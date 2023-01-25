Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Some general stores in the Midwest are still operating and the oldest one in the U.S. was open for over 200 years
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Missouri
This Missouri Ghost Town Has Been Named One of the Coolest in the Country
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Missouri
fortscott.biz
Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Pittsburg becomes Dispensary of Hope site
Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Pittsburg soon will become a Dispensary of Hope site, a pharmaceutical program that delivers critical medicine, at little to no cost, to the people who need it the most but can’t afford it. “America’s most vulnerable are in the greatest need of healthcare solutions...
Emergency license suspension issued for Fort Scott day care
FORT SCOTT, Kan. - Kansas officials issue an Emergency Order of Suspension against a Fort Scott day care.
kggfradio.com
New Penny's Diner Opens in Coffeyville
A new diner has opened its doors in Coffeyville. Penny's Diner, a popular chain diner that has nearly 30 locations nationwide, has introduced a brand new Coffeyville location. Coffeyville Chamber of Commerce Director Candi Westbrook says the diner officially opened for business to the public on Monday, and is open 24 hours.
Nearby suspect puts some Galena schools on lockdown
GALENA, Kan. (KOAM) – A search in Galena led to some of the city’s schools being put on lockdown Thursday morning.
koamnewsnow.com
Outrigger Motel burns in Grove, Okla.
GROVE, Okla. — Reports about 8 p.m. Friday evening, January 27, 2023, from tipsters driving along Hwy 59 at Grand Lake saying the Outrigger Motel is on fire. Grove, Hickory Grove, Butler, Cowskin and Monkey Island responded. Many occupants use the hotel as a residence. Firefighters observed people evacuating and grabbing belongings at 10603 US-59 upon arrival.
leisuregrouptravel.com
The Joys of Joplin Eating and Drinking
Dining out is always a delicious adventure in Joplin with plenty of one-of-a-kind restaurants for groups to pick from. When you’re the hub of where four states (Arkansas, Kansas, Oklahoma and Missouri) come together, Joplin, or JOMO as locals lovingly call it, offers more than its fair share of fun things to do. And that goes for its dining scene too. With some 200 restaurants to choose from — ranging from casual downtown breakfast spots and upscale steakhouses to international eateries serving authentic flavors — Joplin aims to satisfy all the culinary cravings diners are searching for in this southwest Missouri city.
fourstateshomepage.com
TRAFFIC ALERT: Pittsburg’s S. 210th St. CLOSED
PITTSBURG, Kans. — A road closure in Pittsburg is in effect after a traffic collision near Sugar Creek. Pittsburg Fire Department is asking motorists to avoid S. 210th St. from W. Atkinson Road north to W. McKay Street. Sugar Creek employees will be able to use the parking lot still but need to approach from the north, PFD said.
fourstateshomepage.com
Carthage & Webb City teen allegedly behind social media threat
WEBB CITY, Mo. — Authorities make an arrest after a social media threat targeted local schools. Webb City and Carthage Police worked the joint investigation and identified a threat to cause harm at an unspecified campus. They tracked down it to two underage teenagers — a girl who attends...
koamnewsnow.com
Man charged; Chase caught on KOAM camera exceeded 100 mph
CHEROKEE CO., Kan. / JASPER CO., Mo. (KOAM) - Prosecutors charge a Joplin man after a nearly 16-mile pursuit exceeded 100 mph. KOAM security cameras caught part of the chase that started in Jasper County, Missouri and ended in Cherokee County, Kansas. Arrest/Charges. Johnny S. Green II is in the...
fourstateshomepage.com
Plans for private solar farm in Jasper County
KSNF/KODE — Renewable energy may soon have a larger footprint in Southwest Missouri. Officials with the company, “Invenergy” say there’s a plan to create a 12-hundred acre private solar farm near Asbury. They met with Jasper County commissioners this week to discuss the development. “Invenergy” is...
sentineltimes.com
Georgia Homicide Suspect Arrested in Baxter Springs
Baxter Springs, Kansas - On 1/23/23 Cherokee County Communications received a call from the Henry County Sheriff’s Office in Georgia, reference to a subject that had multiple warrants out of their county and was possibly in Baxter Springs. The offender was a juvenile who had warrants out of Henry County Georgia for Felony Murder, Homicide by vehicle in 1st degree, Fleeing or Attempting to Elude a Police Officer for Felony Offense, Felony Theft, and multiple traffic charges. Information was obtained that led officers to believe the juvenile suspect was in a residence located at 1332 Park in Baxter Springs.
fourstateshomepage.com
Joplin duo arrested on stolen mail charges
JOPLIN, Mo. — Two people from Joplin were arrested Thursday after an investigation into reports of stolen mail, Jasper County authorities said. The search began after Jasper County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for a suspicious vehicle stopping in front of houses near Fleece Lane & North Peace Church Ave. in Joplin. The caller provided a license plate number and vehicle description.
Local church observes possible asteroid visible for over an hour
JOPLIN, Mo. - The Joplin Calvary Church captured footage of an apparent meteor blazing over the 4-State sky for over an hour on its Ring Doorbell Camera.
kggfradio.com
Joplin Police Searching For Missing Teen
The Joplin Police Department is seeking your help to locate a missing teen. 14-year-old Alivia D. Hubbard is described as a white female, approximately 5’2 with red and black hair. Hubbard was last seen wearing a black hoodie with jeans in the area of 4th St. & Maiden Lane. If you have any information, please contact the Joplin Police Department at 417-623-3131 x1885 or x1637.
Security Camera Video Shows Huge Fireball Over Carthage, Missouri
If you were up really early in the morning a few days ago, you likely witnessed one of the brightest fireballs in recent memory. Thanks to new security camera video, you can see it even if you weren't up showing a massive meteor that seemed to turn darkness into day.
Pittsburg hotel demand hits new high
PITTSBURG, KS - Pittsburg area hotel room demand returns to pre-pandemic trends, hitting a record high.
koamnewsnow.com
Man accidentally drops wallet, can you I.D. person who pockets it?
Man accidentally drops wallet, can you I.D. person who pockets it?. COPYRIGHT 2023 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED. Reporter. Shannon Becker was born and raised in Joplin and began in radio before graduating from Joplin Senior High in...
fourstateshomepage.com
Galena carjacking suspect arrested after pursuit
GALENA, Kans. — A man who attempted to drive off with a woman’s vehicle at a Galena gas station was arrested after a lengthy foot pursuit, Cherokee County authorities said Thursday. The attempted carjacking happened around 7 AM when a woman pumping gas at the Galena Casey’s said...
Tenants deal with issues in apartment building
JOPLIN, MO -- There's about 24 apartments in the two north byers avenue buildings.
