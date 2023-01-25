Read full article on original website
WWEEK
Wind Chill Could Be Life-Threatening Tonight, County Officials Warn as They Open Shelters
Multnomah County officials warned that overnight lows and high winds this weekend could be life-threatening to people sleeping outdoors, and pledged to open four severe weather shelters tonight. The National Weather Service’s Portland office says tonight could see a dusting of snow in scattered locations across the Willamette Valley—but the...
Why does the Oregon Coast have so many rocks?
Hey there, friends! I am here to take you on a rockin' adventure to the beautiful Oregon coast. Now, I know y'all might have noticed that this area is chock-full of rocks, but have you ever wondered why that is? Well, I did some investigating, and I found out that it's got a lot to do with the geologic history of the region.
Watch: Dramatic lenticular clouds provide stunning show over California's Mount Shasta
Those within sight of California's Mount Shasta last weekend were treated to quite a show as thin layers of clouds pancaked on top of each other to make, in essence, a floating cap.
Lake Oroville Water Level Skyrockets After Rain
The water level in California's second-largest reservoir has risen by more than 90 feet in three weeks.
Thursday marks 323rd anniversary of Pacific Northwest’s last 9.0 magnitude mega-quake
SEATTLE — Thursday, Jan. 26, marks the 323rd anniversary of the last magnitude 9.0 Cascadia Megathrust earthquake, which hit the Pacific Northwest in 1700. Its massive, 700-mile fault from mid-Vancouver Island to Cape Mendocino, Calif. may have ruptured along its length, according to the Pacific Northwest Seismic Network. “This...
tillamookcountypioneer.net
Public meeting for sport Pacific halibut anglers Feb. 7
NEWPORT, Ore – Oregon’s Pacific halibut quota and season for recreational anglers is being discussed at a Feb. 7 public meeting in Newport. The meeting runs 6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. with in-person and virtual options. ODFW hosts these yearly meetings to review the International Pacific Halibut...
kptv.com
50 below zero in Oregon? It happened once. Plus weekend cold weather update
Have you ever wondered how cold it can get in our region? A winter low temperature of 20 degrees is somewhat normal west of the Cascades, 10 only happens every decade or so, but down to zero? Or below? It HAS happened, but it’s rare. I’ve collected the “all-time”...
Channel 6000
Oregon Saturday: Rain to snow to subfreezing temps
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Light rain expected on and off Saturday but overall cloudy skies dominate the daylight hours. Kiss those mild temperatures goodbye — modified Arctic air is heading our way Saturday night. The West Hills could collect a fraction of an inch of snow while downtown...
Yahoo Sports
Oregon faces dire water future, state audit finds
Oregon’s system for managing water is fragmented, underfunded and uncoordinated, according to a report released Thursday by the Secretary of State’s office. Climate change, drought, overallocation of surface and groundwater, and the increasing presence of contaminants will present challenges the state is not prepared to confront, according to the report, titled “State Leadership Must Take Action to Protect Water Security for all Oregonians.”
kpic
Commercial Dungeness crab fishing opens February 4 for remainder of Oregon Coast
Commercial Dungeness crab fishing opens for the remainder of Oregon's coastline, from Cape Arago to the California border, on February 4, ODFW announced Thursday. From Cape Falcon to the Washington border the season opens February 1. The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife says meat fill is now 'excellent' statewide,...
pnwag.net
Drought Numbers Show Slight Improvement Across the PNW
Dry conditions continue for much of the Pacific Northwest. But for one state, soil moisture conditions have returned close to normal. According to the latest USDA numbers, 34% of Washington is considered abnormally dry for this time of year. That is a dramatic improvement from three months ago when the entire state was at least abnormally dry, with many areas facing some kind of drought designation.
Gas rates are up, but regional utility companies say they could be higher
Together, PGE and NW Natural serve over 3 million customers in the Pacific Northwest.
Arctic cold front to hit WA. Snow possible in Tri-Cities and heavy in the mountains
Highs could fall to nearly 20 degrees below normal for late January.
KDRV
323 year anniversary of last major earthquake and tsunami
CORVALLIS, Ore. -- The 323-year anniversary of the last major earthquake and tsunami that hit Oregon was Thursday, January 26, 1700. Experts say it will happen again, with a 10-15% chance of a mega earthquake in the next 50 years. Oregon State University Marine Geologist Chris Goldfinger says on a...
It’s time to reevaluate notion that Oregon’s rivers are a faucet for agriculture
Many of Oregon’s rivers are drained every summer to support the agricultural industry, but fisheries, wildlife and the water quality itself is hurt in the process. Perhaps it’s time to reevaluate the archaic notion that Oregon’s rivers are nothing more than a faucet for the ag industry. Last fall here in Bend, irrigators began the […] The post It’s time to reevaluate notion that Oregon’s rivers are a faucet for agriculture appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
Corporate cannabis giant shuts down facilities in Oregon, 2 other states
Curaleaf Holdings, Inc., one of the largest cannabis companies in the U.S., announced on Jan. 26 that it plans to close a majority of its operations in Oregon, California and Colorado later this month in order to “streamline” its profits.
3 Methods Oregon Will Use to Phase Out Gas-Powered Vehicles
Oregon has begun to implement a plan to move away from gas-powered vehicles. Learn more about this EV adoption program here. The post 3 Methods Oregon Will Use to Phase Out Gas-Powered Vehicles appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
focushillsboro.com
Government Investigation Finds Oregon Water Security Situation Unresolved
Secretary of State Shemia Fagan characterized the 70-page advisory report issued on Thursday as a call to action for Governor Tina Kotek, the state Legislature, and state agencies. She stressed the need of reaching a consensus on the group’s duties and responsibilities with regard to water conservation. “We need...
KGW
Transition to energy-efficient homes on the docket for Oregon lawmakers
PORTLAND, Ore. — Legislators in Oregon have a lot on their plates as the new session gets underway, including top priorities like housing, homelessness and crime, to name a few. But lawmakers are also working on a new package of environmental bills aimed at an aspect of climate change...
basinlife.com
Klamath Basin News, Thursday, 1/26/22 – New Cascades East Family Medicine Physician Residency Program Will Increase Training and Medical Personnel
The latest and most comprehensive coverage of local News, Sports, Business, and Community News stories in the Klamath Basin, Southern Oregon and around the state of Oregon from Wynne Broadcasting’s KFLS News/Talk 1450AM / 102.5FM and BasinLife.com, and powered by Mick Insurance, your local health and Medicare agents. Thursday,...
