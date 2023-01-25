Read full article on original website
Party It Up 60 Floors High: Legacy Club Launches 2023 Signature Event Series
Circa Resort & Casino’s Rooftop Cocktail Lounge to Host Themed Soirees Throughout the Year Featuring Open Bars, Music and Unparalleled Views of Las Vegas Valley. Legacy Club at Circa Resort & Casino is kicking off 2023 with a new signature event series ranging from a Mardi Gras bash and high tea in the sky to a groovy Studio 60s disco party.
AREA15 Adds Two New Distinctive Venues to Growing List of Private, Corporate Event Spaces
L to R: AREA15’s LIFTOFF Bar and Ride; Private Dining Room Inside The Beast by Todd English. (Photos courtesy of AREA15) AREA15 ADDS TWO NEW DISTINCTIVE VENUES TO GROWING LIST OF PRIVATE,. CORPORATE EVENT SPACES. Unique Spaces Available from Small Gatherings to Large-Scale Events. AREA15, the immersive art and...
CHECK OUT WHAT DUELING AXES HAS IN STORE FOR FEBRUARY!
WATCH THE BIG GAME AND CELEBRATE WITH “AX’S AND O’S” FOR GALENTINE’S AND VALENTINE’S DAY AT DUELING AXES LAS VEGAS THIS FEBRUARY. From a specialty cocktail and shot for the month to Big Game drink specials and Valentine’s Day group packages, Dueling Axes is the hot spot for February in Las Vegas!
Watch The Big Game & Celebrate Valentine’s Day at JING
ENJOY A VARIETY OF GLOBALLY INSPIRED CUISINE AT JING LAS VEGAS FOR THE BIG GAME AND VALENTINE’S DAY. JING Las Vegas has curated a variety of delicious, special menus to celebrate The Big Game and Valentine’s Day. JING Las Vegas, located in Downtown Summerlin, is a globally inspired...
Smash Magazine Presents Brujeria at Backstage Bar & Billiards
Smash Magazine Presents Brujeria at Backstage Bar & Billiards. Friday, March 10, 2023. Doors open at 7 p.m. Mexico’s Brujeria brings their deathgrind metal sound to Downtown Las Vegas for a special performance at Backstage Bar & Billiards (601 E. Fremont St.). Presented by Smash Magazine, Brujeria will perform Friday, March 10, 2023 at 8 p.m., alongside special guests Total Chaos and Art of Shock. Tickets start at $25 plus applicable fees and are on sale now at www.smashmagazine.com. Guests must be 21 years or older and doors are at 8 p.m.
Buy Ins for the $2,000,000 Bingo Extravaganza at South Point Are On Sale Now
BUY INS FOR THE $2,000,000 BINGO EXTRAVAGANZA AT SOUTH POINT ARE ON SALE NOW. will host their $2 million extravaganza bingo event on March 9 and 10 and March 13 and 14. Buy ins are now available for $445, which includes 9-ON pack for both days, food coupons and dauber. Each game is sold separately. Tickets can be purchased online at southpointcasino.com/bingo.
Make Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux your Big Game viewing headquarters
WHO: Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux, a leading sports-themed restaurant with an underdog culture and a Louisiana inspired menu serving up breakfast, lunch, dinner, and sports, is ready for the Big Game with more than 95 high-definition TVs and a giant TV wall for the ultimate stadium experience allowing optimum viewing throughout the venue.
