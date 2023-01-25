ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburg, KS

fortscott.biz

Jennifer Hawkins Selected As Bourbon County Clerk by Republican Party

Jennifer Hawkins, 34, was selected from a field of three persons to become the next Bourbon County Clerk last evening at a Republican Party Convention. “We had three individuals contact the (Republican) party,” Mark McCoy, chairman, said. He will forward Hawkins name to be approved to Governor Kelly today....
BOURBON COUNTY, KS
koamnewsnow.com

Outrigger Motel burns in Grove, Okla.

GROVE, Okla. — Reports about 8 p.m. Friday evening, January 27, 2023, from tipsters driving along Hwy 59 at Grand Lake saying the Outrigger Motel is on fire. Grove, Hickory Grove, Butler, Cowskin and Monkey Island responded. Many occupants use the hotel as a residence. Firefighters observed people evacuating and grabbing belongings at 10603 US-59 upon arrival.
GROVE, OK
fourstateshomepage.com

Plans for private solar farm in Jasper County

KSNF/KODE — Renewable energy may soon have a larger footprint in Southwest Missouri. Officials with the company, “Invenergy” say there’s a plan to create a 12-hundred acre private solar farm near Asbury. They met with Jasper County commissioners this week to discuss the development. “Invenergy” is...
JASPER COUNTY, MO
koamnewsnow.com

Man charged; Chase caught on KOAM camera exceeded 100 mph

CHEROKEE CO., Kan. / JASPER CO., Mo. (KOAM) - Prosecutors charge a Joplin man after a nearly 16-mile pursuit exceeded 100 mph. KOAM security cameras caught part of the chase that started in Jasper County, Missouri and ended in Cherokee County, Kansas. Arrest/Charges. Johnny S. Green II is in the...
JASPER COUNTY, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

Carthage & Webb City teen allegedly behind social media threat

WEBB CITY, Mo. — Authorities make an arrest after a social media threat targeted local schools. Webb City and Carthage Police worked the joint investigation and identified a threat to cause harm at an unspecified campus. They tracked down it to two underage teenagers — a girl who attends...
WEBB CITY, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

Annual “Point-in-Time Count” addresses homeless population

JOPLIN, Mo. — You may have seen them walking the streets, or on street corners, but most people have never seen where people who are homeless stay overnight. Tammy Walker knows exactly where to look to find their outdoor shelters. “There are actual chairs burned out places where they’ve...
JOPLIN, MO
kggfradio.com

New Penny's Diner Opens in Coffeyville

A new diner has opened its doors in Coffeyville. Penny's Diner, a popular chain diner that has nearly 30 locations nationwide, has introduced a brand new Coffeyville location. Coffeyville Chamber of Commerce Director Candi Westbrook says the diner officially opened for business to the public on Monday, and is open 24 hours.
COFFEYVILLE, KS
fourstateshomepage.com

Nevada man arrested after a pursuit on foot

KSNF/KODE — A Nevada man is in jail after leading detectives on a foot pursuit Friday afternoon. Detectives with the “Vernon County Sheriff’s Office” arrested 49-year-old David Allison after chasing him for about two blocks in Nevada. Sheriff Jason Mosher says Allison had an active warrant...
NEVADA, MO
leisuregrouptravel.com

The Joys of Joplin Eating and Drinking

Dining out is always a delicious adventure in Joplin with plenty of one-of-a-kind restaurants for groups to pick from. When you’re the hub of where four states (Arkansas, Kansas, Oklahoma and Missouri) come together, Joplin, or JOMO as locals lovingly call it, offers more than its fair share of fun things to do. And that goes for its dining scene too. With some 200 restaurants to choose from — ranging from casual downtown breakfast spots and upscale steakhouses to international eateries serving authentic flavors — Joplin aims to satisfy all the culinary cravings diners are searching for in this southwest Missouri city.
JOPLIN, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

Joplin duo arrested on stolen mail charges

JOPLIN, Mo. — Two people from Joplin were arrested Thursday after an investigation into reports of stolen mail, Jasper County authorities said. The search began after Jasper County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for a suspicious vehicle stopping in front of houses near Fleece Lane & North Peace Church Ave. in Joplin. The caller provided a license plate number and vehicle description.
JOPLIN, MO
parsonspd.com

Parsons Officers Battered during Felony Warrant Service

Parsons Officers Battered during Felony Warrant Service. On January 27, 2023 at approximately 4 am, K-9 Officer Christian Smith and Officer Luke Schibi were on patrol and observed Melissa Sue Kuffler, 52 years old of Parsons, standing outside of a residence in the 3100 block of Main Street. Officers knew Kuffler had multiple warrants for her arrest through the Labette County District Court. Officers Smith and Schibi stopped to make contact with Kuffler and make the arrest on the valid arrest warrants.
PARSONS, KS
kggfradio.com

Woman and Baby Die in Labette County Crash

A woman and baby are dead after a crash in Labette county. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, the accident happened four miles west of Parsons on U.S. 400 on Monday. A Buick driven by 30-year-old Valerie Montgomery of Parsons was eastbound on 400, went left of center, and struck a Chevy Silverado head on. The baby was not identified.
LABETTE COUNTY, KS
fourstateshomepage.com

Galena carjacking suspect arrested after pursuit

GALENA, Kans. — A man who attempted to drive off with a woman’s vehicle at a Galena gas station was arrested after a lengthy foot pursuit, Cherokee County authorities said Thursday. The attempted carjacking happened around 7 AM when a woman pumping gas at the Galena Casey’s said...
GALENA, KS

