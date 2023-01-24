Read full article on original website
Intel Plunges on Earnings Miss, Weak Guidance: ETFs in Focus
Intel INTC reported Q4 results after market close yesterday. The world’s largest chipmaker missed estimates for both earnings and revenues and offered a weak outlook for 2023, citing cooling demand for its chips used in personal computers. As such, shares of INTC plunged about 10% in after-market hours. Given...
‘With Risk Comes Opportunity’: Oppenheimer Suggests 2 Stocks to Buy, Including One With 170% Upside Potential
While the overall stock market direction so far this year remains up, the path ahead still presents plenty of potential headwinds. Inflation has yet to be properly tamed, the geopolitical map remains uncertain with Russia’s invasion of Ukraine still ongoing and Covid variants could reappear at any time. Add in the prospect for a fiery battle in Congress around raising the debt ceiling, and Oppenheimer’s Chief Investment Strategist John Stoltzfus thinks market volatility is “unlikely to leave the landscape.”
Better Bear Market Buy: Airbnb vs. Wayfair Stock
With inflation running hot, the Federal Reserve hiking interest rate to get the situation under control, and concerns that 2023 will suffer an economic downturn, growth stocks have been under pressure lately. Despite strong business performance, rental specialist Airbnb's (NASDAQ: ABNB) share price has tumbled about 52% from its high....
Why Curaleaf Stock Sparked Investors' Portfolios on Friday
It's always exciting for a company's shareholders when a new market opens, even if that market isn't all that big. This was the case on Friday for marijuana company Curaleaf Holdings (OTC: CURLF), whose stock was up by nearly 4% late in the trading session. That was well outpacing the less than 0.7% gain of the S&P 500 index.
Despite GDP Growth, Recession Fears Linger
Despite volatility and fears of a recession, the U.S. economy ended on an up note. Data released by the Commerce Department on Thursday showed that U.S. gross domestic product grew by a 2.9% annualized rate over the quarter that ended December 31. While representing a slowdown from 3.2% growth in the previous quarter, this is still above the 2.8% economists surveyed by Dow Jones had expected.
Best Cathie Wood Stock to Buy: Tesla Stock vs. Shopify Stock
Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) and Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) are among Cathie Wood's top holdings. In this video, I will evaluate these two growth stocks to determine which is the better stock to buy. *Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Jan. 25, 2023. The video was published on Jan. 27,...
What Bear Market? Starbucks is a Buy Near its 52-Week High
While the S&P 500 remains down sharply from its all-time high more than a year ago, Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX) shares are close to 52-week highs and up sharply since last summer. While there's some optimism baked into its price, this is a profitable, resilient business with a lot of growth ahead of it. Motley Fool contributors Jason Hall and Tyler Crowe break down why Starbucks is built for the long-term -- and attractive near its 52-weeek highs -- below.
Are These the Best Energy Stocks to Buy Today?
Energy has been a no-brainer investment for the past few years, first on spiking demand and then on supply concerns. Either way, it's been fairly easy to throw darts at stocks in the space and hit a winner. Now, however, with oil and gas prices easing, some believe the boom...
SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (SEMR) Surges 12.6%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?
SEMrush Holdings, Inc. SEMR shares rallied 12.6% in the last trading session to close at $8.91. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 8.8% gain over the past four weeks. SEMrush...
Consumer Sector Update for 01/27/2023: LCID,HAS,MQ,ALV
Consumer stocks were broadly higher Friday afternoon, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) rising less than 0.1%, reversing its midday slide, while the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was gaining 2.8%. Consumer spending was down 0.2% during December, according to data Friday from the US...
Thursday's ETF Movers: CQQQ, GDXJ
In trading on Thursday, the Invesco China Technology ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 1.9% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Weibo, up about 12.8% and shares of Pinduoduo, up about 6% on the day. And underperforming other ETFs today is the...
Got $1,000? These 2 Stocks Could Be Bargain Buys for 2023 and Beyond
The stock market may not be giving investors the mouth-watering returns of years past right now, but companies with strong underlying businesses are still booking wins and paving the way to future growth. Investors could have a rare opportunity to seize the long-term potential of these quality businesses while buying in at discounted prices.
Driven Equity Sub Cuts Stake in Driven Brands Holdings (DRVN)
Fintel reports that Driven Equity Sub Llc has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 68.83MM shares of Driven Brands Holdings Inc (DRVN). This represents 41.1% of the company. In their previous filing dated January 28, 2022 they reported 73.58MM shares and 44.00% of the company, a...
Forget Bargain Hunting, Buy 5 Stocks With Rising P/E
Bargain hunting or chasing stocks with a low price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio is among the widely-used investing strategies. Investors believe that the lower the P/E, the higher will be the value of the stock.The logic is simple — a stock’s current market price does not justify its higher earnings and therefore leaves room for upside.
Mackenzie Financial Cuts Stake in CommVault Systems (CVLT)
Fintel reports that Mackenzie Financial Corp has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.27MM shares of CommVault Systems, Inc. (CVLT). This represents 5.11% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 2.47MM shares and 5.43% of the company, a decrease in...
Mackenzie Financial Increases Position in Frontdoor (FTDR)
Fintel reports that Mackenzie Financial Corp has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 5.56MM shares of Frontdoor Inc (FTDR). This represents 6.82% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 5.46MM shares and 6.45% of the company, an increase in shares...
BHC March 10th Options Begin Trading
Investors in Bausch Health Companies Inc (Symbol: BHC) saw new options begin trading today, for the March 10th expiration. At Stock Options Channel, our YieldBoost formula has looked up and down the BHC options chain for the new March 10th contracts and identified one put and one call contract of particular interest.
Intel Stock Is Down After Earnings -- Can More Pain Follow?
In today's video, Jose Najarro, Nick Rossolillo, and Billy Duberstein discuss Intel's (NASDAQ: INTC) earnings, which caused stock prices to plummet. These three investors agree that there is much work Intel has to do before this stock can make a comeback. Check out the short video to learn more, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.
PG&E's Preferred Series A Shares Cross 7% Yield Mark
In trading on Friday, shares of PG&E Corp's 5% Redeemable 1st Preferred Series A (Symbol: PCG.PRE) were yielding above the 7% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.25), with shares changing hands as low as $17.85 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.77% in the "Electric Utilities" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, PCG.PRE was trading at a 30.10% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 28.02% in the "Electric Utilities" category.
Commercial Metals (CMC) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Commercial Metals (CMC) closed at $54.87 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.85% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.25%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.08%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 7.26%. Heading into today, shares of the manufacturer and...
