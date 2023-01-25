Read full article on original website
This Bakery Has Been Named the Best in New JerseyTravel MavenEnglewood, NJ
5 of Our Favorite All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in New JerseyEast Coast TravelerJersey City, NJ
NYPD Officer Who Pepper Sprayed State Senator Was Sentenced By The CourtAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
NYC Protestors Surround NYPD Car After The Release of Tyre Nicholas Video: Police Arrested A ManAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Man With Crushed Eye Socket Due To Cops, Gets 6-Figure Sum In Settlement. Was The Amount Worth It?Chibuzo NwachukuJersey City, NJ
Takeaways: Bruins on first two-game skid following frantic finish in Florida
Here's what we learned following Boston's first two-game losing streak of the season. For the first time this season, the Boston Bruins have lost two games in a row. Boston earned its top-dog status throughout their 2022-23 season. They can attribute much of that success to their ability to close out games in the final 20 minutes. Coming off of an uncharacteristic collapse in the third period against the Tampa Bay Lightning only two nights prior, the Bruins aimed to return to form against a “desperate” Florida Panthers squad.
NHL
5 THINGS: Flyers @ Wild
John Tortorella's Philadelphia Flyers (20-21-8) are in Saint Paul on Thursday to take on Dean Evason's Minnesota Wild (25-17-4). Game time at xCel Energy Center is 8:00 p.m. ET. The game will be streamed on ESPN+ and Hulu. The radio broadcast is on 97.5 The Fanatic with an online simulcast...
NHL
Chemistry Lessons for Kraken
It's easy to talk about team bonding but much harder to come by. For coach Dave Hakstol, he saw the mixture start in training camp and now progressing in five-game segments. Kraken head coach Dave Hakstol approaches the long grind of an NHL regular season in five-game segments. Keep "winning" each segment (earning the majority of the 10 standings points available) and your team is trending in a positive direction.
NHL
Seider's dad hypes up crowd during mentors' road trip
Red Wings defenseman's father cheers on son against Canadiens. Moritz Seider's dad was the life of the party on Thursday. Kay Seider hyped up the Detroit Red Wings suite while watching the team take on the Montreal Canadiens at the Bell Centre. The Red Wings defenseman's father was giving out...
NHL
PROJECTED LINEUP - FLAMES @ KRAKEN
SEATTLE - The Flames get right back at it this evening, taking on the Kraken at the Climate Pledge Arena. As per the lines and pairings used during warm-ups, tonight's projected lineup is as follows:. Lines. Dillon Dube - Elias Lindholm - Tyler Toffoli. Jakob Pelletier - Nazem Kadri -...
NHL
GAME RECAP: Oilers 7, Blackhawks 3
EDMONTON, AB - Call it a vacation well earned. In their final game before the NHL All-Star break, the Edmonton Oilers defeated the Chicago Blackhawks 7-3 at Rogers Place on Saturday night. The win gave the Oilers points their last eight contests heading into the break with a 7-0-1 record since Jan. 11.
NHL
RECAP: Reinhart's OT winner sends Panthers into break full of confidence
SUNRISE, Fla. -- The Florida Panthers are very much alive. After Aleksander Barkov scored the game-tying goal with only three seconds left in the third period, Sam Reinhart buried the game-winning goal just 17 seconds into overtime to lift the Panthers to a thrilling 4-3 win over the Boston Bruins at FLA Live Arena on Saturday.
NHL
Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres at Jets
WINNIPEG - Eric Comrie will start against his former team when the Sabres visit the Winnipeg Jets tonight at Canada Life Centre. Comrie was drafted by Winnipeg in 2013 and played seven seasons with the organization - 24 games with the Jets and 207 with the AHL Manitoba Moose, which also plays at Canada Life Centre.
NHL
All-Star: Barkov 'happy, honored and proud' to represent Panthers
SUNRISE, Fla. -- Aleksander Barkov admits that it took a little while for the news to really sink in when general manager Bill Zito called to tell him that he'd been named to the 2023 NHL All-Star Game. But once the initial surprise subsided, the Florida Panthers captain came to...
NHL
NHL bye weeks for 2022-23 season begin Saturday
Each of the 32 NHL teams will have a mandated five-day break this season, which includes the 2023 Honda NHL All-Star Weekend (Feb. 4-5). For more fantasy coverage, visit NHL.com/Fantasy and subscribe for free to the "NHL Fantasy on Ice" podcast.
NHL
Panthers stun Bruins in OT after tying it late in 3rd
SUNRISE, Fla. -- Sam Reinhart scored 17 seconds into overtime after Aleksander Barkov tied the game with three seconds left in the third period to give the Florida Panthers a 4-3 win against the Boston Bruins at FLA Live Arena on Saturday. Reinhart scored on a one-timer from the left...
NHL
Morning Skate Report: Jan. 28, 2023
Golden Knights play final of four-game road trip against Islanders. The Vegas Golden Knights (29-18-3) play their last game of their road trip against the New York Islanders (24-22-5) on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. PT at UBS Arena. BROADCAST INFORMATION. TV: AT&T SportsNet. Radio: FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340. Watch...
NHL
Vanecek Stars, Hughes Scores OT Winner in Dallas | GAME STORY
The Devils enter the All-Star Break with a 32-13-4 record after a 3-2 OT victory in Dallas. The New Jersey Devils are heading into their All-Star Break with a big overtime win against the Dallas Stars. It was the Vitek Vanecek show through most of the game, making highlight reel-...
NHL
Owen Beck recalled on emergency basis
KANATA - The Canadiens have recalled forward Owen Beck on an emergency basis on Friday. The 18-year-old has put up 44 points (19 G, 25 A) in 37 games in the OHL this year. Forty-one of those points were registered with the Mississauga Steelheads before the 5-foot-11 forward was traded to the Peterborough Petes - his hometown team - on January 7.
NHL
SAY WHAT - 'PUTTING SOME GOOD WORK IN'
The buzz around the rink as the Flames get set for the Blackhawks. "I'm excited. I've been working hard this past month. Maybe doesn't seem it like sometimes you guys (when I'm) not playing, but I've been putting some good work in and just ready to take advantage of it tonight."
NHL
Lightning wear pirate warmup jerseys in honor of Gasparilla
Tampa Bay celebrates annual local festival in style. It was a pirate's life for the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday. The Lightning wore special pirate-themed warmup jerseys before their game against the Los Angeles Kings at Amalie Arena. The sweater's crest featured a pirate skull with the Lightning logo in...
NHL
Recap: Zegras' OT Winner Clinches Ducks Victory on Women in Sports Night
Trevor Zegras buried the game-winning goal in overtime, clinching Anaheim's dramatic 2-1 victory over the Arizona Coyotes on Women in Sports Night at Honda Center. With the win, Anaheim improved to 4-2-1 in its last seven games and 16-29-5 overall. The Ducks have won three straight games for the first time this season and now have points in six straight meetings against the Coyotes (4-0-2).
NHL
CBJ place Gustav Nyquist on IR, claim Lane Pederson off waivers from VAN
The Columbus Blue Jackets have placed left wing Gustav Nyquist on Injured Reserve and claimed center Lane Pederson off waivers from the Vancouver Canucks, General Manager and Alternate Governor Jarmo Kekalainen announced today. Nyquist, 33, suffered an upper body injury while playing in his 700th career NHL game in Wednesday's...
NHL
Thomas' Three Storylines - BUF @ WPG
Winnipeg learned a valuable lesson from the last time they faced the Buffalo Sabres this season and that is, if they decide to just trade scoring chances with Buffalo, that will be a problem. The Jets played a solid 40 minutes in Buffalo earlier this month, but the Sabres took over in the third period and if not for Connor Hellebuyck, they wouldn't have escaped with two points. Winnipeg will have to be careful with their puck management and play solid team defence and the scoring chances will come from that.
NHL
Preview: Ducks Host Coyotes on Women in Sports Night at Honda Center
The Ducks are back on home ice to host a special night at Honda Center, taking on the Arizona Coyotes on the inaugural Women in Sports Night. PUCK DROP: 7:30 P.M. | TV: BALLY SPORTS SOCAL | DUCKS STREAM | NHL GAMECENTER | GET TICKETS. The night will celebrate trailblazers...
