Doja Cat Brilliantly Takes Down Critics With Wild, Lashy Look For The Ages

By Ben Blanchet
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wLKkW_0kRrdlkR00

Doja Cat ’s latest head-turning look at Paris Fashion Week was an epic response to a very specific critique of her recent all-red, crystal-laden fit.

Earlier this week, the “Woman” singer had donned 30,000 Swarovski crystals with red body paint and a red dress for a Pat McGrath-assisted look at the Schiaparelli Haute Couture show.

But at Wednesday’s Viktor&Rolf show, she said critics were “disappointed” with one aspect of her look.

“People were saying I didn’t have lashes,” she told Nylon while donning lashes on her eyebrows, upper lip and chin.

“Today I gave them lashes, so I hope they’re happy,” Doja Cat told the outlet. “I just want to make people happy.”

“If lashes are what you all want, then lashes are what you’ll get,” she wrote separately in an Instagram story on Wednesday. “See you at Viktor and Rolf.”

The rapper is no stranger to unique and memorable looks at the Paris fashion event. Last year, she rocked gold body paint and blue-and-white makeup for another look.

Comments / 1

