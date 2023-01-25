Alpine School District board approves $90 million bond for middle school in Eagle Mountain and portable classrooms

Read full article on original website
Alpine School District moves forward with plans to build more schools
At the Alpine School District Board of Education meeting on Tuesday, school board members adopted a resolution to authorize issuing lease revenue bonds to approve the debt for building a new middle school. It was a long-awaited move, in some board members’ minds. “If we’re going to have (the...
High school student killed by school bus in Sandy identified
A teenage girl died after being hit by a school bus in Sandy Friday afternoon, according to police.
kslnewsradio.com
Jordan High student killed in Sandy crosswalk by school bus
SANDY, Utah – A 15-year-old girl, a student at Jordan High School, was killed in a crosswalk on Friday when she was hit by a school bus in Sandy. There were 16 students from Hillcrest High School on the bus. Sgt. Greg Moffitt with Sandy Police said the accident...
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City
Frontrunner train sees significant delays due to trespasser on tracks
SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah — Frontrunner train delays in both directions were seen Thursday morning following a "train vs. trespasser" incident between the Draper and South Jordan stations. Utah Transit Authority reported a bus bridge was in place between the Draper and South Jordan stations due to the situation.
lehifreepress.com
Driving tour features beautiful homes of Lehi settlers
Lara M. Bangerter | Lehi Historical Society and Archives. Editor’s Note: This is the first of a two-part driving tour featuring the homes that were honored at Lehi Heritage Day on Labor Day 2022. These historic Lehi homes are more than 100 years old and were highlighted by their...
lehifreepress.com
“You Belong” sign aims to foster inclusiveness at SHS
Ask a high school student how they typically feel at school, and the answer you’ll likely hear is “alone,” closely followed by “stressed” or “sad.”. In a nationwide survey of 21,678 U.S. high school students, researchers from the Yale Center for Emotional Intelligence and the Yale Child Study found that “75% of the students’ self-reported feelings related to school were negative.”
Former librarian accuses Orem of book, display censorship
On Wednesday, schools and libraries across the U.S. will begin celebrating Black History Month. How the holiday will be observed in the Orem Public Library is still not clear. For Rita Christensen, former head of the Children’s Department of the Orem Library, the ramifications are crystal clear. “Our nation...
Hundreds turn the often overlooked Wasatch Front Regional Council meeting into anti-gondola protest
The Wasatch Front Regional Council released its transportation plan for public comment. The plan incudes the controversial Little Cottonwood Canyon gondola that would take skiers to Alta and Snowbird ski resorts. Salt Lake Mayor Erin Mendenhall and Salt Lake County Mayor Jenny Wilson spoke against it.
KSLTV
Lehi crossing guard pleads for drivers to slow down after children are almost hit
LEHI, Utah — Crossing guard Brytan Manges said in she and her students were nearly hit three times in a span of 10 minutes near Eaglecrest Elementary. “Me and kids had to literally jump out of the way,” Manges said. “We had several instances where there was just a small gap of kids on the sidewalk and someone decided to take that chance and drive through, so they didn’t have to wait 30 more seconds.”
Geneva Rock's bid to expand mining into Draper again met with resistance
The Utah Division of Oil, Gas and Mining held a public hearing Friday morning in response to controversy surrounding the Geneva Rock's request to expand operations within Draper City limits.
KSLTV
UPDATE: Shots fired at Taylorsville High School, students ‘safe’ in lockdown
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — Gunshots were fired at Taylorsville High School Thursday afternoon, confirmed by emergency dispatch. Shots were reported at approximately 12:40 p.m. in the school parking lot. Schools were still in Lockdown Protocol when Granite School District Tweeted that all students are safe and accounted for. Taylorsville High...
ksl.com
New year, new you at Mountain View Village
This story is sponsored by Mountain View Village. The New Year has arrived, and Mountain View Village has everything you need to tackle your New Year's resolutions in 2023 for a happy, healthy life. Just minutes from Salt Lake City, Mountain View Village is the go-to destination for shopping, dining, and entertainment. Whether you're a local, or new to the area, the Village has everything you need to thrive from athletic gear for workouts to fresh and delicious food to nourish your body.
KSLTV
What’s behind northern Utah’s ‘brown clouds’? New study pinpoints a major source
SALT LAKE CITY — A magnesium plant located near the Great Salt Lake is a major producer of chemical elements behind the “dense winter brown clouds” that sometimes hang over Salt Lake City and other parts of Utah’s northern half in the winter, a new federal study determines.
ABC 4
Looking for a good bakery in Salt Lake City? Why not check out YUMZ?
Salt Lake City, Utah (Good Things Utah) — With all of the new and upcoming restaurants that are popping up in Utah, it’s hard to know where to go and where to possibly avoid. Luckily we have Katy Sine with Taste Utah who tours the state to find the best and then gives the rundown every Sunday on ABC4 at 9:30 AM!
Salt Lake and Other Utah Cities Used Most of a $10 Million Homeless Services Fund to Hire Cops
The following story was funded by the Economic Hardship Reporting Project and reported by The Utah Investigative Journalism Project in partnership with Salt Lake City Weekly, KUER, the Standard Examiner and The Spectrum. It’s Dec. 28, 2022, and a white Christmas has come and gone. On this morning, Salt Lake...
kslnewsradio.com
Teachers at West High School walkout in of protest H.B. 215
SALT LAKE CITY — Nearly two dozen teachers at West High School held a walk-out Wednesday during their lunch hour in protest of H.B. 215. During the walkout, teachers chanted and called out government for taking funding from public school. The bill would give teachers a $6,000 raise. But...
Gephardt Daily
Liberty Park protest against police brutality turns into march on Salt Lake City streets
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Jan. 28, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — About 50 people marched along Salt Lake City streets near Liberty Park on Saturday afternoon to protest the killing of Tyre Nichols by five Memphis police officers. Salt Lake City officers provided impromptu traffic control as an organized protest...
Utah drought takes toll on water systems, drying up springs, wells
The drought in Utah has sucked up levels of the Great Salt Lake, Lake Powell and other reservoirs and streams. Lakc of water cut short growing seasons and turned lawns brown. Entire towns have gone dry in the West and Utah, inflicting millions of dollars to provide a solution.
electrek.co
Salt Lake City wants to replace cars with this 8-mile-long sustainable gondola
The Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT) has a plan to replace a narrow, winding highway leading to a popular ski area with an 8-mile-long (13 km) electric gondola ride. The move would make the site accessible via public transportation, removing the need to clog the highway with cars, cut down on traffic accidents, and decrease emissions in the canyon.
