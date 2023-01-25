ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eagle Mountain, UT

Alpine School District board approves $90 million bond for middle school in Eagle Mountain and portable classrooms

By Skyler Beltran
lehifreepress.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kslnewsradio.com

Jordan High student killed in Sandy crosswalk by school bus

SANDY, Utah – A 15-year-old girl, a student at Jordan High School, was killed in a crosswalk on Friday when she was hit by a school bus in Sandy. There were 16 students from Hillcrest High School on the bus. Sgt. Greg Moffitt with Sandy Police said the accident...
SANDY, UT
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City

Frontrunner train sees significant delays due to trespasser on tracks

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah — Frontrunner train delays in both directions were seen Thursday morning following a "train vs. trespasser" incident between the Draper and South Jordan stations. Utah Transit Authority reported a bus bridge was in place between the Draper and South Jordan stations due to the situation.
SOUTH JORDAN, UT
lehifreepress.com

Driving tour features beautiful homes of Lehi settlers

Lara M. Bangerter | Lehi Historical Society and Archives. Editor’s Note: This is the first of a two-part driving tour featuring the homes that were honored at Lehi Heritage Day on Labor Day 2022. These historic Lehi homes are more than 100 years old and were highlighted by their...
LEHI, UT
lehifreepress.com

“You Belong” sign aims to foster inclusiveness at SHS

Ask a high school student how they typically feel at school, and the answer you’ll likely hear is “alone,” closely followed by “stressed” or “sad.”. In a nationwide survey of 21,678 U.S. high school students, researchers from the Yale Center for Emotional Intelligence and the Yale Child Study found that “75% of the students’ self-reported feelings related to school were negative.”
LEHI, UT
Pyramid

Former librarian accuses Orem of book, display censorship

On Wednesday, schools and libraries across the U.S. will begin celebrating Black History Month. How the holiday will be observed in the Orem Public Library is still not clear. For Rita Christensen, former head of the Children’s Department of the Orem Library, the ramifications are crystal clear. “Our nation...
OREM, UT
KSLTV

Lehi crossing guard pleads for drivers to slow down after children are almost hit

LEHI, Utah — Crossing guard Brytan Manges said in she and her students were nearly hit three times in a span of 10 minutes near Eaglecrest Elementary. “Me and kids had to literally jump out of the way,” Manges said. “We had several instances where there was just a small gap of kids on the sidewalk and someone decided to take that chance and drive through, so they didn’t have to wait 30 more seconds.”
LEHI, UT
ksl.com

New year, new you at Mountain View Village

This story is sponsored by Mountain View Village. The New Year has arrived, and Mountain View Village has everything you need to tackle your New Year's resolutions in 2023 for a happy, healthy life. Just minutes from Salt Lake City, Mountain View Village is the go-to destination for shopping, dining, and entertainment. Whether you're a local, or new to the area, the Village has everything you need to thrive from athletic gear for workouts to fresh and delicious food to nourish your body.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC 4

Looking for a good bakery in Salt Lake City? Why not check out YUMZ?

Salt Lake City, Utah (Good Things Utah) — With all of the new and upcoming restaurants that are popping up in Utah, it’s hard to know where to go and where to possibly avoid. Luckily we have Katy Sine with Taste Utah who tours the state to find the best and then gives the rundown every Sunday on ABC4 at 9:30 AM!
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Teachers at West High School walkout in of protest H.B. 215

SALT LAKE CITY — Nearly two dozen teachers at West High School held a walk-out Wednesday during their lunch hour in protest of H.B. 215. During the walkout, teachers chanted and called out government for taking funding from public school. The bill would give teachers a $6,000 raise. But...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
electrek.co

Salt Lake City wants to replace cars with this 8-mile-long sustainable gondola

The Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT) has a plan to replace a narrow, winding highway leading to a popular ski area with an 8-mile-long (13 km) electric gondola ride. The move would make the site accessible via public transportation, removing the need to clog the highway with cars, cut down on traffic accidents, and decrease emissions in the canyon.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy