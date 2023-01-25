ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Innovative program 'Mas Casitas' hopes to help Oregon housing shortage

PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon's new Governor Tina Kotek, who has focused heavily on the state's housing and homelessness problems since taking office, joined other dignitaries for a sneak peek at a new approach to addressing the housing shortage. The Mas Casitas program - translation of "more little houses" -...
Utility companies ask Oregon lawmakers for collaboration to protect substations

Multiple power substations have been the target of deliberate attacks in recent months both in the pacific northwest and nationally. Two men in Washington state were charged in connection with attacks on substations in Pierce County over the Christmas holiday. Also in December, thousands of North Carolina customers lost power because of an attack.
Oregon remembers Holocaust survivor on day of remembrance

PORTLAND, Ore. — Jan. 27 was International Holocaust Remembrance Day, a day we remember the six million Jews and millions more minorities, people of color, LGBTQ, people with disabilities and others killed by the Nazi regime and their collaborators between 1933 and 1945. Jan. 27 was chosen for the...
