ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscarawas County, OH

Comments / 0

Related
Cleveland.com

TimkenSteel cited by OSHA after worker’s death in Stark County

CANTON, Ohio — An explosion that killed one worker and injured two others in July may now lead to a $145,000 fine for Canton-based TimkenSteel. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration, better known as OSHA, has cited TimkenSteel with a willful violation, making it the fourth time TimkenSteel has been cited in five years, according to a press release.
STARK COUNTY, OH
WFMJ.com

Lisbon woman sentenced for her role in death of newborn baby

A Lisbon woman has been sentenced on Friday for her role in the death of her newborn son just one day after his birthday. Twenty-four-year-old Rebecca Young had pled guilty to felony charges of involuntary manslaughter, endangering children, tampering with evidence and gross abuse of a corpse. Young was sentenced...
LISBON, OH
akronohiomoms.com

2 New Crumbl Cookies Locations Near You!

Life in NE Ohio has gotten a lot sweeter now that we have two new Crumbl Cookies locations!. The Stow, Ohio location opened with huge success last month and now there is a new Crumbl Cookies opening in Medina on February 3 at 8am, 1126 N Court St, Medina, OH 44256.
MEDINA, OH
whbc.com

Stark Library to Build New Main Library, Ops Center

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Stark Library Thursday announced plans to build a new downtown Canton library and operations center over the next few years. The library board decided that the best option at the existing Market Avenue N property was to construct a new facility north of the current one.
CANTON, OH
wtuz.com

Alcohol Factors into Fatal Crash Outside Gnadenhutten

Nick McWilliams reporting – The New Philadelphia Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol reported a fatal crash outside Gnadenhutten early Saturday morning. The crash was reported around 4 a.m. at the intersection of U.S. 36 and State Route 416. A 34-year-old woman from Newcomerstown was southbound on 416...
GNADENHUTTEN, OH
cleveland19.com

Alliance house fire kills 1 resident, 2 able to escape

ALLIANCE, Ohio (WOIO) - One person is dead, and two others escaped after flames ripped through a Stark County home on Thursday afternoon. The multi-alarm blaze at 1335 South Arch Ave. was fully engulfed when Alliance firefighters arrived. The flames were so intense, they even spread to a neighboring home.
ALLIANCE, OH
WKYC

41-year-old Ashland man found dead in vacant home

ASHLAND, Ohio — An investigation is underway after the a missing man was found dead inside of a vacant home in Ashland County on Friday afternoon. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. After receiving a...
ASHLAND COUNTY, OH
everydayakron.com

Whiskers & Wine Cat Lounge | Akron Small Business Feature

Nicole Farrell is opening a cat lounge called Whiskers & Wine in early 2023. Keep reading to learn from Nicole about the new addition to Downtown Akron. Join the Whiskers & Wine mailing list to get an exclusive invite to their launch party. Visit their website to learn more. What...
AKRON, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy