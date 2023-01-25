Alpine School District board approves $90 million bond for middle school in Eagle Mountain and portable classrooms

LEHI, Utah — Crossing guard Brytan Manges said in she and her students were nearly hit three times in a span of 10 minutes near Eaglecrest Elementary. “Me and kids had to literally jump out of the way,” Manges said. “We had several instances where there was just a small gap of kids on the sidewalk and someone decided to take that chance and drive through, so they didn’t have to wait 30 more seconds.”

LEHI, UT ・ 2 DAYS AGO