C. Heslop

Social Security Benefit Cuts Coming

Inflation has reduced the value of social security benefits to recipients. But there will be further cuts in the long run. Experts say the increasing needs of seniors are burdening small benefit reserves. Americans are living longer because of lower lifestyle risks. Life expectancy was 47 years in 1900 and it was 76 in 2021.
smallbiztrends.com

Federal Income Tax Brackets for 2022 and 2023

With the start of a new year, it’s important to be aware of any changes to federal income tax brackets that may affect you and your family. For 2022 and 2023, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has released its updated income tax brackets for both single and married taxpayers filing jointly.
USA Diario

Loans you can apply for in 2023 in the United States

At the beginning of 2023, U.S. citizens are required to pay their taxes on time. The objective is to avoid incurring penalties and also to be favored with government refunds. Since the beginning of the Coronavirus, taxpayers have been receiving large amounts of tax refunds. The financial support has been related to the desire for families to resolve an economic situation exacerbated by the pandemic.
Reuters

Fed seen ending rate hikes by March as inflation slows

Jan 27 (Reuters) - Federal Reserve policymakers are finally seeing some sustained progress in sapping high inflation, cementing their plan to raise interest rates by a quarter percentage point next week, with traders betting they'll end their hiking campaign in March.
CBS Sacramento

White House new plan to fight high cost of rent

WASHINGTON - The White House announced a new plan to fight the high cost of rent. That move comes as tenants from small towns to major cities struggle to make their monthly payments.While prices have crept down in recent months, a report by Moody's found the average renter is spending 30% or more of their income on rent- that's an all-time high. The Biden administration, aiming to provide relief, announced a plan for a non-binding "Renters Bill of Rights." It includes actions like asking the Federal Trade Commission and Consumer Financial Protection Bureau to investigate unfair rental practices....
WASHINGTON STATE
marketplace.org

More buyers are backing out of housing contracts

On Thursday, the U.S. Census Bureau and the Department of Housing and Urban Development reported that of sales of new houses picked up slightly in December for the third month in a row. Compared to year ago though, sales were down 26%. One factor weighing on home sales? A lot...

