KVAL
Commercial Dungeness crab fishing opens February 4 for remainder of Oregon Coast
Commercial Dungeness crab fishing opens for the remainder of Oregon's coastline, from Cape Arago to the California border, on February 4, ODFW announced Thursday. From Cape Falcon to the Washington border the season opens February 1. The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife says meat fill is now 'excellent' statewide,...
KVAL
Innovative program 'Mas Casitas' hopes to help Oregon housing shortage
PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon's new Governor Tina Kotek, who has focused heavily on the state's housing and homelessness problems since taking office, joined other dignitaries for a sneak peek at a new approach to addressing the housing shortage. The Mas Casitas program - translation of "more little houses" -...
KVAL
Utility companies ask Oregon lawmakers for collaboration to protect substations
Multiple power substations have been the target of deliberate attacks in recent months both in the pacific northwest and nationally. Two men in Washington state were charged in connection with attacks on substations in Pierce County over the Christmas holiday. Also in December, thousands of North Carolina customers lost power because of an attack.
KVAL
Food pantries stock up ahead of SNAP benefit changes
Local food pantries are increasing their supply in anticipation of greater need from lower-income Oregonians. February is the last month Oregonians will receive increased emergency food benefits. Since April 2020, the federal government allowed states to provide Emergency Allotments (EA) to SNAP households. The EA was in addition to the...
KVAL
Governor Kotek announces details of $130-million package aimed to reduce homelessness
In response to the ever growing number of unsheltered Oregonians, Governor Tina Kotek announced, Thursday, details of her urgent request to state lawmakers to invest $130-million to help reduce the amount of homelessness across the state. The request was paired with a statewide emergency order declaring homelessness a State of...
KVAL
19-year-old from Maryland with unique genetic condition gifted special adaptive bike
ROCKVILLE, Md. (WJLA) — A man from Maryland with a rare genetic condition received a special gift from the Safeway Foundation and a local nonprofit on Thursday. 19-year-old Luke O’Neil suffers from a genetic condition called "DYRK1A" which is classified as an intellectual disability that can also lead to seizures, growth anomalies and sight issues among other things, according to the National Library of Medicine.
KVAL
Has suspending Oregon graduation testing requirements contributed to rising grad rates?
SALEM, Ore. — Oregon released its graduation numbers Thursday, citing the state’s second-highest grad rate on record. This comes after a 2021 bill suspended Essential Skills requirements for graduation, leaving some parents to wonder whether graduates would be prepared for higher education and the workplace. PAST COVERAGE |
KVAL
Oregon's 2022 high school graduation rate increases to 81.3%, 2nd highest in state history
Oregon’s graduation rate is on the rise, marking the second highest in state history, with all student groups showing at least some improvement year-over-year. The Oregon Department of Education said 81.3% of the class of 2022 graduated, up from 80.6% the previous year. As of 2021, the national average was 85.3%.
