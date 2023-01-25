Read full article on original website
Related
musictimes.com
Sam Smith Confidently Unveils 'True Self' With New Album 'Gloria': ''It's About Whether I Like It'
Sam Smith's newest album "Gloria" is just around the corner, and everybody can't wait to finally get to listen to the music produced during what is arguably their most iconic era yet. Unlike their previous album releases, Smith candidly talked about how "liberating" it was to write, record, and curate...
musictimes.com
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Death NOT Caused by Ellen DeGeneres' Scandal, DJ's Pals Insist
Stephen "tWitch" Boss' friends dismissed "RuPaul's Drag Race" judge Todrick's recent claims about the late dancer's experience due to Ellen DeGeneres' "toxic workplace" scandal. The buzz started when Todrick told Page Six that DeGeneres' issue probably became a factor in his death. Per the judge, people started looking at him...
musictimes.com
What Was Dean Daughtry Cause of Death? Atlanta Rhythm Section Co-Founder Dead at 76
Dean Daughtry, a co-founder of the rock band Atlanta Rhythm Section, has died. He was 76. The official Facebook page of the band confirmed the news in a post, saying that Daughtry passed away. "For 49 years he never missed a gig, until his health forced him to retire a...
musictimes.com
Michael Bublé Heartbreak: Singer Says Son's Cancer Diagnosis 'Changed' Him
Michael Bublé revealed how his son's cancer diagnosis changed him and his life in a big way. Bublé and his family shared devastating news about his then-3-year-old son, Noah, in 2016. At that time, the singer revealed on Facebook that his eldest son was diagnosed with a rare form of liver cancer, hepatoblastoma.
musictimes.com
Rihanna's 'Umbrella' Receives Grave Insult; Lyrics Meant to 'Manipulate?' [Details]
A priest asserts that he died and visited hell, where he witnessed devils singing Rihanna's songs. Gerald Johnson, a priest from Michigan, asserted that he temporarily died in 2016 following a heart attack and experienced hell before returning to life. He said in a viral video that his soul departed...
The Troubled and Redeemed Life of Former Teen Idol Leif Garrett, Who's Now 61
According to journalist Lia Beck and Yahoo! Life, "In the 1970s, Leif Garrett came to fame as a teenage actor on shows including Three for the Road, Family, and The Odd Couple. From there, he launched a successful singing career—though it wasn't always his voice on those recordings—and was a fixture in Tiger Beat magazine and on the walls of his teen fans. But, in the years since Garrett was a teen idol, he has been through hard times, including drug addiction and legal problems. Now 60 years old, the actor has opened up about his struggles and his career in a memoir and in interviews."
You People review – frequently excruciating culture-clash comedy
A starry cast including Jonah Hill, Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Eddie Murphy can’t save this laboured update of Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner
musictimes.com
Adele at Grammys 2023: Singer Confirms Appearance, Ready to Beat Taylor, Beyonce?
It looks like we will be singing one big superstar to strut down the Grammy's Red Carpet premiere as Adele, the third most nominated artist of the night has confirmed her attendance at the 95th Annual Grammy Awards. Music's Biggest Night is finally returning to Los Angeles, California, at the...
musictimes.com
Rod Stewart Makes Massive Move For 'Dying' Fans, Asserted This is NOT For Attention [Details]
Sir Rod Stewart revealed today on a television phone-in show that he has abandoned his long-time support for the Conservatives and is demanding Labour be given 'a chance' to govern the country. The rock and pop icon made an unannounced appearance at a Sky News debate on the NHS crisis,...
musictimes.com
BLACKPINK, Pharrell Collab? K-POP Group Spotted Hanging Out In Paris With Singer, THIS President
Twitter came alive when BLACKPINK graced the streets of Paris earlier this week, and all for the right reasons!. The four-membered South Korean girl group was invited to perform a charity event, where they met hitmaker Pharrell, Billboard reports. In fact, according to the South Korean publication Koreaboo, Jennie, Lisa,...
musictimes.com
Harry Styles Humiliated in Front of Celebrity Crush During 'Love On Tour' Concert: 'He'd Go Crazy!'
One very special celebrity was spotted at Harry Styles' "Love on Tour" event, which caused social media to go into frenzy. On January 26, 27, and 29, the former member of One Direction finished three rescheduled performances at The Forum in Los Angeles. On January 31 and February 1, Harry declared he will perform two nights at the Acrisure Arena in Greater Palm Springs.
musictimes.com
Wynonna Judd Blinded by Sadness After Naomi Judd's Death: 'Going Through Such Hell'
Behind Wynonna Judd's smiles during her performances is a broken heart that is yet to be healed. Only a few months before Naomi Judd's first death anniversary, Wynonna opened up about the "hell" she went through soon after losing her mother. The singer, who said that touring somewhat healed her in the past months, constantly shared the heartbreak she suffered from.
musictimes.com
Britney Spears Said She's Bullied and Gaslighted in a Somber Tweet: Is She Okay?
Britney Spears appeared to have had enough of overzealous fans in a statement she released on Thursday in reaction to a recent police visit prompted by supporters. It appears now that the singer is no longer pleased that fans are concerned about her well-being, feeling their actions are starting to become too intrusive.
musictimes.com
Jonas Brothers NEW Album 2023: Trio Switching Genres to Sound Like the Bee Gees?
It's been nearly four years since the last time The Jonas Brothers released an album and many fans are curious when are they dropping their next project. Luckily for them, they won't have to wait any longer as the band will be releasing their following record anytime soon; what does it sound like?
musictimes.com
#TBT Feature: M2M New Music, Reunion Possible? What Happened to Marion Raven and Marit Larsen
Early 2000s were dominated by bands - one of which is M2M, a Norwegian girl pair. Marion Raven and Marit Larsen avoided dancing breaks and instead performed their own instruments on songs such as "Don't Say You Love Me" and "Mirror Mirror," which were their debut single and second single, respectively.
Comments / 0