The Independent

Voices: Is it time for a law to ban classism?

Classism is legal in the United Kingdom. By that, I mean that the law does not make discrimination against someone based on their class a specific criminal or civil wrong. The Equality Act 2010, the centrepiece of discrimination law in the UK, makes no mention of it. Elsewhere, in the recent report on hate crime laws, the Law Commission of England and Wales makes one short reference to an article that I wrote about classist hate crime – and that’s it.Is it time for the law to ban classism, then? Some (myself included) answer that question with a firm,...
The Associated Press

Concerns over prayer breakfast lead Congress to take it over

WASHINGTON (AP) — The National Prayer Breakfast, one of the most visible and long-standing events that brings religion and politics together in Washington, is splitting from the private religious group that had overseen it for decades, due to concerns the gathering had become too divisive. The organizer and host for this year’s breakfast, scheduled for Thursday, will be the National Prayer Breakfast Foundation, headed by former Sen. Mark Pryor, D-Ark. Sen. Chris Coons, a regular participant and chairman of the Senate ethics committee, said the move was prompted in part by concerns in recent years that members of Congress did not know important details about the larger multiday gathering. Coons, D-Del., said that in the past, he and Republican Sen. James Lankford of Oklahoma, the committee’s vice chairman, had questions about who was invited and how money was being raised.
WASHINGTON, DC
Reuters

Pope calls for Israel, Palestinians to halt "spiral of death"

Jan 29 (Reuters) - Pope Francis on Sunday called on Israel and the Palestinians to engage in dialogue in pursuit of peace, deploring the recent violence in the region. Speaking after the Angelus prayer in Rome, the Pope said he had been greatly saddened by news of the Palestinians killed during Israeli counter-terrorism operations, as well as by the deaths of Israeli Jews in a synagogue shooting attack on Friday.

