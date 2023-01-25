ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Herbie J Pilato

The Troubled and Redeemed Life of Former Teen Idol Leif Garrett, Who's Now 61

According to journalist Lia Beck and Yahoo! Life, "In the 1970s, Leif Garrett came to fame as a teenage actor on shows including Three for the Road, Family, and The Odd Couple. From there, he launched a successful singing career—though it wasn't always his voice on those recordings—and was a fixture in Tiger Beat magazine and on the walls of his teen fans. But, in the years since Garrett was a teen idol, he has been through hard times, including drug addiction and legal problems. Now 60 years old, the actor has opened up about his struggles and his career in a memoir and in interviews."
Priyanka Chopra Shares Meaning Behind Her and Nick Jonas' Matching Tattoos

Priyanka Chopra revealed that she and her husband, Nick Jonas, have some very special ink. In a new video for British Vogue, the Baywatch star shared the meaning behind their matching tattoos. "I have a check and a box behind my ears," she says in the video. "My husband has...
George Clooney Recalls Having Bell's Palsy as a Teenager

George Clooney suffered from Bell's palsy as a teenager, he told Jimmy Kimmel on Thursday. The movie star opened up about his past health condition while appearing on Kimmel's 20th anniversary episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!. Clooney joined Snoop Dogg as a guest onstage in a recreation of the show's...
'Party Down' Returns For Star-Studded Season 3: Watch the Trailer!

Your favorite cater waiters are back for Party Down season 3!. Nearly 13 years after the cast of the fan-favorite Starz comedy threw their last bash, they're back for more --reuniting for six new star-studded episodes, which premiere Friday, Feb. 24. The new season picks up in real time, with...
Shemar Moore Reenacts When He Was Turned Down by Alicia Keys

You miss 100 percent of the shots you don't take -- and sometimes, you miss the ones you do! During a recent appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show, Shemar Moore recalled his Soul Train hosting days where he met many a musical legend and even tried shooting his shot at one. Things didn't quite go as he planned, but it's still a fond memory for the 52-year-old celeb!

