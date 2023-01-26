Phillies single-game tickets for 2023 season are now on sale

Play ball!

Phillies single-game tickets for the 2023 season officially went on sale Thursday at 10 a.m.

Tickets can be purchased at phillies.com

The team's home opener at Citizens Bank Park is scheduled for Thursday, April 6 against the Cincinnati Reds at 3:05 p.m.

Every fan will receive a National League Champions pennant.

The Phillies will hold their ring ceremony on Sunday, April 9.

April 25 will see the Phillies Jackie Robinson Salute.

Other highlights from the opening month include two Dollar Dog Nights (April 11, 25) and the Phanatic's Birthday on Sunday, April 23.

If you want some music with your baseball, the Phillies will have some postgame concerts including AJR on Saturday, June 10 after the Dodgers game and Diesel, better known to some as Shaquille O'Neal, on Saturday, July 1 after the Nationals game.

All tickets will be available via mobile delivery and accessed through the MLB Ballpark app.

The Phillies note that most weeknight games being played Monday through Thursday will have 6:40 p.m. start times.