Yardbarker
Man United have finally decided to sign this big name striker to lead their attack.
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag reportedly admires Benfica striker Goncalo Ramos, who could be an alternative to the likes of Harry Kane and Victor Osimhen. The Red Devils will surely be in the market for a big name signing up front in the summer after the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo, with Ten Hag’s side a little overly reliant on Marcus Rashford for goals right now.
Chelsea star who only joined this month is in talks over shock Barcelona move: report
Chelsea have been so busy in the transfer market this month that Barcelona are eyeing one star who may already be surplus to requirements
What Man Utd can expect from Marcel Sabitzer
Manchester United could replace the injured Christian Eriksen with Marcel Sabitzer, so what can fans expect from the Austrian?
Manchester United receive TEN offers for promising winger, but Ten Hag reluctant to sanction deal
No advances have been made as Erik ten Hag is reluctant to let players leave Old Trafford without a replacement
BBC
Williams may leave Man Utd
I am told there may be a couple of loan exits from Manchester United at some point. However, with Erik ten Hag keen to keep Facundo Pellistri and Anthony Elanga with him at Old Trafford, Brandon Williams seems like the most high-profile potential departure. The feeling is also that Zidane...
Lionel Messi says he regrets his actions during heated World Cup match against Netherlands
Lionel Messi has expressed regret over his behaviour during and after Argentina's quarterfinal against the Netherlands at the World Cup in Qatar.
Paris Saint-Germain interest in Brazil winger confirmed by manager
PSG's interest in a Brazil winger has been confirmed by his manager.
CBS Sports
Transfer Deadline Day: Arsenal sign Jorginho from Chelsea; do Gunners have the depth to win Premier League?
Do Arsenal have enough? It is the question hanging over supporters, rivals and the club hierarchy as they enter the final months of their remarkable season. In August, nobody seriously imagined that this team would be the Premier League frontrunners in the second half of the race, and yet that is where they find themselves, five points clear of Manchester City with 19 games left to play while the reigning champions have 18.
FA Cup fifth round draw: Man Utd get West Ham; Tottenham could face Wrexham
Live updates for the fifth round draw of the 2022/23 FA Cup.
90min
Chelsea prepared to sell Jorginho to rivals amid Arsenal interest
Chelsea will listen to offers for Jorginho prior to Tuesday's transfer deadline, 90min understands.
90min
90min
Arsenal agree fee with Chelsea for signing of Jorginho
Arsenal are closing in on the signing of Jorginho after agreeing a fee with Chelsea.
CBS Sports
Here We Go: Chelsea make another move, Arsenal eye Moises Caicedo and PSG want defensive help now
The transfer market has reached its last hours, and the final days can always come with surprises or twists. It was a January full of new signings for Chelsea, who this past weekend completed the Malo Gusto deal with Lyon. After Christopher Nkunku, the right-back will be the second player to join Chelsea for the 2023-2024 season after a €30 million deal. The player has been in London, completed his medical tests and will finish the current season with OL before returning to England.
90min
Man Utd offered chance to sign Bayern Munich midfielder on loan
Manchester United have been offered the chance to sign Marcel Sabitzer on loan from Bayern Munich.
Bayern Munich sign Joao Cancelo on initial loan from Man City
Bayern Munich confirm the signing of Joao Cancelo from Manchester City on an initial loan deal until the end of the season.
Manchester United Duo Set For Deadline Day Exit
A young Manchester United duo are set to leave the club on loan on Deadline Day.
90min
Nottingham Forest confirm signing of Jonjo Shelvey from Newcastle
Nottingham Forest have confirmed the signing of Jonjo Shelvey from Newcastle.
Manchester United Agree Deal To Sign Young Attacker
Manchester United have agreed a deal to sign a young attacker over the weekend.
Man Utd vs Nottingham Forest - Carabao Cup: TV channel, team news, lineups & prediction
Here's everything you need to know about the clash between Manchester United and Nottingham Forest.
90min
Carlo Ancelotti fires back at Atletico CEO over claims of Real Madrid referee pressure
Carlo Ancelotti responds to Atletico Madrid's referee comments.
90min
