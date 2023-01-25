WASHINGTON - The White House announced a new plan to fight the high cost of rent. That move comes as tenants from small towns to major cities struggle to make their monthly payments.While prices have crept down in recent months, a report by Moody's found the average renter is spending 30% or more of their income on rent- that's an all-time high. The Biden administration, aiming to provide relief, announced a plan for a non-binding "Renters Bill of Rights." It includes actions like asking the Federal Trade Commission and Consumer Financial Protection Bureau to investigate unfair rental practices....

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO