Related
Social Security Benefit Cuts Coming
Inflation has reduced the value of social security benefits to recipients. But there will be further cuts in the long run. Experts say the increasing needs of seniors are burdening small benefit reserves. Americans are living longer because of lower lifestyle risks. Life expectancy was 47 years in 1900 and it was 76 in 2021.
Parents who took on student loans for their kids' educations aren't included in Biden's new debt relief proposals
Biden just proposed sweeping plans to reform income-driven repayment plans for student-loan borrowers, but parents with PLUS loans won't make the cut.
Credit Karma to pay $3M for misleading consumers, feds say
The Federal Trade Commission has finalized its order, forcing Credit Karma to pay prospective customers $3 million for tricking them into applying for "pre-approved" credit card offers.
smallbiztrends.com
Federal Income Tax Brackets for 2022 and 2023
With the start of a new year, it’s important to be aware of any changes to federal income tax brackets that may affect you and your family. For 2022 and 2023, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has released its updated income tax brackets for both single and married taxpayers filing jointly.
Pandemic jobless benefits fraud likely tops $60 billion. House GOP to start investigating next week
More than $60 billion may have been paid out in fraudulent unemployment insurance benefits during the Covid-19 pandemic, according to a report released Monday by the US Government Accountability Office.
One map shows how many student-loan borrowers could have gotten Biden's debt relief before lawsuits blocked his plan
Per new White House data, 26.3 million student-loan borrowers applied or were deemed eligible to get up to $20,000 in broad debt relief.
Social Security benefits can be taken to pay student loans in default
Up to 15% of a person’s Social Security benefits can be garnished to pay student loans in default.
msn.com
BofA warns that the US economy will start to lose 175,000 jobs per month during Q1 of 2023, expects a ‘harder landing’ rather than a softer one — here’s why
The latest jobs report shows that the U.S. labor market is in decent shape, but Bank of America sees trouble looming in the distance. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are paid links.
Loans you can apply for in 2023 in the United States
At the beginning of 2023, U.S. citizens are required to pay their taxes on time. The objective is to avoid incurring penalties and also to be favored with government refunds. Since the beginning of the Coronavirus, taxpayers have been receiving large amounts of tax refunds. The financial support has been related to the desire for families to resolve an economic situation exacerbated by the pandemic.
Billionaire Barry Sternlicht Thinks He Knows When Recession Will Hit
2023 is shaping up to be a rough year for Americans and Barry Sternlicht has a timeline for when a recession might reach our shores.
Student Loan Forgiveness: Will You Qualify for $0 Payments Under Biden’s New Plan?
With the legality of President Biden's broader federal student loan forgiveness program in question, the U.S. Department of Education (ED) has proposed revisions to income-driven repayment (IDR) plans...
Fed seen ending rate hikes by March as inflation slows
Jan 27 (Reuters) - Federal Reserve policymakers are finally seeing some sustained progress in sapping high inflation, cementing their plan to raise interest rates by a quarter percentage point next week, with traders betting they'll end their hiking campaign in March.
'Too Good to Be True': Student Loan Borrowers Start to Doubt Forgiveness Plan
Student loan forgiveness, once a far-fetched idea from progressives, seemed to become reality in August when President Joe Biden announced a plan to cancel debt for some 40 million Americans. Six months later, many borrowers are back to dreaming. As the Biden administration and conservative groups now debate their student...
More Younger Americans Have Been Able To Buy Houses Because of the Student Loan Payment Pause
The United States is nearing the three year mark of a federal student loan repayment moratorium. While there is still a negative relationship between federal student loan debt and homeownership among...
White House new plan to fight high cost of rent
WASHINGTON - The White House announced a new plan to fight the high cost of rent. That move comes as tenants from small towns to major cities struggle to make their monthly payments.While prices have crept down in recent months, a report by Moody's found the average renter is spending 30% or more of their income on rent- that's an all-time high. The Biden administration, aiming to provide relief, announced a plan for a non-binding "Renters Bill of Rights." It includes actions like asking the Federal Trade Commission and Consumer Financial Protection Bureau to investigate unfair rental practices....
Black bank owner Benaisha Poole-Watson gives business owners tips to get loans
Benaisha Poole-Watson wants to help Black businesses get to the next level. One of Dallas’ top realtors and a veteran, Watson also owns a bank. She recently stopped by rolling out to discuss her lending team and the loan process for Black business owners to follow. How did you...
Transitioning millions of student-loan borrowers back into repayment this year will be a 'huge undertaking,' Biden's Education Department says
"The world of servicing federal student loans is changing rapidly," Federal Student Aid's management wrote in the agency's 2022 annual report.
AOL Corp
Biden rolls out 'Renters Bill of Rights' as lawmakers push for federal rent control laws
In the face of sky-high rents, President Joe Biden is rolling out a new set of principles the White House is calling a "Renters Bill of Rights" in an effort to improve rent affordability and protections for tenants. The president is directing the Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) to examine...
marketplace.org
More buyers are backing out of housing contracts
On Thursday, the U.S. Census Bureau and the Department of Housing and Urban Development reported that of sales of new houses picked up slightly in December for the third month in a row. Compared to year ago though, sales were down 26%. One factor weighing on home sales? A lot...
Americans struggling to make car payments is highest since Great Recession
Car repossessions are on the rise as more consumers fall behind on their payments amid an inflation crisis that has squeezed millions of U.S. households.
