How Is It Possible There Are This Many Farm Operations in Iowa?
How is this number even possible? I started doing some research about farming in Iowa when I came across this information and somehow the math doesn't seem to add up for me. I had a few co-workers check this information with me, just to make sure I wasn't completely off base or if I drank too much coffee today and wasn't thinking straight. How are there this many farm operations in the state of Iowa when the population of Iowa is only a little over 3 million people?
Iowa Farmers May Need To Re-Domesticate Their Cattle
Just like in humans, trust is the most important thing when raising and handling cattle. Producers have been spending less and less time around their animals. Dr. Dan Thomson, an Animal Science Professor at Iowa State University says that many producers went from supplementing and caring for their cattle in the field to doing it on the fence line.
who13.com
AM Forecast 1-28-23
AM Forecast 1-28-23 Snow moves through Iowa followed by bitter cold. Rita Hart elected as new Iowa Democratic Party Chair. After a rough 2022 midterm election season, the Iowa Democratic Party is looking into the future as the party elected a new chair early on Saturday. PM Forecast 1-28-23 Cold...
kiwaradio.com
Number Of Casino Riverboats Will Drop To Two
Statewide Iowa — The number of Iowa casinos that float on a boat will soon be sinking. Iowa Racing and Gaming Administrator, Brian Ohorilko, says plans were approved Thursday for the Casino Queen operation in Marquette to move to land. The first gambling in the state was at horse...
KIMT
Winter Storm Warning in effect for parts of viewing area: Here's the latest
NWS DesMoines (Central Iowa) ...Hazardous Travel Today with Moderate to at Times Heavy Snowfall over Northern into Central Iowa... The highest snowfall rates will be this morning and lead to visibility as low as around a half a mile over northern into at times central Iowa. Sustained winds of 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to around 25 mph will also cause some blowing snow, which of course will be the worst when there is falling snow. With rates lessening into this afternoon and evening, the visibility reduction will not be as low. Amounts will be the highest north of Highway 20 up to around Highway 18 with a quick drop off in amounts to the south toward Interstate 80 and to the north toward the Iowa Minnesota border. As the precipitation diminishes later in the afternoon into early this evening, there may also be freezing drizzle mixed in at times generally along and south of Highway 30. ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS EVENING...
mystar106.com
❄ Moderate to at Times Heavy Snowfall over Northern Iowa into this evening ❄
…Hazardous Travel Today with Moderate to at Times Heavy Snowfall over Northern into Central Iowa…. Snow has moved into western Iowa and is beginning to push toward the Highway 169 corridor as the clock ticks near 3am. Snowfall will continue to advance eastward over northern and central Iowa early this morning and persist much of the day over the northern half of the state.
Honoring Iowa Farmers: Denise O’Brien
IOWA — WHO 13 is proud to honor the farming career of Denise O’Brien. She is an organic farmer at rolling acres in Atlantic. Denise and her husband Larry have been cultivating local food for 36 years. She is also a founder of the Women’s Food and Agriculture Network and a former candidate Iowa Secretary […]
nwestiowa.com
Private school vouchers split N'West Iowa
DES MOINES—Iowans can use public funding to pay for private K-12 education, marking one of the most monumental shifts in the history of the state’s school system. Gov. Kim Reynolds signed the Students First Act on Tuesday, Jan. 24, after a streamlined legislative process. The law only had Republican support as Democrats and a few GOP defectors voiced numerous objections to the new policy.
iheart.com
Iowans' Interest In Chickens Rising With Egg Prices
(Ames, IA) -- Iowa State University Extension reports an increase in calls from Iowans considering establishing chicken flocks, due to egg prices, which have risen 60-percent in the past year. Christa Hartsook of ISU Extension says it can be a rewarding enterprise but does consider careful planning. She now is a good time to do the planning and order chicks. She says if all goes well, eggs will start arriving this fall.
kiow.com
Iowa has the Worst Radon Levels in the USA
A federal EPA report says Iowa’s soil has the nation’s worst concentration of radon, with about seven in every ten Iowa homes containing enough of the gas that action is needed. Liz Orton, outreach coordinator for the Iowa Cancer Consortium, says radon is invisible, tasteless and odorless, and it’s also radioactive.
KGLO News
Legislators consider rules for a black bear hunting season
DES MOINES — Black bears would become a protected species under legislation working its way through the Iowa House. Representative Dave Jacoby of Coralville says the goal is to let state officials regulate hunting if the black bear population grows. “I think it’s important for Iowans if we do...
kchanews.com
Iowa DNR Fishing Report Week of January 26
Ice thickness is around 8 inches at the boat ramp. Black Crappie – Fair. Bluegill – Fair. Rainbow trout were recently stocked. Use a small hook with a minnow or a small piece of crawler or powerbait fished under a bobber. You need a valid fishing license and pay the trout fee to fish for or possess trout.
kiwaradio.com
“Don’t Tread On Me” License Plates Considered By Iowa State Senate
Des Moines, Iowa — It’s a design that dates back to the Revolutionary War, and more recently, some have used the flag as a symbol of limited government. Called the Gadsen flag, it’s a yellow flag, with a coiled rattlesnake bearing the words “Don’t Tread On Me”, and now a bill that would let Iowans pay extra for a license plate that bears the that message and image has cleared a Senate subcommittee. If SF47 becomes law, a specialty Iowa license plate in the image of the yellow Gadsden Flag would be created, with a three inch tall coiled rattlesnake on the left side and the phrase “Don’t Tread on Me” along the bottom. Republican Senator Scott Webster of Bettendorf says he voted to advance the bill out of a subcommittee to continue discussing the proposal.
KCCI.com
Stew Hansen, a well-known leader in Iowa's auto industry, has died
URBANDALE, Iowa — Stew Hansen, a well-known leader in Iowa's auto industry for many years, has died. Dan Boettcher, regional VP at Ken Garff Automotive – Iowa, said the company is mourning the loss of Hansen. “Stew left behind a legacy that will live on,” said Boettcher. “He...
This City in Iowa Is One of the Cleanest in America
The calendar says we're still a bit too early for Spring cleaning, but in at least one Tri-State (Iowa, Minnesota, South Dakota) city they keep things very tidy all year round. Lawn Starter has ranked the 152 biggest cities in America based on how clean they are. The cleanest cities...
KCRG.com
Iowa legislature pushes to make ‘Don’t Tread on Me’ flag design an option on license plates
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - A new bill in the Iowa Senate is looking to make the Gadsden Flag available on Iowa license plates. Senate File 47 would give make the controversial design available as a vanity plate design for $35. It’s known for its bright yellow background with an image of a rattlesnake and the words, “Don’t Tread on Me.”
agdaily.com
Iowa beef company secures $150M investment for packing facility
After the Expanding Meat Processing Act of 2022 bill was introduced, announcements of local and regional packers began popping up. Now, an Iowa beef processor, Cattlemen’s Heritage Beef Company, has announced that Karis Capital of Naples, Florida, an equity real estate company, is investing $150 million in the packer’s planned facility in Mills County. The investment will allow Cattlemen’s Heritage to advance with the groundbreaking for the plant later this year.
Wave of rural nursing home closures grows amid staffing crunch
WAUKON, Iowa — Marjorie Kruger was stunned to learn last fall that she would have to leave the nursing home where she'd lived comfortably for six years. The Good Samaritan Society facility in Postville, Iowa, would close, administrators told Kruger and 38 other residents in September. The facility joined a growing list of nursing homes being shuttered nationwide, especially in rural areas.
KCRG.com
Hart captures Iowa Democratic Party chair
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Democratic Party has selected a new leader in a vote on Saturday, looking to move forward in a state where the party has seen a widely-diminished presence in the last several years. Rita Hart, a former Iowa state senator from District 49, was...
KCCI.com
Iowa law enforcement react to new video that shows beating of Tyre Nichols
DES MOINES, Iowa — Newly released video that shows the beating of Tyre Nichols was made public Friday night. He died three days after the Jan. 7 police beating in Memphis, Tennessee. Law enforcement in Iowa are reacting to the newly released video. Des Moines police chief Dana Wingert...
