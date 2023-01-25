Read full article on original website
Related
2news.com
Southern California's Santa Ana winds topple trees, big rigs
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Powerful Santa Ana winds tore across Southern California on Thursday — topping 100 mph, (160 kph) in parts — blowing over multiple big rigs on several highways and toppling massive 80-to-100 foot-tall trees, including in San Diego’s iconic Balboa Park where a woman was briefly pinned by a eucalyptus.
2news.com
Chance for Snow and Frigid Temperatures
After a decent break from the stormy weather a fairly weak storm will move through on Sunday. This will be an inside slider type of storm giving the valley a good chance for snow as well as the Sierra. The direction of the low will come from the northeast, and...
2news.com
California Invests Nearly $1 Billion for Transportation Improvements
The California Transportation Commission (CTC) has allocated over $988 million to repair and improve transportation infrastructure throughout the state. This funding includes more than $450 million from the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act of 2021 (IIJA) and more than $250 million from Senate Bill (SB) 1, the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017.
2news.com
Nevada Clean Energy Transportation Conference at the Peppermill Next Week
There's a clean energy-transportation conference at the Peppermill in Reno next week. Organizers say it's a growing sector with immense job creation and economic development opportunities for Nevada. "Green transportation is not unique to electric and battery electrics," said conference organizer Tom Polikalas. "There's fuel cell electric, and in Nevada...
2news.com
Immunize Nevada encourages vaccine diligence amid preliminary safety signal research
Immunize Nevada, a statewide nonprofit focused on advocating for and providing access to immunizations for Nevadans, is reaffirming its endorsement for continuation of COVID-19 vaccines as the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have announced they are further evaluating vaccine data. On January 13, the entity was notified that...
2news.com
Frey Ranch Distillery named 2022 Nevada Agriculture Small Business of the Year
The Nevada Department of Agriculture (NDA), in partnership with Made in Nevada (MIN) presented the 2022 Nevada Agriculture, Food and Beverage Small Business of the Year Award to Frey Ranch Distillery in Fallon, Nev. “Frey Ranch is a great representation of the agriculture, food and beverage industry in Nevada,” said...
2news.com
Non-profit organization partners with state and federal agencies on aerial seeding
A non-profit conservation organization is partnering with state and federal agencies to seed 19,000-plus acres of eastern Nevada’s burned public lands. The aerial applications augment previous seedings that improve wildlife habitat and watershed health. Lara Derasary, wildland fire rehabilitation specialist for the Eastern Nevada Landscape Coalition (ENLC), said that...
2news.com
Treasurer Conine announces pilot program allowing new parents to bring their infants to work
Nevada State Treasurer Zach Conine recently announced a new pilot program in the Treasurer’s Office designed to assist parents of newborn children as they transition back to the workplace. The Infant-to-Work Pilot Program will allow new mothers and fathers who are employees of the Treasurer’s Office to bring their...
2news.com
Governor Lombardo Announces Three New Board and Commission Appointments
Nevada Governor Joe Lombardo recently announced three new board and commission appointments. Governor Lombardo announced his appointments of Brian Krolicki to the Nevada Gaming Commission, Adriana Guzmán Fralick to the Cannabis Compliance Board, and Donna Bath to the Commission on Judicial Selection. Krolicki, former Nevada State Treasurer (1999-2006) and...
Comments / 0