Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Some general stores in the Midwest are still operating and the oldest one in the U.S. was open for over 200 yearsCJ CoombsCaledonia, MO
4 Amazing Steakhouses in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
This Missouri Ghost Town Has Been Named One of the Coolest in the CountryTravel MavenCarthage, MO
4 Amazing Steakhouses in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Related
fortscott.biz
Jennifer Hawkins Selected As Bourbon County Clerk by Republican Party
Jennifer Hawkins, 34, was selected from a field of three persons to become the next Bourbon County Clerk last evening at a Republican Party Convention. “We had three individuals contact the (Republican) party,” Mark McCoy, chairman, said. He will forward Hawkins name to be approved to Governor Kelly today....
Emergency license suspension issued for Fort Scott day care
FORT SCOTT, Kan. - Kansas officials issue an Emergency Order of Suspension against a Fort Scott day care.
koamnewsnow.com
Outrigger Motel burns in Grove, Okla.
GROVE, Okla. — Reports about 8 p.m. Friday evening, January 27, 2023, from tipsters driving along Hwy 59 at Grand Lake saying the Outrigger Motel is on fire. Grove, Hickory Grove, Butler, Cowskin and Monkey Island responded. Many occupants use the hotel as a residence. Firefighters observed people evacuating and grabbing belongings at 10603 US-59 upon arrival.
Nearby suspect puts some Galena schools on lockdown
GALENA, Kan. (KOAM) – A search in Galena led to some of the city’s schools being put on lockdown Thursday morning.
koamnewsnow.com
Dollar General opens 19,000th location and donates $19,000 to nearby Royal Heights Elementary
JOPLIN, Mo. — During Special Grand Opening events of the 19,000th Dollar General location at 1502 E Zora the company presented a check for $19,000 to nearby Royal Heights Elementary for literacy education. “Royal Heights was asked to attend the Grand Opening (Zora location) of Dollar General in celebration...
fourstateshomepage.com
Plans for private solar farm in Jasper County
KSNF/KODE — Renewable energy may soon have a larger footprint in Southwest Missouri. Officials with the company, “Invenergy” say there’s a plan to create a 12-hundred acre private solar farm near Asbury. They met with Jasper County commissioners this week to discuss the development. “Invenergy” is...
koamnewsnow.com
Man charged; Chase caught on KOAM camera exceeded 100 mph
CHEROKEE CO., Kan. / JASPER CO., Mo. (KOAM) - Prosecutors charge a Joplin man after a nearly 16-mile pursuit exceeded 100 mph. KOAM security cameras caught part of the chase that started in Jasper County, Missouri and ended in Cherokee County, Kansas. Arrest/Charges. Johnny S. Green II is in the...
fourstateshomepage.com
Carthage & Webb City teen allegedly behind social media threat
WEBB CITY, Mo. — Authorities make an arrest after a social media threat targeted local schools. Webb City and Carthage Police worked the joint investigation and identified a threat to cause harm at an unspecified campus. They tracked down it to two underage teenagers — a girl who attends...
Tenants deal with issues in apartment building
JOPLIN, MO -- There's about 24 apartments in the two north byers avenue buildings.
fourstateshomepage.com
Annual “Point-in-Time Count” addresses homeless population
JOPLIN, Mo. — You may have seen them walking the streets, or on street corners, but most people have never seen where people who are homeless stay overnight. Tammy Walker knows exactly where to look to find their outdoor shelters. “There are actual chairs burned out places where they’ve...
kggfradio.com
New Penny's Diner Opens in Coffeyville
A new diner has opened its doors in Coffeyville. Penny's Diner, a popular chain diner that has nearly 30 locations nationwide, has introduced a brand new Coffeyville location. Coffeyville Chamber of Commerce Director Candi Westbrook says the diner officially opened for business to the public on Monday, and is open 24 hours.
fourstateshomepage.com
Nevada man arrested after a pursuit on foot
KSNF/KODE — A Nevada man is in jail after leading detectives on a foot pursuit Friday afternoon. Detectives with the “Vernon County Sheriff’s Office” arrested 49-year-old David Allison after chasing him for about two blocks in Nevada. Sheriff Jason Mosher says Allison had an active warrant...
leisuregrouptravel.com
The Joys of Joplin Eating and Drinking
Dining out is always a delicious adventure in Joplin with plenty of one-of-a-kind restaurants for groups to pick from. When you’re the hub of where four states (Arkansas, Kansas, Oklahoma and Missouri) come together, Joplin, or JOMO as locals lovingly call it, offers more than its fair share of fun things to do. And that goes for its dining scene too. With some 200 restaurants to choose from — ranging from casual downtown breakfast spots and upscale steakhouses to international eateries serving authentic flavors — Joplin aims to satisfy all the culinary cravings diners are searching for in this southwest Missouri city.
Local church observes possible asteroid visible for over an hour
JOPLIN, Mo. - The Joplin Calvary Church captured footage of an apparent meteor blazing over the 4-State sky for over an hour on its Ring Doorbell Camera.
Security Camera Video Shows Huge Fireball Over Carthage, Missouri
If you were up really early in the morning a few days ago, you likely witnessed one of the brightest fireballs in recent memory. Thanks to new security camera video, you can see it even if you weren't up showing a massive meteor that seemed to turn darkness into day.
fourstateshomepage.com
Joplin duo arrested on stolen mail charges
JOPLIN, Mo. — Two people from Joplin were arrested Thursday after an investigation into reports of stolen mail, Jasper County authorities said. The search began after Jasper County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for a suspicious vehicle stopping in front of houses near Fleece Lane & North Peace Church Ave. in Joplin. The caller provided a license plate number and vehicle description.
parsonspd.com
Parsons Officers Battered during Felony Warrant Service
Parsons Officers Battered during Felony Warrant Service. On January 27, 2023 at approximately 4 am, K-9 Officer Christian Smith and Officer Luke Schibi were on patrol and observed Melissa Sue Kuffler, 52 years old of Parsons, standing outside of a residence in the 3100 block of Main Street. Officers knew Kuffler had multiple warrants for her arrest through the Labette County District Court. Officers Smith and Schibi stopped to make contact with Kuffler and make the arrest on the valid arrest warrants.
KRMG
Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says it will not enforce ATF ruling on stabilizing braces
OTTAWA COUNTY, Okla. — The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) announced that they will not be enforcing the recent Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) ruling (2021R-08F) surrounding stabilizing braces. According to the Department of Justice, the ruling makes it clear that when “manufacturers, dealers, and...
kggfradio.com
Woman and Baby Die in Labette County Crash
A woman and baby are dead after a crash in Labette county. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, the accident happened four miles west of Parsons on U.S. 400 on Monday. A Buick driven by 30-year-old Valerie Montgomery of Parsons was eastbound on 400, went left of center, and struck a Chevy Silverado head on. The baby was not identified.
fourstateshomepage.com
Galena carjacking suspect arrested after pursuit
GALENA, Kans. — A man who attempted to drive off with a woman’s vehicle at a Galena gas station was arrested after a lengthy foot pursuit, Cherokee County authorities said Thursday. The attempted carjacking happened around 7 AM when a woman pumping gas at the Galena Casey’s said...
Comments / 0