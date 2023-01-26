ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Early voting Chicago: 2 polling locations open to early voters Thursday

By Jessica D'Onofrio
ABC 7 Chicago
 4 days ago

Chicagoans can now cast their ballots in the mayoral election.

Residents are able to vote for mayor and who will represent their ward as alderperson, among other local races.

The race for mayor is crowded, with nine candidates on the ballot, and several hopefuls showed up to the super site to stump or vote.

"But, right now, the crime, Chicago has been good to me. That's how I made my living as a businessperson right here in Chicago, and I owe it back to Chicago to help," Willie Wilson said.

"With my experience as a legislator with delivering for the city, especially over the past four years in Congress, the resources are there to put Chicago back on track," Jesus "Chuy" Garcia said.

"I think, when people again see the record, see the accomplishments, see my demeanor, and see the person that I am, I think that I would be a desirable candidate, and people will cast a vote for me," Ald. Roderick Sawyer said.

Voters will be casting their ballot based on a number of pressing issues in the city, with crime and public safety at the top of the list.

If you want to early vote Thursday, only two sites are open for the time being.

RELATED: Chicago mayor election 2023: All 9 candidates face off in ABC7 debate

One site is located at 191 N. Clark St. in the Loop.

And the second site is at the Chicago Board of Elections office on the sixth floor at 69 W. Washington St.

These sites opened to all registered voters starting at 9 a.m.

Early voting sites in all 50 city wards will open on Feb. 13.

And, of course, you can also vote on Election Day, which is set for Feb. 28.

Lifelong Chicagoan Margo Harris was the first in line at the early voting super site in the Loop.

"The main thing is the gun control in the city, and the schools and keeping our children safe throughout the city," Harris said.

Early voter Bessie Bryson said she's concerned about taxes and public safety.

"I feel at my age I can make a difference. Coming out to vote. I feel like my vote counts, and it means a great deal to me," Bryson said.

During a Chicago Board of Elections news conference Thursday morning, a spokesman said they're hoping for a good voter turnout for this municipal election.

The Chicago Board of Elections spoke on the 1st day of early voting.

"Vote by mail is off to a strong start. We've received over 180,000 applications so far, which is the most amount of vote by mail apps the city's ever seen for a municipal election," said Max Bever, Chicago Board of Elections director of public information.

For more information on your polling location, visit the Chicago Board of Elections website.

