaut Danjuma at Tottenham
Here's what Tottenham fans can expect from Arnaut Danjuma.
Twitter and Ryan Reynolds reacts to Wrexham's dramatic FA Cup draw
A look at how Twitter - and Ryan Reynolds - reacted to Wrexham's riotous 3-3 draw with Sheffield United in the FA Cup fourth round.
The Premier League table without Erling Haaland's goals
Erling Haaland has been the most prolific forward in the Premier League so far this season, but what would Manchester City's campaign look like without him?
Chelsea make fresh attempt to land top January target Enzo Fernandez
Chelsea have made a new move for Benfica's Enzo Fernandez, sources have confirmed to 90min.
Inaki Williams' record run of consecutive La Liga appearances comes to an end
Inaki Williams' record-breaking run of consecutive La Liga appearances for Athletic Club came to an end this weekend
Who are the potential new owners of Everton?
Here's who could soon be investing in Premier League crisis-club Everton.
How 2022/23 Arsenal compare to Invincibles at halfway in Premier League table
Arsenal are enjoying a special season under Mikel Arteta, but how are they looking in comparison with the Invincibles?
Brighton 2-1 Liverpool: Player ratings as Kaoru Mitoma snatches stoppage-time FA Cup victory for Seagulls
Match report and player ratings from Brighton's FA Cup fourth round clash with Liverpool.
How quickly Pedri reached 100 appearances compared to Barcelona legends
Pedri has now made 100 appearances for Barcelona, but how quickly did he become a centurion compared to the legends he followed in the footsteps of? It's an ach
Derby vs West Ham - FA Cup: TV channel, team news, lineups & prediction
Here's everything you need to know about the clash between Derby and West Ham.
Chelsea confirm signing of Malo Gusto from Lyon
Chelsea have confirmed the signing of Malo Gusto from Lyon.
Milan Skriniar confirms agreement to join new club
Milan Skriniar has confirmed he has agreed to join PSG.
Jurgen Klopp explains why Mohamed Salah is 'suffering' this season
Jurgen Klopp admits Mohamed Salah is 'suffering' at Liverpool this season.
Liverpool Records & Statistics - Most Goals, Biggest Wins, Record Transfers & More
Liverpool FC club records
Emma Hayes reacts to Melanie Leupolz's Chelsea return after birth of child
Melanie Leupolz made her first Chelsea appearance in over 12 months on Sunday during the Blues' FA Cup victory over Liverpool.
Pierre Soubrier & Crystal Dunn address results of NWSL investigation
Pierre Soubrier speaks out after the results of an NWSL investigation proved his wrongdoing.
