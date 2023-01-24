ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

NBA

"It's A Good Win For Us" | Five Things To Know Following Utah's Victory Over Dallas

Saturday's showdown between Utah and Dallas was just another fun chapter in what's quickly emerging as an entertaining rivalry between the two teams. A late 9-2 run by Dallas had trimmed Utah's 19-point third quarter lead down to five with just over two minutes. But as he'd done all season, Lauri Markkanen answered the call for the Jazz — delivering a knockout three-pointer on the ensuing possession.
DALLAS, TX
NBA

Giannis Antetokounmpo Named Team Captain And Starter For 2023 NBA All-Star Game

Bucks forward to make seventh consecutive All-Star Game start, passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for most All-Star selections in franchise history. Antetokounmpo selected as captain for third time. Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo has been named a team captain and starter for the 2023 NBA All-Star Game, the league announced today, marking...
MILWAUKEE, WI
NBA

Stephen Curry fined $25K for throwing mouthpiece into stands

NEW YORK — Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry has been fined $25,000 for throwing his mouthpiece into the spectator stands, it was announced today by Joe Dumars, Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations. The incident, for which Curry was assessed a technical foul and ejected, occurred with...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBA

Golden State’s Stephen Curry Fined

NEW YORK, Jan. 27, 2023 – Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry has been fined $25,000 for throwing his mouthpiece into the spectator stands, it was announced today by Joe Dumars, Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations. The incident, for which Curry was assessed a technical foul and...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBA

GAMEDAY RUNDOWN: Clippers Look to Continue Their Win Streak as the Spurs Come to Town

Last Matchup: 1/20/23 – LAC 131- SAS 126 | Kawhi Leonard: 36 – Keldon Johnson: 23. In their three wins against the Spurs this season, the Clippers have a combined 50.5 three- point percentage (51-of-101). In the last 30 years, the Clippers have had a better single- season three-point percentage against just one team, the Timberwolves in 2020-21 (51.0%, min. 70 3PA).
NBA

Keys to the Game - 01.28.23 (Bulls at Magic)

The Chicago Bulls (22-26) complete a three-game road trip tonight with a visit to Orlando to take on the Magic (19-30) in the second of three this season. The Bulls arrive frustrated after a second-straight gut-wrenching defeat against a team they should have beaten. After blowing a 21-point first half lead and falling 116-110 at Indiana to start the trip on Tuesday, Chicago failed to close the deal again Thursday at Charlotte, blowing a couple of double-digit leads, losing 111-96 to the now 14-36 Hornets.
CHICAGO, IL
NBA

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Washington Wizards Postgame Quotes | 1/28/23

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Washington Wizards post game quotes from Pelicans head coach Willie Green and players on Saturday, Jan. 28 during the 2022-23 NBA season. “I thought the rebounds hurt us a lot and they had 25 second chance points. So, no it’s hard to beat anybody when they out rebound us. We’re getting stops and they’re getting second chance opportunities so it’s something we need to clean up and then losing JV (Jonas Valančiūnas) definitely contributed to that.”
WASHINGTON, DC
NBA

Jordan Brand uniforms unveiled for NBA All-Star 2023 in Utah

For the sixth consecutive year, Jordan Brand will outfit the league’s stars for the 2023 NBA All-Star Game, held this year in Salt Lake City. The uniforms feature gradient color treatments that represent Utah and its landscapes. From the sky’s purple and blue tones in the evening to the...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
NBA

Keys to the Game: Bulls at Hornets (01.26.23)

The Bulls (22-25) visit Charlotte, NC to take on the Hornets (13-36) for the second of four games this year. Chicago came out on top at home in the first meeting, 106-88, in early November. Neither DeMar DeRozan (nine points) nor Zach LaVine (10 points) had a particularly productive night, but Chicago’s bench certainly proved up to the task, outscoring Charlotte’s, 49-28, to lead the way. Javonte Green stampeded off the pine for the Bulls, shooting a perfect 7-of-7 from the field in recording a team-best 17 points. Goran Dragić also came off the bench to post a season-high 16 points, while starters Patrick Williams chipped in 16 points of his own along with five rebounds and center Nikola Vučević delivered a double-double of 14 points and 13 rebounds.
CHARLOTTE, NC
NBA

Pool Report on Jonas Valanciunas Ejection

The Pool Report interview was conducted by Will Guillory (The Athletic) with Crew Chief Marc Davis following tonight’s Washington Wizards at New Orleans Pelicans game. QUESTION: “How did you come to the determination that the Jonas Valanciunas foul was a Flagrant 2?”. DAVIS: “Replay determined that the elbow...
WASHINGTON, DC
NBA

Keys to the Game: Celtics 125, Lakers 121 (OT)

How do we sum up what just happened at TD Garden? Here’s our best attempt. First, the Celtics were the beneficiary of a delayed and critical whistle. Then, they were the beneficiary of a non-whistle. And finally, Jaylen Brown carried them home during overtime. It was Brown who drew...
BOSTON, MA
NBA

Power Rankings Notebook: Historic efficiency + most improved players

Each week during the season, NBA.com writer John Schuhmann surveys the league to compile stats and notes for his in-depth Power Rankings. Before the next rankings drop on Monday, here are some of the storylines he’s keeping an eye on this weekend. 1. Efficiency keeps climbing. The Miami Heat...

