BUY INS FOR THE $2,000,000 BINGO EXTRAVAGANZA AT SOUTH POINT ARE ON SALE NOW. will host their $2 million extravaganza bingo event on March 9 and 10 and March 13 and 14. Buy ins are now available for $445, which includes 9-ON pack for both days, food coupons and dauber. Each game is sold separately. Tickets can be purchased online at southpointcasino.com/bingo.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 1 DAY AGO