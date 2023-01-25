CANTON, Ohio — An explosion that killed one worker and injured two others in July may now lead to a $145,000 fine for Canton-based TimkenSteel. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration, better known as OSHA, has cited TimkenSteel with a willful violation, making it the fourth time TimkenSteel has been cited in five years, according to a press release.

