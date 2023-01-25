Read full article on original website
Elle King Dishes on New Album 'Come Get Your Wife' and Her Country Music Mom Group Chat (Exclusive)
The singer released her third studio album, Come Get Your Wife, on Friday, and recently opened up to ET's Rachel Smith all about her new music and life on the road as a new mom. "I run my mouth a lot," King said with a laugh, by way of explaining...
Sopranos star's daughter dies aged 25 just three months after giving birth to baby girl
The daughter of a star from The Sopranos has tragically died, just three months after giving birth to a baby girl. Odele Ventimiglia, the daughter of actor John Ventimiglia, passed away on 12 January with a cause of death not yet confirmed publicly. The sad news was confirmed by family...
Kylie Jenner Reacts to TikTok Poking Fun at How She and Travis Scott Picked Son Aire's Name
Kylie Jenner doesn't mind poking some fun at her unique baby name. Earlier this month, the 25-year-old reality star revealed that she and Travis Scott had officially named their almost 1-year-old son, Aire, noting that it was pronounced "air." Kylie also proved she can take a joke thanks to a...
Kristin Cavallari Apologizes to Stephen Colletti for Cheating on Him, and For Her Brother Hitting Him
Kristin Cavallari is coming clean about her difficult dating past with her ex-boyfriend, Stephen Colletti. The exes and Laguna Beach co-stars have been reliving their time in high school on their Back to the Beach podcast, and in this week's episode, Stephen calls out Kristin for cheating on him while they were in their on-off teenage romance.
The Troubled and Redeemed Life of Former Teen Idol Leif Garrett, Who's Now 61
According to journalist Lia Beck and Yahoo! Life, "In the 1970s, Leif Garrett came to fame as a teenage actor on shows including Three for the Road, Family, and The Odd Couple. From there, he launched a successful singing career—though it wasn't always his voice on those recordings—and was a fixture in Tiger Beat magazine and on the walls of his teen fans. But, in the years since Garrett was a teen idol, he has been through hard times, including drug addiction and legal problems. Now 60 years old, the actor has opened up about his struggles and his career in a memoir and in interviews."
Priyanka Chopra Shares Meaning Behind Her and Nick Jonas' Matching Tattoos
Priyanka Chopra revealed that she and her husband, Nick Jonas, have some very special ink. In a new video for British Vogue, the Baywatch star shared the meaning behind their matching tattoos. "I have a check and a box behind my ears," she says in the video. "My husband has...
George Clooney Recalls Having Bell's Palsy as a Teenager
George Clooney suffered from Bell's palsy as a teenager, he told Jimmy Kimmel on Thursday. The movie star opened up about his past health condition while appearing on Kimmel's 20th anniversary episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!. Clooney joined Snoop Dogg as a guest onstage in a recreation of the show's...
Nia Long Recounts 'Charlie's Angels' Rejection for Franchise Producer Drew Barrymore
In another world, Nia Long was part of the iconic trio in the Charlie's Angels franchise. But in this world, the Best Man actress was rejected from the role due to her "sophisticated" eyebrows and age. The subject was brought up during a recent interview with Yahoo! Entertainment. Long cleared...
Gerard Butler Says He Hospitalized Co-Star Hilary Swank After Incident on 'P.S. I Love You' Set
Gerard Butler still feels terrible about what he did to his co-star, Hilary Swank, on the set of their 2007 romance, P.S. I Love You. During a recent episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, the 53-year-old actor revealed that he "almost killed" Swank while they were filming the movie. It...
Hilary Duff Details Her Friendship With Ex Joel Madden and His Wife Nicole Richie
Hilary Duff realized the "whole world’s mind was blown for a hot second" when they saw her and her husband, Matthew Koma, hanging out with her ex, Joel Madden, and Madden's wife, Nicole Richie, on a group date. But it definitely wasn't the first time they've all spent time together.
Miranda Lambert Celebrates 4th Wedding Anniversary With 'Main Squeeze' Brendan McLoughlin
Miranda Lambert and Brendan McLoughlin are going strong! On Thursday, the couple celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary, and they both took to Instagram to mark the occasion. Lambert shared several shots in honor of the big day, including one of her proudly holding up four fingers as McLoughlin kissed her...
Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes: A Timeline of Their Workplace Romance and 'GMA3' Exit
Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes are out at GMA3 amid their workplace romance. Two months after ET learned of the Good Morning America co-anchors' relationship, sources said that the duo would not return to the third hour of the morning show. While news of their romance broke in November 2022,...
'Party Down' Returns For Star-Studded Season 3: Watch the Trailer!
Your favorite cater waiters are back for Party Down season 3!. Nearly 13 years after the cast of the fan-favorite Starz comedy threw their last bash, they're back for more --reuniting for six new star-studded episodes, which premiere Friday, Feb. 24. The new season picks up in real time, with...
Anne Hathaway Is Making the Internet Wild Over Clips of Her Dancing at Paris Fashion Week
The Dancer Wears Valentino! Anne Hathaway has no problem getting down with her bad self. The 40-year-old actress let loose at the after-party for the Valentino Haute Couture Paris Fashion Week show -- and the Internet may not recover. In a series of short clips, Hathaway is seen breaking it...
Ben Higgins Reveals What Happened When He Ran Into Ex-Fiancée Lauren Bushnell's Husband Chris Lane
Ben Higgins had a run-in with his ex's new man. The former Bachelor recently appeared on Chris Harrison's The Most Dramatic Podcast Ever, and revealed that he and Lauren Bushnell's husband, Chris Lane, played at the same golf tournament. Higgins met Bushnell during his season of The Bachelor, which aired...
Kaley Cuoco Shows Off Matching Baby Bumps With Body Double on Set: 'We've Truly Done It All Together'
Kaley Cuoco is including her pregnancy in her work! The 37-year-old expectant mother took to her Instagram Stories, sharing a sweet photo from the set of an unnamed project on Thursday. Cuoco, who is currently pregnant with her first child, posted next to her body double, Monette Moio, in matching...
Shemar Moore Reenacts When He Was Turned Down by Alicia Keys
You miss 100 percent of the shots you don't take -- and sometimes, you miss the ones you do! During a recent appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show, Shemar Moore recalled his Soul Train hosting days where he met many a musical legend and even tried shooting his shot at one. Things didn't quite go as he planned, but it's still a fond memory for the 52-year-old celeb!
