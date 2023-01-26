ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mostly sunny and less windy Friday; dry and quiet weekend

By News 12 Staff
 4 days ago

NOW AND NEW: Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Steve Teeling says it will be partly cloudy and cold overnight with lows in the 20s to near 30 degrees. Friday will be mostly sunny with less wind and highs in the low-40s.

NEXT: The weekend looks relatively dry and quiet with pleasant temperatures for this time of year, in the 40s. Sunday night there may be a few passing rain showers with clearing skies on Monday.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, brisk and cold. Low of 30.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and less wind. High of 42.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. High of 46.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. A few rain showers possible at night. High of 47.

MONDAY: Morning clouds give way to some afternoon sunshine. High of 42.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. High of 42.

