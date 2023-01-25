Read full article on original website
Auckland Under State of Emergency as Waist-Deep Flash Flood Causes Power Outages, 1500 People Call for Help
Due to widespread flash flooding and power outages brought on by a minimum of 10 inches of rain, Auckland, New Zealand, is currently under a state of emergency. More than 1,500 calls for assistance were placed to emergency services as a result of the flash flood, which in some places reached waist-deep levels. People who live in flood-prone areas have been warned to get ready to leave when the situation calls for evacuation.
