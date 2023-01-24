Read full article on original website
"They don't value me" - Kenny Smith reveals how he cried after witnessing the abysmal culture of the Sacramento Kings
Kenny Smith details just how miserable the culture of the Sacramento Kings was, having spent 3 years with them
"It's A Good Win For Us" | Five Things To Know Following Utah's Victory Over Dallas
Saturday's showdown between Utah and Dallas was just another fun chapter in what's quickly emerging as an entertaining rivalry between the two teams. A late 9-2 run by Dallas had trimmed Utah's 19-point third quarter lead down to five with just over two minutes. But as he'd done all season, Lauri Markkanen answered the call for the Jazz — delivering a knockout three-pointer on the ensuing possession.
Giannis Antetokounmpo Named Team Captain And Starter For 2023 NBA All-Star Game
Bucks forward to make seventh consecutive All-Star Game start, passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for most All-Star selections in franchise history. Antetokounmpo selected as captain for third time. Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo has been named a team captain and starter for the 2023 NBA All-Star Game, the league announced today, marking...
Atlanta Hawks Embark on Treacherous West Coast Road Trip
Predictions for the Atlanta Hawks upcoming five-game road trip.
Let’s Fly: Bryce McGowens Playing The ‘Right Way’ And Hungry For More
One of the most frequent challenges for NBA rookies is figuring out how to impact the game – sometimes with limited minutes – when they don’t have the ball as much or aren’t getting as many shots as they did in college or even the G League.
Clemson's Brevin Galloway From Hospital Bed: 'My Balls Exploded'
Brevin Galloway will miss a few games.
GAMEDAY RUNDOWN: With Momentum, the Clippers Start Their Road Trip Against the Hawks
Last Matchup: 1/8/22 – ATL 112 – LAC 108 | Kawhi Leonard: 29 PTS – Trae Young: 30 PTS. Eight of the last 10 meetings between the Clippers and Hawks have been decided by single digits, including a 112-108 Hawks win in Los Angeles on January 8. The Hawks are looking to sweep the season series with the Clippers for the first time since 2014-15.
Stephen Curry fined $25K for throwing mouthpiece into stands
NEW YORK — Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry has been fined $25,000 for throwing his mouthpiece into the spectator stands, it was announced today by Joe Dumars, Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations. The incident, for which Curry was assessed a technical foul and ejected, occurred with...
GAMEDAY RUNDOWN: Clippers Look to Continue Their Win Streak as the Spurs Come to Town
Last Matchup: 1/20/23 – LAC 131- SAS 126 | Kawhi Leonard: 36 – Keldon Johnson: 23. In their three wins against the Spurs this season, the Clippers have a combined 50.5 three- point percentage (51-of-101). In the last 30 years, the Clippers have had a better single- season three-point percentage against just one team, the Timberwolves in 2020-21 (51.0%, min. 70 3PA).
Keys to the Game - 01.28.23 (Bulls at Magic)
The Chicago Bulls (22-26) complete a three-game road trip tonight with a visit to Orlando to take on the Magic (19-30) in the second of three this season. The Bulls arrive frustrated after a second-straight gut-wrenching defeat against a team they should have beaten. After blowing a 21-point first half lead and falling 116-110 at Indiana to start the trip on Tuesday, Chicago failed to close the deal again Thursday at Charlotte, blowing a couple of double-digit leads, losing 111-96 to the now 14-36 Hornets.
New Orleans Pelicans vs. Washington Wizards Postgame Quotes | 1/28/23
New Orleans Pelicans vs. Washington Wizards post game quotes from Pelicans head coach Willie Green and players on Saturday, Jan. 28 during the 2022-23 NBA season. “I thought the rebounds hurt us a lot and they had 25 second chance points. So, no it’s hard to beat anybody when they out rebound us. We’re getting stops and they’re getting second chance opportunities so it’s something we need to clean up and then losing JV (Jonas Valančiūnas) definitely contributed to that.”
Jordan Brand uniforms unveiled for NBA All-Star 2023 in Utah
For the sixth consecutive year, Jordan Brand will outfit the league’s stars for the 2023 NBA All-Star Game, held this year in Salt Lake City. The uniforms feature gradient color treatments that represent Utah and its landscapes. From the sky’s purple and blue tones in the evening to the...
Keys to the Game: Bulls at Hornets (01.26.23)
The Bulls (22-25) visit Charlotte, NC to take on the Hornets (13-36) for the second of four games this year. Chicago came out on top at home in the first meeting, 106-88, in early November. Neither DeMar DeRozan (nine points) nor Zach LaVine (10 points) had a particularly productive night, but Chicago’s bench certainly proved up to the task, outscoring Charlotte’s, 49-28, to lead the way. Javonte Green stampeded off the pine for the Bulls, shooting a perfect 7-of-7 from the field in recording a team-best 17 points. Goran Dragić also came off the bench to post a season-high 16 points, while starters Patrick Williams chipped in 16 points of his own along with five rebounds and center Nikola Vučević delivered a double-double of 14 points and 13 rebounds.
'Sickening': Monty Williams, Gregg Popovich angered by Tyre Nichols death, video
Phoenix Suns head coach Monty Williams watched the released videos of the five now ex-Memphis police officers fatally beat Tyre Nichols in disbelief. “I don’t think any of us thought we’d see what we saw,” Williams said before Saturday’s overtime road win over the Spurs as the videos were made public Friday.
Pool Report on Jonas Valanciunas Ejection
The Pool Report interview was conducted by Will Guillory (The Athletic) with Crew Chief Marc Davis following tonight’s Washington Wizards at New Orleans Pelicans game. QUESTION: “How did you come to the determination that the Jonas Valanciunas foul was a Flagrant 2?”. DAVIS: “Replay determined that the elbow...
Keys to the Game: Celtics 125, Lakers 121 (OT)
How do we sum up what just happened at TD Garden? Here’s our best attempt. First, the Celtics were the beneficiary of a delayed and critical whistle. Then, they were the beneficiary of a non-whistle. And finally, Jaylen Brown carried them home during overtime. It was Brown who drew...
Hawks Talon GC selects MarkDavid 'Glizzy' Smith with No. 1 pick in 2023 NBA 2K League Draft
NEW YORK – The 2023 NBA 2K League Draft was held Thursday at Coexist Gaming in New York City and livestreamed on the NBA 2K League’s Twitchand YouTube channels. During the three-round draft, the 25 NBA 2K League teams selected 47 players to complete their five-person rosters ahead of the league’s 2023 season.
Vote for The Charlotte Observer girls athlete of the week (02.03.23)
Meet this week’s nominees for the girls athlete of the week. Poll closes Friday. Vote now. Vote often
Power Rankings Notebook: Historic efficiency + most improved players
Each week during the season, NBA.com writer John Schuhmann surveys the league to compile stats and notes for his in-depth Power Rankings. Before the next rankings drop on Monday, here are some of the storylines he’s keeping an eye on this weekend. 1. Efficiency keeps climbing. The Miami Heat...
