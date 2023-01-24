Read full article on original website
Related
MySanAntonio
Many Pickup Truck Owners Freely Admit They Don’t Actually Need Trucks
If you drive on American roads with any regularity, you already know the state of the pickup truck in the 21st century. They’re bigger, they’re everywhere, and more and more they’re catering to people who plan on keeping the bed squeaky clean. None of this feels particularly revelatory, as these changes in consumer trucks have taken place gradually over decades. We’re used to it.
MySanAntonio
A Real World Test of the Unreal Bentley Continental GT Speed
“Context,” it’s been said, “is everything.” Similarly, heavily curated experiences make me hyper aware when critiquing a car. Case in point: my first taste of the Bentley Continental GT Speed, which came at a press launch in sun-doused Sicily, where the air smells like limoncello and fairy tale coastlines are lapped by the warm Mediterranean. Focus grasshopper, and don’t let the Amaro sweeten your view of the quarter-million-dollar grand tourer.
