ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTVB

Blake Lively Starring in 'It Ends With Us' Adaptation of Colleen Hoover's Novel

Blake Lively will star in the film adaptation of Colleen Hoover's bestselling novel It Ends With Us, ET confirmed Thursday. Hoover also announced the news on her Instagram. Lively will star as Lily Bloom, a small-town college graduate who moves to Boston with hopes of opening a flower shop. Justin Baldoni will direct the film, and star alongside Lively as Ryle Kincaid, the neurosurgeon Lily meets upon her arrival who has an aversion to serious romance.
KTVB

Nia Long Says She Has Her 'Eye on One Person' Romantically Following Ime Udoka Split

Nia Long is "so single," but that doesn't mean she's not keeping her eyes peeled. The You People star opened up to Drew Barrymore on her eponymous daytime talk show about enjoying the single life while also discussing the benefits and pitfalls of dating apps. Long revealed she's nervous about dating apps, but not before sharing there's someone out there who has her attention. Question is, who? She won't tell.
KTVB

Octomom Nadya Suleman Celebrates Kids' 14th Birthday With Sweet Treats

Some famous siblings are celebrating a big day! On Thursday, Nadya Suleman's octuplets turned 14 and marked the occasion by singing "Happy Birthday" to each other. In a video obtained by TMZ, Noah, Maliyah, Isaiah, Nariyah, Jonah, Makai, Josiah and Jeremiah each hold a vegan doughnut with a candle as they celebrate themselves and each other. According to the outlet, all eight teens are vegan.
KTVB

Pamela Anderson Has $10 Million to Her Name in Ex Jon Peters' Will, He Says

Pamela Anderson and Jon Peters tied the knot in 2020. The marriage lasted only 12 days but even after all these years, he's still smitten over her. Exhibit A -- his will. For a profile about the Baywatch star, Variety reached out to the movie mogul to confirm something Anderson had claimed. And when they reached him, Peters offered a stunning revelation, one he admits he had never disclosed to anyone.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTVB

John Legend Shares His First Photo With Baby Daughter Esti: 'Our New Love'

John Legend is celebrating life with his and Chrissy Teigen’s newborn baby! On Wednesday, the 44-year-old musician took to Instagram to share a sweet picture of him and little Esti. "Our new love. ❤️," Legend captioned the sweet pic. In the photo, the "All of Me" singer smiles for...
KTVB

Britney Spears Asks Fans for Privacy After Police Called to Her House

Britney Spears is reacting to fans calling authorities to perform a wellness check at her home this week, noting that it's an invasion of her privacy and a line she's imploring her fans to not cross again. The 41-year-old singer on Thursday took to Twitter and made her plea directly...
KTVB

T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach Are Out at 'GMA3' After Mediation With ABC Execs

The fate of T. J. Holmes and Amy Robach at ABC has been decided. After a mediation session on Thursday, the two are out at GMA3. Three sources tell ET that while exit agreements have not been signed on the dotted line, Holmes will not return to ABC, but Robach's future at the network is still unclear. One source says it's unlikely Robach will stay at ABC, while another says her exit agreement is still being sorted out.
KTVB

Watch Maren Morris Belt Out Beyoncé's 'Drunk in Love' Riff

Maren Morris may be known for being a country crooner, but her rendition of Beyonce's 2013 hit, "Drunk in Love," proves just how much range the singer-songwriter has!. Morris took to TikTok on Wednesday to share her rendition of Queen Bey's song, which she belted out from her kitchen. Her impressive vocal range is evident as she sings the "Drunk in Love" intro tune. Morris ends the clip singing "We be all night" from the song's chorus.

Comments / 0

Community Policy