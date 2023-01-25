Read full article on original website
Fred Sanford
2d ago
And what’s his point. Yes different calibers are more deadly. I would sure rather be shot by a 22 than 30 06. Different guns for different uses. Guns are actually tools.
Reply(10)
77
AZRob
2d ago
It's amusing listening to misinformed anti gun liberals who talk about the fearful "lethality"of the AR 15. The 5.56mm cartridge is not particularly powerful compared to many common hunting cartridges.
Reply(35)
61
Ricky Chamberlain
2d ago
we need to stand up America against any ban on any kind of gun control once they get a taste of gun control this government and the states wont stop .if your a law abiding citizen with guns you better fight for your right to bear arm s please join a gun organization to help fight against any gun control
Reply(1)
31
Related
The Companies Making the Most Popular Rifles in America
In the United States, the right to bear arms is guaranteed by the Second Amendment – and an estimated 82.7 million Americans choose to exercise that right. Though handguns, semi-automatic pistols in particular, have recently become the best-selling firearm type in the country, rifles have long been the backbone of America’s gun industry. Domestic rifle […]
Photographs taken of the Titanic wreck indicate that some passengers were dragged to the ocean floor
When the Titanic sank, there were 2,240 passengers and crew on board the ship but only 712 individuals were said to have survived. More than 1500 passengers were reported to have lost their lives when the Titanic sank on April 15, 1912. Most of the bodies were never found.
AI house party images are freaking people out
We can all spot a photo created by AI, right? We like to think so at least. While the latest series of photos showing a fake house party full of people who don't exist doesn't exactly challenge that assumption, it might make you do a double take. A Twitter user...
Hundreds of horrified swimmers forced to flee water as pack of bloodthirsty sharks chase and kill dolphin
HUNDREDS of horrified swimmers were forced to flee the water after a gang of bloodthirsty bull sharks chased down and killed a dolphin. Spectators at the Manly Surf Carnival in Sydney, Australia, rushed out of the ocean as the beasts pounced on the creature. Hundreds of people had packed out...
How This ‘Most Dangerous’ African Tribe Cleverly Fools Tourists
When the rainy season finishes, a few tourists head into the south of Ethiopia, close to the borders with Kenya and South Sudan. They’re searching for one of the last African tribes that pierce and gauge their lips with large decorative plates. These people are called the Mursi, and for years a handful of the most popular travel magazines photographed them adorning gorgeous lip plates, cattle horns, sticks and bones, berries and leaves, and other foliage.The tourists want to see in real life what they have grown up seeing on the covers of these magazines. So they make the journey....
The missing plane landed after 35 years from its disappearance carrying 92 skeletons. Is it time-travel?
Santiago Flight 513 is a controversial horror story due to what happened with it. This plan was been directed from Aachen Airport, Germany to Santiago Airport, Chile. This plane was carrying 88 passengers and 4 crew members but all of them disappeared for 35 years. Flight 513 would have landed in Port Alegre, Brazil to fill the aircraft with fuel.
a-z-animals.com
Alaska Sees First Fatal Polar Bear Attack in 30 Years – How Many People Live Near These Bears?
Alaska Sees First Fatal Polar Bear Attack in 30 Years - How Many People Live Near These Bears?. At 2:30 P.M. in the village of Wales, a polar bear attacked and killed a mother and her 1-year-old child in Alaska. Although rare, fatal polar bear attacks do happen in the only state containing these enormous bears. Let’s examine this unfortunate event and how often polar bears and humans come into contact in Arctic regions across the world.
I’m a ‘time traveler’ from the year 2671 – exact date an alien species will end the world as we know it in 2023
A SELF-proclaimed time traveler has made claims about the discovery of a new life form. This time tourist has said the new alien species will change life forever on this date in 2023. "Yes, I am a real time traveler. The world will soon end," the shocking claim pops up...
natureworldnews.com
Monstrous Great White Shark Captured on Video Stalking the Waters Off Adelaide Beach in South Australia
A great white shark was captured on video lurking in the waters off Adelaide beach in the state of South Australia during the weekend. The incident prompted beachgoers and local authorities on high alert, raising the potential for yet another shark attack in the waters of Australia, which saw a fatal attack in February 2022.
A man traveling with 3 friends live-streamed their final moments before their plane crashed in Nepal, leaving 70 dead
A smiling Sonu Jaiswal, 29, streamed himself and his three friends before the crash. They had planned to visit temples and go paragliding that day.
Man Found Alive at Bottom of the Sea 3 Days After Boat Sank: 'Total Shock'
Harrison Okene was trapped at the bottom of the sea in the wreck of his own ship, but 10 years later he is a professional diver.
Miss Thailand wore a dress made out of soda tabs at the Miss Universe pageant
Miss Thailand Anna Sueangam-iam's soda-tab gown paid tribute to her parents, who were garbage collectors.
The most valuable find in a $500 "Storage Wars" locker unit was a hidden safe filled with millions of dollars in cash
Storage Wars is a reality TV show that airs on A&E. The show was first aired in 2010 and has lasted for 13 seasons up to now. One of the premises of Storage Wars is the auctioning of storage lockers if rent has not been paid for 3 months (according to California law). In the show, the contents of a storage locker can be sold as a single lot in a cash-only auction.
Giant 10ft Snake Crashes Through Ceiling As Family Watches TV
The 17lb reticulated python slithered under a box in the kitchen while occupants called the local civil defense service.
Watch Enormous Crocodile Thought To Be 70 Years Old Feast on Feral Pig
The crocodile named Scarface can be seen lifting the feral pig out of the water and thrashing it around.
A Fearsome Race of Giants Over 15 Feet Tall are Said to Roam the Dark Jungles of the Solomon Islands
The Solomon Islands are a group of over 900 islands in Oceania, to the east of Papua New Guinea. They were discovered by Spanish navigator Alvaro de Mendaña in 1568 and named after the biblical King Solomon. Prior to the arrival of Europeans, the islands were said to be rife with cannibalism and headhunting.
The "Unknown Child" of the Titanic was only identified 100 years after the ship sank
A crewman recovered the body of a 19-month-old toddler from the ocean on 21 April 1912. This was five days after the sinking of the Titanic. At the time of recovery, the sailors on board the recovery ship were shocked that they had pulled out a very young child. The child could only be identified by his physical description and what he wore.
msn.com
15 Most Dangerous U.S. Cities to Travel to in 2023
Slide 1 of 17: As you plan your travel itinerary for the year, do your research ahead of time and know which part of town is safer to stay in. Karee. As you plan your travel itinerary for the year, do your research ahead of time and know which part of town is safer to stay in.
A scrap metal find at a flea market in the US turned out to be the Third Imperial Fabergé egg worth $33 million
The Third Imperial Fabergé Egg was created by Peter Carl Fabergé in 1887 for the Russian Tsar Alexander III and his family. There were a total of 54 eggs created for the Russian Royal Family.
Comments / 153