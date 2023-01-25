Read full article on original website
markerzone.com
ALEX OVECHKIN PULLS PENGUINS' LETANG ASIDE IN WARMUPS TO OFFER CONDOLENCES
Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Kris Letang has had a difficult journey in the 2022-23 season, first suffering a stroke in November - from which he returned a week later. Letang's father - Claude Fouquet - then passed away to start the new year. One can only imagine the personal grief associated...
The Hockey Writers
Blackhawks & Maple Leafs May Make Trade Deadline Blockbuster
The Chicago Blackhawks are one of the teams that all hockey fans will be watching very closely as we gear up for the 2023 NHL Trade Deadline. After all, the rebuilding Chicago Blackhawks currently have the least points in the NHL and have several notable trade candidates because of it.
The Hockey Writers
Penguins GM Expected to Make Multiple Trades Prior to Deadline
Pittsburgh Penguins general manager (GM) Ron Hextall wants to improve his hockey club ahead of the 2023 trade deadline on March 3 and if he’s going to do so, it’s going to take multiple moves to make it happen. The Penguins are tight up against the salary cap...
Yardbarker
Kerfoot on the 2nd line, Brodie returning, Goaltenders AWOL: Leafs Practice Notes
After a 6-2 loss and a couple of injuries it makes sense to start with the good news and that’s the return of TJ Brodie. There have been numerous issues creeping into the Leafs defensive game and they are often most evident with Morgan Rielly, Justin Holl, and Conor Timmins. Brodie’s return gives Rielly his best support, pushes Holl down the lineup and moves Timmins to the press box. This is likely the optimal lineup on the blueline for the Leafs, assuming Brodie is as healthy as he can be.
Dylan Larkin has no hard feelings toward Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman
Dylan Larkin is currently in the final year of his current contract with the Detroit Red Wings, and he has made it very clear that he would like to sign a long-term extension to remain in his hometown. According to reports, Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman has offered Larkin an 8-year, $64 million contract, but Larkin's camp does not feel that is a fair amount for their client. That being said, Larkin said on Thursday that he does not have any hard feelings toward Yzerman, despite the fact that they have not been able to agree on an extension.
earnthenecklace.com
Meet Hannah Hatcher, Penguins Goalie Tristan Jarry’s Fiancée
Tristan Jarry has spent his entire NHL career with the Pittsburgh Penguins, but the goaltender has another connection to the franchise. For decades-old NHL fans, the last name of Tristan Jarry’s fiancée, Hannah Hatcher, might ring a bell. Hatcher comes from an NHL legacy that extends beyond the Penguins. We reveal what that is, along with details on her background, in this Hannah Hatcher wiki.
Bare Knuckles. Penguins v. Capitals, Game 48: Lines, Notes & How to Watch
WASHINGTON, D.C. — It is a battle for playoff seeding and could soon be a battle for a playoff berth. The long-time rivals, Sidney Crosby and Alex Ovechkin, one pursuing all-time greatness, the other the all-time goals record. The Pittsburgh Penguins visit the Washington Capitals Thursday at Capital One Arena.
Derek Lalonde calls out Red Wing F Tyler Bertuzzi
Heading into the 2022-23 season, Detroit Red Wings head coach Derek Lalonde, along with everybody else in the organization, was counting on F Tyler Bertuzzi to score at least 30 goals, while being one of the team's best threats on offense. Unfortunately, that has not been the case as Bertuzzi has missed chunks of games because of injuries, and when he has played, he has struggled. On Thursday, Lalonde called out Bertuzzi while he was speaking to reporters.
msn.com
Bally Sports bankruptcy could change MLB coverage
Sinclair’s regional sports networks, known in most markets as Bally Sports, appears headed for bankruptcy, Gerry Smith, Erin Hudson, and Rachel Butt at Bloomberg reported on Wednesday. Considering that Bally Sports televises games for 14 MLB teams, a major shift in the industry may be afoot. Bally Sports also...
The Hockey Writers
Oilers Scouting Canucks Again as Well as Available Blue Jackets
Edmonton Oilers assistant general manager Brad Holland attended the game between the Vancouver Canucks and Columbus Blue Jackets on Jan. 27. This is multiple times now the Oilers have been seen scouting the Canucks, but they might also be interested in available Blue Jackets. Both teams are expected to be...
Yardbarker
Rangers bail on wearing Pride Night jerseys at last minute
For the second time this month, an NHL team is facing backlash for the handling of its annual Pride Night. This time it is the New York Rangers. Friday's game against the Vegas Golden Knights was the team's Pride Night, and it was supposed to feature the Rangers wearing rainbow jerseys with rainbow tape on their sticks for the pregame warmups. That is how the team advertised the game in the weeks leading up to the game.
Yardbarker
Canadiens Need to be Bold at the Trade Deadline
Trade deadlines are where contenders, want-to-be’s, and pretenders end up overpaying for NHL players in the hopes of winning a Stanley Cup, maybe winning a few rounds, or simply qualifying for the playoffs in the hopes of saving the job of the general manager (GM). Virgil is the Roman...
Tampa Bay Rays Make Huge Move
With just weeks left before pitchers and catchers report for Major League Baseball spring training, teams continue to make moves to improve their team for the upcoming 2023 season, as well as make changes to improve their team going into the future.
markerzone.com
SAVAGE 9-YEAR OLD LEAFS FAN TELLS MATT MURRAY HE SUCKS RIGHT TO HIS FACE
In today's episode of kids say the most savage stuff, we have this 9-year old Toronto Maple Leafs fan who told goaltender Matt Murray what a bum he is...to his face!. What an absolute sicko. The Leafs should sign him, they could use that kind of grit come playoff time.
Flyers announce Zack MacEwen's timeline for return from surgery on broken jaw
The Philadelphia Flyers won’t have Zack MacEwen in the lineup for a while, announcing that he underwent surgery to repair a broken jaw, according to Olivia Reiner of the Philadelphia Inquirer. His recovery timeline has been set at five weeks. MacEwen likely suffered the injury during his fight against...
