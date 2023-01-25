ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

NPR

Policing experts condemn Memphis officers after the release of Tyre Nichols footage

Once again, the family of a Black man killed by police is in mourning. And Americans must grapple with how he came to die after being stopped for alleged reckless driving. Four videos were released last night in Memphis showing the detention, the pursuit and the beating of Tyre Nichols by five police officers, also Black, on January 7. Mr. Nichols later died of his injuries. He was 29 years old. NPR's Martin Kaste covers law enforcement and joins us. And Martin, we're going to be talking about those videos, and they are distressing, and the material is extremely sensitive. We're going to include a short excerpt of violent audio from them. What do these videos show?
MEMPHIS, TN
RadarOnline

New Emails Found On Hunter Biden's Laptop Link Embattled First Son To Wife Of Arrested Ex-FBI Agent Charles McGonigal

A fresh cache of emails from Hunter Biden’s abandoned laptop shows the embattled first son was once linked to the wife of ex-FBI agent Charles McGonigal, RadarOnline.com has learned.In a sudden development to come after McGonigal was arrested on Saturday over allegations he helped a Russian oligarch, data from Hunter’s laptop shows both President Joe Biden’s son and McGonigal’s wife received the same emails related to a lacrosse program both parents’ daughters participated in.According to the New York Post, both Hunter and Pamela McGonigal received at least 29 emails about the “Next Level Lacrosse program and other activities associated with...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Independent

Voices: Is it time for a law to ban classism?

Classism is legal in the United Kingdom. By that, I mean that the law does not make discrimination against someone based on their class a specific criminal or civil wrong. The Equality Act 2010, the centrepiece of discrimination law in the UK, makes no mention of it. Elsewhere, in the recent report on hate crime laws, the Law Commission of England and Wales makes one short reference to an article that I wrote about classist hate crime – and that’s it.Is it time for the law to ban classism, then? Some (myself included) answer that question with a firm,...
NPR

A former police chief says more police does not mean less crime

NPR's Michel Martin speaks with RaShall Brackney the former police chief of Charlottesville, Va., about the killing of Tyre Nichols, why incidents like this keep happening, and the role race may play. MICHEL MARTIN, HOST:. It almost goes without saying, but Tyre Nichols' death after a vicious beating by now-fired...
MEMPHIS, TN
NPR

A San Francisco judge released footage of the attack on Paul Pelosi

A judge in San Francisco has released video of the October attack on the husband of then-U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. The video shows the assailant striking Paul Pelosi with a hammer. SCOTT SIMON, HOST:. A California court yesterday released video of a man last October attacking Paul Pelosi, spouse...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

