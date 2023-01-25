ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

nbc16.com

Innovative program 'Mas Casitas' hopes to help Oregon housing shortage

PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon's new Governor Tina Kotek, who has focused heavily on the state's housing and homelessness problems since taking office, joined other dignitaries for a sneak peek at a new approach to addressing the housing shortage. The Mas Casitas program - translation of "more little houses" -...
OREGON STATE
Utility companies ask Oregon lawmakers for collaboration to protect substations

Multiple power substations have been the target of deliberate attacks in recent months both in the pacific northwest and nationally. Two men in Washington state were charged in connection with attacks on substations in Pierce County over the Christmas holiday. Also in December, thousands of North Carolina customers lost power because of an attack.
OREGON STATE
Local food pantries increasing supplies, anticipating SNAP benefit changes

Local food pantries are increasing their supply in anticipation of greater need from lower-income Oregonians. February is the last month Oregonians will receive increased emergency food benefits. Since April 2020, the federal government allowed states to provide Emergency Allotments (EA) to SNAP households. The EA was in addition to the...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
19-year-old from Maryland with unique genetic condition gifted special adaptive bike

ROCKVILLE, Md. (WJLA) — A man from Maryland with a rare genetic condition received a special gift from the Safeway Foundation and a local nonprofit on Thursday. 19-year-old Luke O’Neil suffers from a genetic condition called "DYRK1A" which is classified as an intellectual disability that can also lead to seizures, growth anomalies and sight issues among other things, according to the National Library of Medicine.
MARYLAND STATE

