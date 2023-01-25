ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Why does the Oregon Coast have so many rocks?

Hey there, friends! I am here to take you on a rockin' adventure to the beautiful Oregon coast. Now, I know y'all might have noticed that this area is chock-full of rocks, but have you ever wondered why that is? Well, I did some investigating, and I found out that it's got a lot to do with the geologic history of the region.
tillamookcountypioneer.net

Public meeting for sport Pacific halibut anglers Feb. 7

NEWPORT, Ore – Oregon’s Pacific halibut quota and season for recreational anglers is being discussed at a Feb. 7 public meeting in Newport. The meeting runs 6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. with in-person and virtual options. ODFW hosts these yearly meetings to review the International Pacific Halibut...
NEWPORT, OR
Channel 6000

Oregon Saturday: Rain to snow to subfreezing temps

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Light rain expected on and off Saturday but overall cloudy skies dominate the daylight hours. Kiss those mild temperatures goodbye — modified Arctic air is heading our way Saturday night. The West Hills could collect a fraction of an inch of snow while downtown...
PORTLAND, OR
Yahoo Sports

Oregon faces dire water future, state audit finds

Oregon’s system for managing water is fragmented, underfunded and uncoordinated, according to a report released Thursday by the Secretary of State’s office. Climate change, drought, overallocation of surface and groundwater, and the increasing presence of contaminants will present challenges the state is not prepared to confront, according to the report, titled “State Leadership Must Take Action to Protect Water Security for all Oregonians.”
OREGON STATE
pnwag.net

Drought Numbers Show Slight Improvement Across the PNW

Dry conditions continue for much of the Pacific Northwest. But for one state, soil moisture conditions have returned close to normal. According to the latest USDA numbers, 34% of Washington is considered abnormally dry for this time of year. That is a dramatic improvement from three months ago when the entire state was at least abnormally dry, with many areas facing some kind of drought designation.
OREGON STATE
KDRV

323 year anniversary of last major earthquake and tsunami

CORVALLIS, Ore. -- The 323-year anniversary of the last major earthquake and tsunami that hit Oregon was Thursday, January 26, 1700. Experts say it will happen again, with a 10-15% chance of a mega earthquake in the next 50 years. Oregon State University Marine Geologist Chris Goldfinger says on a...
OREGON STATE
Oregon Capital Chronicle

It’s time to reevaluate notion that Oregon’s rivers are a faucet for agriculture

Many of Oregon’s rivers are drained every summer to support the agricultural industry, but fisheries, wildlife and the water quality itself is hurt in the process. Perhaps it’s time to reevaluate the archaic notion that Oregon’s rivers are nothing more than a faucet for the ag industry. Last fall here in Bend, irrigators began the […] The post It’s time to reevaluate notion that Oregon’s rivers are a faucet for agriculture appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
BEND, OR
focushillsboro.com

Government Investigation Finds Oregon Water Security Situation Unresolved

Secretary of State Shemia Fagan characterized the 70-page advisory report issued on Thursday as a call to action for Governor Tina Kotek, the state Legislature, and state agencies. She stressed the need of reaching a consensus on the group’s duties and responsibilities with regard to water conservation. “We need...
OREGON STATE
basinlife.com

Klamath Basin News, Thursday, 1/26/22 – New Cascades East Family Medicine Physician Residency Program Will Increase Training and Medical Personnel

The latest and most comprehensive coverage of local News, Sports, Business, and Community News stories in the Klamath Basin, Southern Oregon and around the state of Oregon from Wynne Broadcasting’s KFLS News/Talk 1450AM / 102.5FM and BasinLife.com, and powered by Mick Insurance, your local health and Medicare agents. Thursday,...
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR

