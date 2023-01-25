ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Death NOT Caused by Ellen DeGeneres' Scandal, DJ's Pals Insist

Stephen "tWitch" Boss' friends dismissed "RuPaul's Drag Race" judge Todrick's recent claims about the late dancer's experience due to Ellen DeGeneres' "toxic workplace" scandal. The buzz started when Todrick told Page Six that DeGeneres' issue probably became a factor in his death. Per the judge, people started looking at him...
Michael Bublé Heartbreak: Singer Says Son's Cancer Diagnosis 'Changed' Him

Michael Bublé revealed how his son's cancer diagnosis changed him and his life in a big way. Bublé and his family shared devastating news about his then-3-year-old son, Noah, in 2016. At that time, the singer revealed on Facebook that his eldest son was diagnosed with a rare form of liver cancer, hepatoblastoma.
Herbie J Pilato

The Troubled and Redeemed Life of Former Teen Idol Leif Garrett, Who's Now 61

According to journalist Lia Beck and Yahoo! Life, "In the 1970s, Leif Garrett came to fame as a teenage actor on shows including Three for the Road, Family, and The Odd Couple. From there, he launched a successful singing career—though it wasn't always his voice on those recordings—and was a fixture in Tiger Beat magazine and on the walls of his teen fans. But, in the years since Garrett was a teen idol, he has been through hard times, including drug addiction and legal problems. Now 60 years old, the actor has opened up about his struggles and his career in a memoir and in interviews."
Harry Styles Humiliated in Front of Celebrity Crush During 'Love On Tour' Concert: 'He'd Go Crazy!'

One very special celebrity was spotted at Harry Styles' "Love on Tour" event, which caused social media to go into frenzy. On January 26, 27, and 29, the former member of One Direction finished three rescheduled performances at The Forum in Los Angeles. On January 31 and February 1, Harry declared he will perform two nights at the Acrisure Arena in Greater Palm Springs.
Wynonna Judd Blinded by Sadness After Naomi Judd's Death: 'Going Through Such Hell'

Behind Wynonna Judd's smiles during her performances is a broken heart that is yet to be healed. Only a few months before Naomi Judd's first death anniversary, Wynonna opened up about the "hell" she went through soon after losing her mother. The singer, who said that touring somewhat healed her in the past months, constantly shared the heartbreak she suffered from.
Britney Spears Said She's Bullied and Gaslighted in a Somber Tweet: Is She Okay?

Britney Spears appeared to have had enough of overzealous fans in a statement she released on Thursday in reaction to a recent police visit prompted by supporters. It appears now that the singer is no longer pleased that fans are concerned about her well-being, feeling their actions are starting to become too intrusive.

