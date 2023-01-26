Inside The Democrats’ Newest Election Takeover Scheme

Just when you thought it was safe to vote again, the left has launched a new election takeover plan.

As reported by Shawn Fleetwood in The Federalist, there is a new group, the U.S. Alliance for Election Excellence, which is being funded by 'dark money' Democrats. Their purpose, stealing a page from the Mark Zuckerberg playbook, is to influence election officials across the country.

"The 'dark money' that we're seeing is being used to put election administrators in place that share the values of these leftist organizations" said Jared Woodfill, attorney and Republican strategist, "The money is being used ultimately to push an agenda."

And that agenda is simple. To systematically influence every aspect of election administration, and advance the Democrat voting policies, such as mail-in ballots and drop boxes.

"We need to putting in place systems that protect the integrity of the ballot box, instead of agendas that compromise the integrity of the ballot box" Woodfill told KTRH, "Unfortunately, these liberal leftist organizations are doing everything they can to make sure that elections are less secure, instead of more secure, and that needs to stop."

Voter fraud continues to be a problem here in Houston, with multiple lawsuits pending right now in Harris County.

Governor Greg Abbott said earlier in the week on Houston's Morning News, that election integrity is still a top priority in Texas.