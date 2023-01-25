Read full article on original website
Legendary MLB Star DiesOnlyHomersChicago, IL
Yardbarker
Yankees desperately trying to move big-money infielder
The New York Yankees have a few big position battles preparing to unfold during spring training, notably at shortstop and even third base. The team is keen on letting Isiah Kiner-Falefa battle it out with Oswald Peraza and Anthony Volpe, but the hot corner is a bit more intriguing given Josh Donaldson remains on the roster, and DJ LeMahieu is headed toward a full recovery from his toe injury.
Former All-Star, ex-Mets infielder whines about Hall of Fame snub
Scott Rolen has been elected to the Hall of Fame as the only member in the class of 2023. And some people won’t get a shot again. That’s the case for former infielder Jeff Kent, who failed to get the minimum 75% of votes in his 10th appearance on the ballot. And he’s not happy about it.
Red Sox in talks to add former Gold Glove-winning catcher in free agency
After adding Jorge Alfaro last week, the Red Sox are trying to add another veteran catcher before spring training opens next month. Boston is in talks with former Guardians and Pirates backstop Roberto Pérez, multiple sources said Thursday. It’s unclear if the sides are close to a deal. Pérez, who was limited to just 21 games for Pittsburgh last year, is a candidate to get a minor league contract at this late stage of the offseason but is believed to have other suitors as well. MassLive first reported Boston’s interest in Pérez during the Winter Meetings in December.
Another MLB Legend Dies
Just hours after learning of the death of White Sox legend Gary Peters, we have now learned of the death of another legendary Chicago White Sox player, who was Peters’ teammate.
Is Former Red Sox Reliever Barnes Really the Answer for the Cubs?
Former Red Sox pitcher Matt Barnes' name has been thrown around recently as a potential fit for the Chicago Cubs. But is he really the answer?
Dodgers: Analyst Says This Could Be LA Superstar's Last Season in MLB
Bleacher Report lists Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw as one of ten star players who might call it a career after the 2023 season.
Legendary MLB Star Dies
Over the past few years, we have had more than our fair share of deaths of former Major League Baseball stars. From Hall of Famers to World Series Champions. From All-Stars to players that just impacted their team in a variety of ways, it is always tragic to hear of the passing of a player that meant so much to the team they were on.
Former-ish Dodger Pitcher Attempting Yet Another Comeback
This would be an impressive comeback.
Jason Benetti Explains Returning to White Sox for the Future
Jason Benetti explains returning to White Sox originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Jason Benetti and Steve Stone will be back in the broadcast booth calling White Sox games for 2023 and beyond. The White Sox announced on Thursday that the team picked up a multiyear option for Benetti and signed Stone to a multiyear contract extension.
Yardbarker
White Sox announce 26 Spring Training non-roster invites
It’s almost that time of year again. In preparation for Spring Training, the White Sox officially announced that nine free-agent players on Thursday, in addition to 17 others from within the organization, have received non-roster invites to the club’s camp in Glendale, Arizona. The free agent signees who were invited include:
Red Sox Add Intriguing Left-Handed Reliever To Bolster Bullpen After Big Trade
The Boston Red Sox continue to take chances on minor-league left-handed relievers as they fortify the organization with southpaws.
Dodgers Depth: LA and Free Agent Catcher Agree to Minor League Deal
The Dodgers continue to add depth to an already stacked position.
Major Trade Made In MLB
Last season, the Baltimore Orioles surprised everyone by finishing with a record multiple games above .500, at 83-79. They were only three games out from the last playoff spot, and entering this year, the team has much higher expectations.
FOX Sports
Shohei Ohtani sweepstakes: Ranking every MLB team's chances to sign him
Shohei Ohtani's impending free agency will be unlike any before it. While the two-way phenom won't officially be available for another nine months, the conversation about where he'll play next season and beyond has already started. But before we delve into his future, here's a quick refresher on his past.
Red Sox Reportedly Have 'Checked In' On Ex-Rays All-Star Left-Handed Hurler
Will the Red Sox add another left-handed reliever?
Cubs Sign Veteran Relief Pitcher to Minor League Deal
The Chicago Cubs have signed a proven veteran reliever to a minor league deal ahead of Spring Training.
Ex-World Series MVP generates buzz after throwing for scouts
A former World Series MVP is trying to make a comeback in 2023, and his attempt supposedly is off to a good start. The agent for Cole Hamels said in December that the former pitcher wanted to try to pitch again in 2023. On Friday, the New York Post’s Jon Heyman reported that Hamels threw... The post Ex-World Series MVP generates buzz after throwing for scouts appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Dodgers: MLB Insider Believes LA Lost Miguel Rojas Trade
Former MLB general manager Jim Bowden says the Dodgers lost the trade by giving up Jacob Amaya for Miguel Rojas. We're not so sure about that.
Nike MLB Jerseys: Teams Limited to 4 Uniforms Plus City Connect in 2023 and Beyond
Nike's 'four plus one' rule will go into effect beginning in 2023.
