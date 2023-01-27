ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mostly dry weekend following cold end to the workweek

WHAT'S NEW: Brisk winds will make temps feel from the low 30s to the low 20s later tonight and through the overnight hours. Winds back down heading into Friday with a mainly nice weekend ahead for us.

WHAT'S NEXT: Wrapping up January and turning to February next week, a system has the chance to bring a wintry mix on Feb 1st (WED) and the true winter temps for the rest of the work week and into the weekend.

Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Addison Green says it will be cool on Friday ahead of a mild weekend.

OVERNIGHT: Partly cloudy to mostly clear skies with diminishing winds and a chill in the air. Feels: Mid 20s Lows: upper 20s to low 30s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, a light breeze, and temps a little above average. There is a small chance parts of the north shore of Suffolk see a few flakes fly around. Highs: upper 30s to low 40s. Lows: low 30s.

SATURDAY: *Pick of the week* Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, a southwest breeze and mild temps. Highs: mid 40s. Lows: upper 30s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy to overcast skies with temps above average. Rain arrives in the evening/late night hours. Highs: upper 40s. Lows: mid 30s.

MONDAY: Showers from overnight hours fade before morning rush with drier air moving in and breezy winds to follow. Highs: low to mid 40s. Lows: upper 20s to low 30s.

TUESDAY: A mix of sun and clouds. Highs: Low to mid 40s. Lows: low 30s.

WEDNESDAY: A wintry mix to start then rain showers. Highs: mid to upper 30s. Lows: upper 20s.

THURSDAY: Groundhog Day – Partly cloudy skies, drier with breezy winds. Highs: mid to upper 30s. Lows: low to mid 20s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny & cold. Highs: upper 20s. Lows: upper 10s to low 20s.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with a snow shower chance. Highs: upper 20s. Low: mid 20s.

SUNDAY: Cloudy with a chance of wintry mix. Highs: mid 30s. Lows: upper 20s to low 30s.

