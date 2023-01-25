Read full article on original website
ISU Extension and Outreach in Montgomery County elects county extension officers
Four officers were elected during the Iowa State University Extension and Outreach Montgomery County extension council organizational meeting Jan. 26. The nine-member county extension council annually elects officers to comply with Iowa law. Mike Thomas, Red Oak, is the re-elected chairperson. Thomas will preside at all meetings of the county...
Treasurer Smith Announces Montgomery County had 98300 Reported to the Great Iowa Treasure Hunt in 2022
In celebration of National Unclaimed Property Day, held annually on Feb. 1, State Treasurer Roby Smith is sharing the newest report of unclaimed funds in the Great Iowa Treasure Hunt for Montgomery County. "In 2022, more than $98,300 was reported to the Great Iowa Treasure Hunt for Montgomery County residents,...
Sheriff says tackling narcotic cases remains a top focus
The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office enjoyed an active 2022. Both the Red Oak Police Department and Red Oak Fire Department saw an uptick in mental health calls, and Montgomery County Sheriff Jon Spunaugle said the sheriff’s office was no exception, especially because the sheriff’s office tackles mental health cases through the court system.
Jennie Edmundson Foundation’s Dance to the Beat Event Returns as an In-Person Fundraiser on Feb. 17
In an effort to celebrate American Heart Month and raise funds for uninsured and underinsured cardiac patients at Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital, Jennie Edmundson Foundation is announcing the return of its Dance to the Beat fundraiser in person this year. The event is set to kick off at the Mid-America...
