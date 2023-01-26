ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
After a 6-year-old shot a teacher in class, criticism mounts for Virginia school district as officials leave posts

By Aya Elamroussi, Dakin Andone
CNN
CNN
 3 days ago
Man without a party
3d ago

several teachers and employees, reported him having a gun and being violent to other students three times that day. all they got was the brush off. the so-called faculty is the article called it needs to be held accountable

Ronnie Royse
3d ago

This preventable tragedy has nothing to do with firearms; this is about a family, faculty, and society which refuses to recognize that a 6 year old is a dangerous sociopath. I'd bet the farm that this "child's" disability is actually a psychiatric diagnosis sociopathy.

MissBee
3d ago

Why didn’t the teachers who knew he had the gun not immediately take it from him and then reported it rather than waiting on school administrators to do it? Not understanding that part. It couldn’t have been that hard to disarm a 6 year old!

