Southern California's Santa Ana winds topple trees, big rigs

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Powerful Santa Ana winds tore across Southern California on Thursday — topping 100 mph, (160 kph) in parts — blowing over multiple big rigs on several highways and toppling massive 80-to-100 foot-tall trees, including in San Diego’s iconic Balboa Park where a woman was briefly pinned by a eucalyptus.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Chance for Snow and Frigid Temperatures

After a decent break from the stormy weather a fairly weak storm will move through on Sunday. This will be an inside slider type of storm giving the valley a good chance for snow as well as the Sierra. The direction of the low will come from the northeast, and...
CALIFORNIA STATE
California Invests Nearly $1 Billion for Transportation Improvements

The California Transportation Commission (CTC) has allocated over $988 million to repair and improve transportation infrastructure throughout the state. This funding includes more than $450 million from the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act of 2021 (IIJA) and more than $250 million from Senate Bill (SB) 1, the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Nevada Clean Energy Transportation Conference at the Peppermill Next Week

There's a clean energy-transportation conference at the Peppermill in Reno next week. Organizers say it's a growing sector with immense job creation and economic development opportunities for Nevada. "Green transportation is not unique to electric and battery electrics," said conference organizer Tom Polikalas. "There's fuel cell electric, and in Nevada...
RENO, NV
Frey Ranch Distillery named 2022 Nevada Agriculture Small Business of the Year

The Nevada Department of Agriculture (NDA), in partnership with Made in Nevada (MIN) presented the 2022 Nevada Agriculture, Food and Beverage Small Business of the Year Award to Frey Ranch Distillery in Fallon, Nev. “Frey Ranch is a great representation of the agriculture, food and beverage industry in Nevada,” said...
FALLON, NV
Non-profit organization partners with state and federal agencies on aerial seeding

A non-profit conservation organization is partnering with state and federal agencies to seed 19,000-plus acres of eastern Nevada’s burned public lands. The aerial applications augment previous seedings that improve wildlife habitat and watershed health. Lara Derasary, wildland fire rehabilitation specialist for the Eastern Nevada Landscape Coalition (ENLC), said that...
NEVADA STATE
Governor Lombardo Announces Three New Board and Commission Appointments

Nevada Governor Joe Lombardo recently announced three new board and commission appointments. Governor Lombardo announced his appointments of Brian Krolicki to the Nevada Gaming Commission, Adriana Guzmán Fralick to the Cannabis Compliance Board, and Donna Bath to the Commission on Judicial Selection. Krolicki, former Nevada State Treasurer (1999-2006) and...
NEVADA STATE

