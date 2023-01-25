Read full article on original website
Related
dexerto.com
FIFA 23 Future Stars Promo: Leaks, predictions, swap tokens & more
The latest FIFA 23 Ultimate Team promo has leaked, with fans of EA Sports’ title now able to get excited for Future Stars cards, which guarantee epic cards for some of football’s brightest young players. FIFA 23’s Ultimate Team sees promos released across the year, bringing a variety...
dexerto.com
Ludwig admits Squirtle Squad is “interesting” but has concerns with Valorant esports
Popular content creator and Moist Esports co-owner Ludwig Ahgren has admitted that the Squirtle Squad is “interesting” but noted that he is still on the fence about entering Valorant esports. In his most recent live stream, Ludwig revealed that he has been flooded with messages asking him to...
dexerto.com
How to get LoL Esports drops: LCS, LEC, LCK & more
Watching League of Legends pro play can net you drops for in-game items, but the process is a bit more complicated than just watching games. Here’s how you can take advantage of drops while watching your favorite league. Twitch drops are a method many games use to reward viewers...
dexerto.com
Modern Warfare 2 players claim Goldeneye 007 has a better combat record
Modern Warfare 2 players have once again hit out at the Infinity Ward devs, claiming that 1997’s Goldeneye 007 has a better combat record and set of in-game stats. Despite shattering sales and breaking franchise records, as well as easily becoming the most successful entertainment launch of 2022, MW2 has been under much scrutiny from fans.
dexerto.com
DIG Armut reflects on 2022 struggles with MAD and where he “failed” the team
It’s no secret that MAD Lions had a rough go of things in 2022. We asked Armut about his time with the team for that year, the “huge downgrade” to their roster, and where he feels like he fell short in an interview with Dexerto. MAD shook...
Comments / 0